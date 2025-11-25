Bilt Rent Day (Dec. 1): Up to a 100% Avios transfer bonus, up to a 100% bonus on gift cards and more
Editor's Note
Bilt Rewards launches special promotions on or around the first of each month. For this upcoming Bilt Rent Day, members can enjoy a status-based transfer bonus of up to 100% to British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus, and up to a 100% redemption bonus on select gift cards.
As on previous Bilt Rent Days, you can snag double points for nonrent purchases (up to 1,000 bonus points) and play the "Rent Free" game. Remember that you must use your Bilt Mastercard® five times each statement period to earn points.
Here's what you need to know about the Bilt Rent Day promotions for December.
British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus transfer bonus
Bilt is offering its members a status-based transfer bonus for British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus on Dec. 1. Specifically, the status-based transfer bonus will apply as follows if you convert Bilt Points to British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus Avios between Dec. 1 at midnight Eastern time and Dec. 2 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time:
- Blue: 50% bonus
- Silver: 60% bonus
- Gold: 75% bonus
- Platinum: 100% bonus
Avios are a valuable reward currency that you can use to book transatlantic flights on various airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, American Airlines and Qatar Airways. You can also use Avios to book domestic flights on Alaska Airlines and American Airlines. Here are some articles on how to best redeem Avios:
- Airlines you can book using Avios: How to maximize your points and miles
- 5 versions of Avios: When to use Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia and Qatar Airways
- Best ways to redeem British Airways Avios: From flights to Hawaii to island hopping in the Caribbean
- How to easily transfer Avios between all 7 airline loyalty programs
Gift card redemption bonuses
In the days leading up to Rent Day, Bilt is unlocking new status-based redemption bonuses on featured gift cards. Once the bonuses are unlocked, they'll remain unlocked through Dec. 1.
Blue members get a 25% redemption bonus, Silver members get a 50% bonus, Gold members get a 75% bonus, and Platinum members get a 100% bonus. Here's a look at which gift cards Bilt is unlocking redemption bonuses for each day:
- Nov. 25: Macy's, Apple and Nordstrom
- Nov. 26: Uber Eats, Domino's and Panera
- Nov. 27: Instacart, Safeway and Kroger
- Nov. 28: Home Depot, Wayfair and Quince
- Nov. 29: Amtrak, Airbnb, Chevron and Texaco
- Nov. 30: AMC, Spotify and YouTube TV
- Dec. 1: No new brands, but all the brands from the previous six days are still available
Keep in mind that redeeming Bilt points for gift cards (even with a redemption bonus) usually won't provide as much value as transferring Bilt points to travel partners. For example, redeeming Bilt points for a Macy's gift card usually results in a value of 0.7 cents per point. So, even with a 100% redemption bonus, you'd still only get 1.4 cents per point. Per TPG's November 2025 valuations, we value Bilt points at 2.2 cents apiece.
Extra Bilt points on nonrent purchases
As on previous Bilt Rent Days, you'll earn double points from Dec. 1 at midnight Eastern time until Dec. 2 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time when you use your Bilt Mastercard to make nonrent purchases. You'll earn as follows for purchases each Rent Day:
- Dining: 6 points per dollar spent
- Travel: 4 points per dollar spent
- Other purchases (excluding rent): 2 points per dollar spent
- Rent: 1 point per dollar spent (up to 100,000 points in a calendar year)
You must use the card five times per statement period to earn points. Remember, you can only earn up to 1,000 bonus points on purchases with your Bilt Mastercard each Rent Day.
'Rent Free' game
In August 2023, Bilt launched a new way to win free rent for a month (up to $2,500): the "Rent Free" game show. Bilt has since offered the "Rent Free" game show each Rent Day, with a new creator or personality playing each month. This month, the guest is comedian Zarna Garg.
You'll earn points by matching your answers in the game show with the celebrity guest's. The top 10 winners will get their rent paid (up to $2,500), while the next 100 winners will earn 1,000 Bilt points. The next 500 winners beyond that will earn 100 points.
You can visit the Bilt app to play the game between Nov. 25 at noon Eastern time and Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Then, return to the app after Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern time to see your score.
December Rent Day neighborhood experiences
Each Rent Day, Bilt offers various neighborhood experiences you can book. Here's what you need to know about the neighborhood experiences available this Rent Day.
Bilt Neighborhood Cafe
Bilt has a neighborhood cafe at 31 Bond St. in New York. On Dec. 1, Bilt members can enjoy complimentary drip coffee and a Mercado Little Spain chocolate xuxo (a flaky fried pastry filled with chocolate and hazelnut cream) from 8 a.m. Eastern time to 6 p.m. Eastern time or while supplies last (600 xuxos will be available).
Members can also purchase xuxos at the Bilt Cafe throughout December at cost ($3 for one xuxo or $5 for two xuxos).
Comedy shows
Bilt is offering comedy shows at 18 venues across 13 cities throughout December. Each Bilt member can buy up to four tickets, with bookings opening Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold Bilt members and at noon Eastern time for other members.
The December comedy show lineup includes some traditional comedy club experiences, which cost $30 to $40 or 2,000 to 2,500 Bilt points per person and include two drinks at most venues. However, the lineup also includes bespoke comedy experiences at unique venues, which cost $75 or 5,000 Bilt points per person and include drinks and light bites.
Bookings close when reservations sell out or 11 a.m. Eastern time the day of each show, whichever occurs first.
