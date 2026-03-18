Until quite recently, The Resort at Kapalua Bay, on the northwest shore of Maui, was known as Montage Kapalua Bay, but it has since changed management and dropped its association with Montage International.

Now, it has been announced that the high-end Maui resort, in agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners, is officially part of Marriott Bonvoy. Better yet, the hotel will soon undergo a renovation and reflag as a St. Regis resort in 2027.

"Kapalua Bay is one of the most iconic leisure destinations in the world, and this agreement reflects our continued momentum in growing a best-in-class luxury resort portfolio that resonates with today's discerning luxury traveler," Dana Jacobsohn, Marriott International's chief development officer for global mixed-use and luxury brands in North America, said in a statement.

During the conversion and renovation period, The Resort at Kapalua Bay, Maui will stay open and bookable, though Marriott Bonvoy members can now get in on the action with Bonvoy points.

Today's iteration of the resort features large residential-style accommodations that start at a whopping 1,774 square feet and stretch all the way to multibedroom options measuring over 4,000 square feet.

Other hotel perks include access to Kapalua Bay Beach; a multitiered, cascading lagoon pool; a 40,000-square-foot spa; a championship-level golf course; tennis courts; a fitness center; and a children's club.

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Dining options currently range from The Restaurant at Kapalua Bay (serving modern Hawaiian food with an emphasis on meat and seafood) to The Beach Club (offering drinks and island food) to The Hideaway cocktail bar, a pool bar and a grab-and-go outlet.

Details about the resort's transformation into a St. Regis aren't yet available, and it's unclear if this will be a top-to-bottom remodel or just a "sprucing" up to meet St. Regis brand standards.

How to book The Resort at Kapalua Bay, Maui

Currently, cash rates for The Resort at Kapalua Bay start at $2,536 for a two-bedroom residence. Marriott Bonvoy award availability is not yet available.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on this exciting property joining Marriott Bonvoy, especially as it transitions into the St. Regis family.

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