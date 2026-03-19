Clear and Blacklane partner to provide 'home-to-gate' chauffeur service

On March 18, global chauffeur service Blacklane announced a partnership with identity verification program Clear to provide a seamless "home-to-gate" experience for travelers. The collaboration was unveiled at the 2026 South by Southwest conference during a panel hosted by Blacklane focused on how the luxury industry is redefining its purpose in the age of artificial intelligence.

"In an AI-driven world, the role of luxury isn't to replace the human touch, it's to elevate it," Kasra Moshkani, Blacklane's CEO of the Americas, said in a press release.

"At Blacklane, technology removes friction from travel so our guests can focus on what matters most. Together with CLEAR, we're extending personalized service to the very start of the airport journey," he added.

BLACKLANE

Blacklane already offers chauffeur services in hundreds of cities worldwide, with luxury vehicles and knowledgeable, professional drivers. Meanwhile, Clear Concierge takes travelers from the airport curb to the front of the Clear lane, through security, and to their gate or a lounge.

"With a professional chauffeur guiding travelers from pickup to drop-off and CLEAR's Concierge services ensuring a smooth transition through security and the terminal, every step is effortless. This partnership sets a new standard for frictionless travel," Moshkani said.

BLACKLANE

According to Blacklane, the partnership with Clear Concierge will offer travelers a "premium VIP airport experience from airport transfer booking to gate." A Blacklane chauffeur will pick you up, drive you to the airport and then pass you off to a Clear Concierge guide who will take it from there.

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Related: Clear partners with TSA, unveils new biometric 'e-gates' at 3 major airports

The partnership will roll out in April to select Blacklane guests and Clear+ members, with expansion to additional members planned for later this year. At the time of writing, it is unclear which cities this new initiative will launch in, but Blacklane confirmed that eligible members will be notified when the service becomes available to them.

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