Bilt's Neighborhood Comedy series is also expanding to offer members VIP access to Zarna Garg's "Million Dollar Excuses" tour. The tour, which starts in January 2026 and runs through June 2026, will feature 30 shows across the country. Head to the Bilt app to see the cities, pricing and dates. You can redeem Bilt points or book a paid rate for these VIP tickets.
Dining experiences
Bilt is offering its Neighborhood Dining Experiences at 32 restaurants in seven cities Dec. 1: New York City; Miami; Dallas; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Belmont, California; and Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Members can enjoy two- to four-course tasting menus or omakase, depending on the venue. Each Bilt member can buy up to four seats for these Dec. 1 dining experiences. Bookings open Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold Bilt members and at noon Eastern time for other members. Bookings close when reservations sell out or Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern time, whichever occurs first.
Fitness experiences
One of Bilt Rent Day's most popular aspects for many members is the complimentary Rent Day fitness classes. Bilt members can book complimentary Dec. 1 SoulCycle and Barry's classes for this Rent Day. Specifically, 700 bikes are available for Rent Day SoulCycle classes, and 500 spots (10 spots per location) are available for Barry's Rent Day classes.
Bookings for these experiences become available Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold members and at noon Eastern time for other members. However, once you book a Rent Day fitness class, you can't cancel and will face a fee if you don't attend.
History of Rent Day promotions
Bilt offers at least one special promotion each Rent Day in addition to its standard offerings. Here's a summary of the highlights from previous Rent Days:
- November 2025: Up to a 100% Etihad Guest transfer bonus
- October 2025: Up to a 50% Amazon redemption bonus and a targeted up-to-75% rent credit redemption bonus
- September 2025: Up to a 100% Virgin Red transfer bonus
- August 2025: Up to a 100% Avianca LifeMiles transfer bonus and the launch of a concert series at Bilt Home Away from Home resorts
- July 2025: Up to a 100% gift card redemption bonus
- June 2025: Up to a 200% Accor Live Limitless transfer bonus and up to a 100% Lyft redemption bonus
- May 2025: Up to a 100% Southwest Rapid Rewards transfer bonus and a targeted 25% Amazon redemption bonus
- April 2025: Up to a 100% Avios transfer bonus and up to a 100% Lyft redemption bonus
- March 2025: Up to a 200% Hilton Honors transfer bonus and the introduction of Rent Day Barry's fitness classes
- February 2025: Status-based transfer bonus to Avianca LifeMiles and the launch of the first Bilt Neighborhood Cafe in New York City
- January 2025: Accor Live Limitless status match, with the option for Bilt elite members to redeem points for higher tiers of Accor status
- December 2024: Amazon redemption bonus, triple points on nonrent purchases that typically earn 1 point per dollar and the launch of Neighborhood Comedy experiences
- November 2024: Targeted 50% to 100% British Airways transfer bonus
- October 2024: Hilton Gold status match, with the opportunity to extend Gold or upgrade to Diamond for an extended period, and the ability to book Virgin Voyages experiences with a second guest free
- September 2024: 50% Avianca LifeMiles transfer bonus, 20% to 100% Virgin Atlantic Flying Club or Virgin Red transfer bonus, a buy-one, get-one ResortPass offer and the ability to book Virgin Voyages experiences with a second guest free
- August 2024: The ability to book select Virgin Voyages with a second guest free and access to a party at Blade Lounge East in New York City
- July 2024: Launch of the Neighborhood Dining series and a status-based Alaska Mileage Plan transfer bonus and status match
- June 2024: Earn 5 or 10 bonus points per dollar spent at Neighborhood Dining restaurants
- May 2024: 100% of points back (with a minimum of 1,000 points and a maximum of 50,000 points) toward the Bilt Home Collection when redeeming points for rent
- April 2024: Launch of fitness experiences at studios nationwide
- March 2024: Book men's college basketball tournament tickets as Bilt Experiences and vote via a single-elimination bracket for March Rent Day benefits (the ability to earn 1,000 points per card when linking up to two new credit cards to the Bilt Cards tab won, while the chance to earn 5 points per dollar spent at grocery stores (valid for up to 2,000 points) when paying with the Bilt Mastercard finished second)
- February 2024: Status-based Air Canada Aeroplan transfer bonus.
- January 2024: Return of some of the top Rent Day promotions, including a $5 Lyft credit for Bilt cardholders, a 50% Amazon redemption bonus and status-based transfer bonuses to IHG One Rewards, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- December 2023: More points at Bilt Dining restaurants and double points on purchases that would normally earn 1 point per dollar
- November 2023: Status-based Emirates Skywards transfer bonus
- October 2023: Launch of Bilt Experiences at three professional football games and 5 points per dollar spent on eligible sports tickets (up to 10,000 bonus points)
- September 2023: Expansion of Rent Day Rides to every SoulCycle studio across the U.S.
- August 2023: 75% to 150% Virgin Red transfer bonus
- July 2023: $10 to $25 Lyft ride credits
- June 2023: Gifts for solving the June 1 Rent Day Challenge puzzle
- May 2023: 100% Air France-KLM Flying Blue transfer bonus
- April 2023: Enroll to get World of Hyatt Explorist status for 90 days and then keep Explorist status or unlock Globalist status for longer by staying 10 or 20 qualifying nights within three months
- March 2023: 50% Amazon redemption bonus
- February 2023: 100% HawaiianMiles transfer bonus
- January 2023: Launch of the ability to earn points each month through Rent Day trivia
- December 2022: 100% IHG One Rewards transfer bonus and double points on nonrent spending
- November 2022: Enroll in a complimentary United MileagePlus Premier status challenge
- October 2022: Double points on nonrent spending and themed SoulCycle Rent Day rides
