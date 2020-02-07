The coronavirus outbreak has quickly spread around the world. Airlines have suspended flights, severely disrupting travel to, from and within many of the world’s busiest markets. Cruise lines around the globe have been canceling, redirecting and reducing service. Many hotels are offering full refunds in the coming weeks and months. The outbreak is also forcing the cancellation of several business and sporting events worldwide.
Read our latest news and guides for everything related to the coronavirus and travel, including how you can protect yourself and your travels.
