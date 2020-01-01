TPG Gives Back

The Points Guy is about using our passion for travel, points and miles to give back. We believe that travel is more than just visiting new places — it’s about inspiring change through education and action.
Over the years, we’ve donated time, money and, of course, points and miles (hand in hand with our generous readers) to some incredible organizations. From granting kids with critical illnesses wishes alongside The Make-A-Wish Foundation to helping people in the LGBTQI community seek asylum with Rainbow Railroad and encouraging youth to lead and improve their communities with PeaceJam, we’ve seen firsthand the worthwhile impact that points and miles can have.
From far-flung destinations to just around the corner, the team at TPG is dedicated to creating positive change however and whenever we can. Each year, we look to partner with like-minded philanthropic organizations that work to advocate for growth and change within communities around the world. In 2018, TPG donated/raised over $1,000,000 dollars and we have our eyes set on even greater giving in 2019!
TPG began a partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2014, when we promoted the launch of the organization’s Wishes in Flight® program, an initiative to raise airline points and miles. In 2017, the natural synergy between Make-A-Wish and TPG propelled us to partner on a new national airline-miles drive, which raised almost 250,000 miles to help grant wishes. In 2018, TPG worked with Prizeo to create a campaign where TPG readers were entered to win a million United MileagePlus miles and the Trip That Transforms, as well as a trip to New York City, with a minimum $10 donation. Thanks to reader donations, we were able to give the Make-a-Wish Foundation a special tribute and a check for $200,000 at the 2018 TPG Awards
PeaceJam, an award-winning international peace education program, provides youth the training to tackle the world's toughest issues through the inspiration of Nobel Peace Prize laureates who pass on the spirit, skills and wisdom they embody. PeaceJam’s 14 Nobel Peace Prize winners serve as role models to prepare young people ages 5-25 to make a positive change in themselves, their communities and the world via powerful youth conferences and year-round leadership training.
Since 2016, TPG has sponsored PeaceJam youth conferences and programming in Guatemala, Ghana, Liberia, and South Africa, which has positively impacted the lives of thousands of emerging young leaders. TPG himself personally attends these powerful events, mentoring youth alongside Nobel Peace Prize winners like Jody Williams, Leymah Gbowee, Betty Williams, Kailash Satyarthi, and Rigoberta Menchú. In 2018, Brian launched the TPG Global Impact Youth Fellowship to provide outstanding young changemakers the opportunity to advance their education and train as global leaders for peace."
If there’s one thing TPG can always help with, it’s points and miles. We partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers to provide 5 million airline miles to help ensure activists have their voices heard. One of these incredible activists is Nimco Ali. TPG used airline miles to fly Ali to her home country of Somaliland to build support for legislation change against female genital mutilation, a horrific practice that affects over 98% of Somaliland’s women and girls.
We know that travel is a massive expense for many nonprofit organizations and individual activists, and we want to ensure the voices of women and girls are heard in important dialogues, meetings, and decision-making spaces around the world. If you are an individual activist or part of a women's organization or campaign for gender equality in need of airline miles, please fill out this form, and someone from The Points Guy team will be in touch.
In many countries, lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-identified people still live in fear for their freedom, their safety and their lives. They have nowhere to turn, as the government and police don’t protect them. Rainbow Railroad helps these people get out of danger to a safe place far from state-enabled violence, persecution or even murder.
Thanks to TPG‘s Prizeo campaign with Rainbow Railroad in 2018, 20 LGBTQI lives were saved. The campaign, which included a large influx of reader donations, raised over $200,000 for the nonprofit. TPG plans to march alongside Rainbow Railroad in World Pride 2019 in New York City. Check back for details on how you can join the efforts.
The International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISWAP) is dedicated to scholarship, mentoring and camaraderie to promote women in aviation who are or want to become airline pilots.
TPG donated $50,000 to ISWAP in honor of the TPG Awards Hero recipient, Beverly Bass. Bass was the third woman hired as a pilot by American Airlines and later became the first female captain for American.
In addition to these highlights, TPG’s charitable work helped many other organizations, including Housing Works, Dancers for Good, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gbowee Peace Foundation, Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital and AIDS/LifeCycle.
Here at TPG, we are thankful for our ability to give back and for our generous readers who have contributed throughout the year. If there’s an organization you think would be a great fit for TPG, let us know.
Looking ahead to 2020, we hope to match — or top — our giving efforts so here’s to a happy, healthy and charitable 2020.
If there’s an organization you think would be a great fit for TPG, let us know, and we’ll take a look! If you’re a reader, stay tuned for updates on how you can participate in TPG’s charitable efforts. We’re ready to give back — are you?
