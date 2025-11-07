Clear Plus expanding concierge airport service for members

The security screening company Clear is expanding its premium airport concierge service for its members, which could help travelers move through the airport even faster.

The service has expanded to several new airports, including those in San Diego, Atlanta and Sacramento, among others.

Clear Plus is a secure identity membership program currently available at 59 U.S. airports, as well as stadiums and other large venues. There are more than 31 million members across its platform.

Clear screening lanes at Oakland International Airport (OAK). CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

The service was designed to provide members with the full VIP experience.

"Even the members who travel frequently are sometimes in need of an additional helping hand," Kyle McLaughlin, executive vice president of travel and aviation at Clear, told TPG in an interview ahead of the service launching in July. "We've unlocked the ability for members to book a Clear ambassador who can help them navigate the airport experience like a VIP."

The service has two levels: Concierge Express, which includes access to a Clear Ambassador who meets travelers curbside to speed them through security, and Concierge Gate Service, an upgraded version of Concierge Express that also includes help with check-in and bags, airport directions and guidance getting to your gate. It's exclusively available to Clear members, but comes with an additional fee.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

A normal Clear membership costs $209 annually (though some credit cards cover the cost entirely or at a discounted rate). Concierge Express is available for an additional $99 per use, while Concierge Gate Service is available for an extra $179 per use. Children under 17 can still use Clear lanes for free as long as they are traveling with an adult who has a membership and paid for the concierge service.

To use the concierge service, you'll need to make a booking here. Simply log into your Clear Me account, choose an airport and then pick the date of your flight and the type of service you want.

Clear Concierge homepage. CLEAR

Related: What is Clear airport security — and is it worth it?

In addition to new availability at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF), the service is offered at the following other major U.S. airports within the Clear network:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BMI)

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina

Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Oklahoma

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston

Related reading: