Register for next week’s Future of Travel webinar on loyalty and wellbeing with Hyatt
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an enormous impact around the globe, and while much attention has been devoted to the economic fallout, wellbeing is arguably just as important. But how is this related to travel and loyalty programs?
Well, you have a chance to learn the answer to that question on our next Future of Travel webinar, part of Hotels & Destinations Week at the 2020 TPG Awards.
Join TPG’s founder and CEO Brian Kelly as he welcomes Hyatt’s Amy Weinberg, SVP of World of Hyatt, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights, and Simon Marxer, Director of Spa & Wellbeing, Miraval and Hyatt’s Wellbeing Council Co-Chair. Together they’ll discuss various wellbeing trends and loyalty offerings in the World of Hyatt program.
Date: Wednesday Dec. 9
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the webinar.
While COVID-19 has brought wellbeing into the limelight, it’s actually been a key focus area of Hyatt for some time. The Miraval brand has been a part of World of Hyatt since 2017, and the Miraval Austin opened its doors in January 2019, followed by the Miraval Berkshires earlier this year. This is in addition to Hyatt’s acquisition of Exhale Spas back in 2017 — which then led to an integration with the World of Hyatt loyalty program — along with the FIND Experiences platform (temporarily suspended due to the pandemic).
RELATED: How to redeem points with the World of Hyatt program
Amy and Simon have both been closely involved in these efforts, making them uniquely positioned to discuss how this is such an important area for the company. In fact, its guiding principle of “caring for people so they can be their best” goes far beyond the hotel stay, focusing on multiple aspects of a guest’s experience — both on- and off-property.
If you want to learn more about this important part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, be sure to register for the webinar now. Registration closes when the session begins, so grab a spot before it’s too late.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
