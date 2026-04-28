With the opening of Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes, there are now more ways than ever to visit this iconic Greek island on points.

Amoh marks the third Marriott Bonvoy property on Rhodes and the debut of Marriott's Luxury Collection on the island. The Luxury Collection has properties in other Greek destinations, including Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and Paros.

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Located in Pefki on the eastern side of the island, Amoh is a few minutes' drive from the picturesque, car-free village of Lindos and its Acropolis ruins. The resort is situated between Kavos Beach and a Hellenistic-Roman limestone quarry — which served as inspiration for some of the hotel's decor. Around the property, sculptural stone elements sourced from the quarry give a nod to the island's heritage.

The hotel's design, curated by London firm Studio Lost, "is deeply informed by Greece's enduring stonework traditions and artisanal craftmanship," according to a statement released by Marriott about the property. Think: natural stone, pottery, wood and muted earth tones.

Amoh consists of 197 rooms and suites, including a Rhoda Presidential Suite with its own private pool and terrace.

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With eight restaurants and bars on the property, guests are guaranteed not to go hungry. The dining scene varies but focuses on locally inspired fare: Lithos Main Restaurant offers European cuisine with a Mediterranean twist, while Cava di Pietra serves Italian classics and Kymata dishes up Greek seafood. There's also a pool bar and a beach bar with light bites, as well as a patisserie concocting artisanal Greek pastries and ice creams.

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Guests can further explore the island's culinary traditions with the brand's signature Epicurean Moments, which include an olive tasting and sunset aperitivos.

A resort property, Amoh offers all the amenities you would need for a restful Greek getaway, including a fitness center, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools and a spa — where the treatment menu leans on traditional Greek ingredients like olive oil, Cretan raki and mineral salts. Guests can also enjoy two private beaches, Kavos Beach and Kymata Beach, both within walking distance of the resort.

Amoh, a Luxury Collection Resort, Rhodes is open seasonally from April through October, with nightly rates starting around $500 or 76,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.