Yotel will join Hilton’s new Select by Hilton brand

Hilton loyalists will soon have a brand-new way to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points.

On March 19, Hilton unveiled a partnership with Yotel as its first Select by Hilton brand. Yotel is known for its innovative smart-room design, including clever tech-enabled features, in affordable spaces often less than 100 square feet.

The partnership will mean travelers can book Yotel stays directly through Hilton's website or mobile app "in coming months." They'll also be able to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points if they are a member of the loyalty program. Yotel will continue to independently manage and license its brand at 23 hotels across 10 countries.

"Hilton brings unmatched global distribution and loyalty scale to our brand and business," Yotel CEO Phil Andreopoulos said. "[The] relationship with Hilton allows us to expand our reach while staying true to who we are. What changes for YOTEL is access – not identity – in a capital-light, and scalable way."

YOTEL

Launched in London in 2007, Yotel has built a reputation of breaking the norms of the traditional hotel experience. It's known for tech-friendly, compact rooms that start at just 86 square feet. At some Yotel properties, you'll find stylistic elements like bunk beds, similar to what's offered at some Motto and Moxy properties, plus a number of tech-forward features, such as automated luggage storage.

The company operates three brands under its umbrella: Yotel, Yotelpad and Yotelair. Yotel outposts can be found in city center locations in destinations such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam and Tokyo.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

HILTON

Yotel will be the first brand in the newly established Select by Hilton brand, which Hilton describes as "high-quality, established hotel brands [that] will retain their own identity and brand management while they connect to the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program and enjoy the benefits of Hilton's superior distribution and technology platforms."

Once integrated into Hilton's network, Hilton Honors members will enjoy exclusive benefits at participating Yotel properties and have instant access to their reservations through the Hilton Honors app.

The first hotels are expected to be available for booking through Hilton channels later in 2026.

Related reading: