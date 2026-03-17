Last year, Hyatt loyalists were shocked to learn that the highly anticipated Thompson Miami Beach would not open, with the announcement coming just weeks ahead of the original Oct. 1, 2025, opening date. Details about what would happen to the nearly finished Miami Beach hotel were hush, and the fate of the trendy property and its retro, wavy exterior seemed up in the air.

As it turns out, Hyatt's loss is Marriott's gain; the never-opened Thompson Miami Beach is now called Unframed and will be part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. The hotel is set to open this April.

Related: 14 best Miami Beach hotels

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Designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti, the hotel's Washington Avenue exterior features white, fluid curves designed to pay homage to "the sensuality of the French Riviera," according to a statement from the hotel. Inside, Gulla Jónsdóttir-designed interiors celebrate "the vitality of Miami Beach" through tropical modernism and South American flair.

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Most accommodations are outfitted with king-size beds, though a handful offer double queens. All — from the entry-level rooms to the presidential suite — feature either balconies or garden terraces, plus velvet beds, wooden cabinetry and a chic aesthetic that looks equal parts modern, retro and camera-ready. In the bathrooms, microcement showers and Calacatta Viola marble vanities juxtapose the airy, natural elements in the rest of the room.

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Throughout the hotel, public spaces abound, including an open-air, fourth-floor atrium courtyard with open seating and dining.

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The hotel's signature restaurant and bar, Vilebrequin La Plage, marks the first U.S. outpost of the popular beach club found in France, Crete, Qatar and Oman. Spanning 18,000 square feet, the rooftop restaurant, designed by Paris-based Vincent Darré, will be helmed by chef Gregory Gourreau and serve southern French cuisine featuring local produce.

The rooftop is rounded out by a pool with city and ocean views.

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How to book Unframed, Autograph Collection

Cast rates at Unframed, Autograph Collection start at $460 per night. Marriott Bonvoy members can book award nights from 63,000 points per night.

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