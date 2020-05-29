Register for the first ‘Future of Travel’ webinar with Brian Kelly and Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
The cruise industry has been upended by the coronavirus, but when will ships sail again, and what should guests expect from the experience? Join the founder and CEO of The Points Guy Brian Kelly and Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald as they gaze into the future and answer pressing questions about what cruising might look like in a post-coronavirus world. Whether you’re an infrequent or an avid cruiser, this is a session you don’t want to miss.
Date: Tuesday June 2
Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time / 7 a.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom webinar — Register Now
Even if you can’t attend live, be sure to register anyway, as you’ll automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the live session.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry in a post-coronavirus world. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
If you’re wondering what your next trip(s) will be like, look no further than TPG.
