Nick Ellis
Hyatt’s gaining a hotel in one of Maui’s most picturesque places
News
16m ago

The Latest

See All Stories
Peak 2020: Pilots reportedly saw someone flying in a jetpack on final approach to LAX
Peak 2020: Pilots reportedly saw someone flying in a jetpack on final approach to LAX
News
1h ago
Which annual ski pass is best: Epic vs. Ikon vs. Mountain Collective
Which annual ski pass is best: Epic vs. Ikon vs. Mountain Collective
Guides
2h ago
American, Delta and United plan to add 15 long-haul international routes in September
American, Delta and United plan to add 15 long-haul international routes in September
News
2h ago
Select Citi/AAdvantage cardholders targeted for temporary 5x bonus categories
Select Citi/AAdvantage cardholders targeted for temporary 5x bonus categories
News
4h ago
Top offers from our partners
How we chose
How we chose these cards
Our points-obsessed staff uses a plethora of credit cards on a daily basis. If anyone on our team wouldn't recommend an offer to a friend or family member, we wouldn't recommend it on The Points Guy either. Our opinions are our own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners.
Best for U.S. supermarkets
 Learn More Terms Apply
Best for U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
$250 cash back
Learn More Group Created with Sketch.
Terms Apply
Learn More Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Current Offer
60,000 points
Learn More Group Created with Sketch.
Terms Apply
Learn More Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
Current Offer
35,000 bonus points
Learn More Group Created with Sketch.
Terms Apply
Learn More Terms Apply
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Current Offer
50,000 miles
Learn More Group Created with Sketch.
Terms Apply
See all cards
Weekly Updates Promotions

Have a question for the Points Guy?

Submit it here and you could see the answer in our new Weekly Update, written by Brian Kelly.

Close Weekly Update Promotions

News

View All

Reviews

View All

Deals

View All

Our Monthly Valuations

What are
points worth?

There isn’t a strict mathematical formula at work here. At some point we’d like to create a system that could calculate a precise value based on award availability, fees, award levels and ease of accrual, but for now these valuations are based on a combination of how much TPG would pay to buy points if given the opportunity, and the overall value I could get from redeeming them.

2.0¢
Chase Ultimate Rewards
2.0¢
American Express Membership Rewards
1.7¢
Citi ThankYou Points
1.8¢
Alaska Mileage Plan
1.4¢
American AAdvantage
1.5¢
Avios
1.2¢
Delta SkyMiles
1.3¢
United MileagePlus
1.7¢
World of Hyatt Loyalty Program
0.8¢
Marriott Bonvoy
See All

Essential Reading

All Stories

Read more

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.