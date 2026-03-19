Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Clear and Blacklane partner to provide 'home-to-gate' chauffeur service

March 19, 2026
2 min read
2022-11-19_Blacklane_DAY284352_03
Clear and Blacklane partner to provide 'home-to-gate' chauffeur service
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

On March 18, global chauffeur service Blacklane announced a partnership with identity verification program Clear to provide a seamless "home-to-gate" experience for travelers. The collaboration was unveiled at the 2026 South by Southwest conference during a panel hosted by Blacklane focused on how the luxury industry is redefining its purpose in the age of artificial intelligence.

"In an AI-driven world, the role of luxury isn't to replace the human touch, it's to elevate it," Kasra Moshkani, Blacklane's CEO of the Americas, said in a press release.

"At Blacklane, technology removes friction from travel so our guests can focus on what matters most. Together with CLEAR, we're extending personalized service to the very start of the airport journey," he added.

man walking toward car with luggauge
BLACKLANE

Blacklane already offers chauffeur services in hundreds of cities worldwide, with luxury vehicles and knowledgeable, professional drivers. Meanwhile, Clear Concierge takes travelers from the airport curb to the front of the Clear lane, through security, and to their gate or a lounge.

"With a professional chauffeur guiding travelers from pickup to drop-off and CLEAR's Concierge services ensuring a smooth transition through security and the terminal, every step is effortless. This partnership sets a new standard for frictionless travel," Moshkani said.

people walking to their car at the airport
BLACKLANE

According to Blacklane, the partnership with Clear Concierge will offer travelers a "premium VIP airport experience from airport transfer booking to gate." A Blacklane chauffeur will pick you up, drive you to the airport and then pass you off to a Clear Concierge guide who will take it from there.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Related: Clear partners with TSA, unveils new biometric 'e-gates' at 3 major airports

The partnership will roll out in April to select Blacklane guests and Clear+ members, with expansion to additional members planned for later this year. At the time of writing, it is unclear which cities this new initiative will launch in, but Blacklane confirmed that eligible members will be notified when the service becomes available to them.

Related reading:

Featured image by BLACKLANE
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.