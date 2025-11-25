Bilt Rewards launches special promotions on or around the first of each month. For this upcoming Bilt Rent Day, members can enjoy a status-based transfer bonus of up to 100% to British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus, and up to a 100% redemption bonus on select gift cards.

As on previous Bilt Rent Days, you can snag double points for nonrent purchases (up to 1,000 bonus points) and play the "Rent Free" game. Remember that you must use your Bilt Mastercard® five times each statement period to earn points.

Here's what you need to know about the Bilt Rent Day promotions for December.

British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus transfer bonus

Bilt is offering its members a status-based transfer bonus for British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus on Dec. 1. Specifically, the status-based transfer bonus will apply as follows if you convert Bilt Points to British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus Avios between Dec. 1 at midnight Eastern time and Dec. 2 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time:

Blue : 50% bonus

: 50% bonus Silver : 60% bonus

: 60% bonus Gold : 75% bonus

: 75% bonus Platinum: 100% bonus

ALEKSANDARNAKIC/GETTY IMAGES

Avios are a valuable reward currency that you can use to book transatlantic flights on various airlines, including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, American Airlines and Qatar Airways. You can also use Avios to book domestic flights on Alaska Airlines and American Airlines. Here are some articles on how to best redeem Avios:

Gift card redemption bonuses

In the days leading up to Rent Day, Bilt is unlocking new status-based redemption bonuses on featured gift cards. Once the bonuses are unlocked, they'll remain unlocked through Dec. 1.

Blue members get a 25% redemption bonus, Silver members get a 50% bonus, Gold members get a 75% bonus, and Platinum members get a 100% bonus. Here's a look at which gift cards Bilt is unlocking redemption bonuses for each day:

Nov. 25 : Macy's, Apple and Nordstrom

: Macy's, Apple and Nordstrom Nov. 26 : Uber Eats, Domino's and Panera

: Uber Eats, Domino's and Panera Nov. 27 : Instacart, Safeway and Kroger

: Instacart, Safeway and Kroger Nov. 28 : Home Depot, Wayfair and Quince

: Home Depot, Wayfair and Quince Nov. 29 : Amtrak, Airbnb, Chevron and Texaco

: Amtrak, Airbnb, Chevron and Texaco Nov. 30 : AMC, Spotify and YouTube TV

: AMC, Spotify and YouTube TV Dec. 1: No new brands, but all the brands from the previous six days are still available

Keep in mind that redeeming Bilt points for gift cards (even with a redemption bonus) usually won't provide as much value as transferring Bilt points to travel partners. For example, redeeming Bilt points for a Macy's gift card usually results in a value of 0.7 cents per point. So, even with a 100% redemption bonus, you'd still only get 1.4 cents per point. Per TPG's November 2025 valuations, we value Bilt points at 2.2 cents apiece.

Extra Bilt points on nonrent purchases

As on previous Bilt Rent Days, you'll earn double points from Dec. 1 at midnight Eastern time until Dec. 2 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time when you use your Bilt Mastercard to make nonrent purchases. You'll earn as follows for purchases each Rent Day:

Dining : 6 points per dollar spent

: 6 points per dollar spent Travel : 4 points per dollar spent

: 4 points per dollar spent Other purchases (excluding rent) : 2 points per dollar spent

: 2 points per dollar spent Rent: 1 point per dollar spent (up to 100,000 points in a calendar year)

FILADENDRON/GETTY IMAGES

You must use the card five times per statement period to earn points. Remember, you can only earn up to 1,000 bonus points on purchases with your Bilt Mastercard each Rent Day.

'Rent Free' game

In August 2023, Bilt launched a new way to win free rent for a month (up to $2,500): the "Rent Free" game show. Bilt has since offered the "Rent Free" game show each Rent Day, with a new creator or personality playing each month. This month, the guest is comedian Zarna Garg.

MOMO PRODUCTIONS/GETTY IMAGES

You'll earn points by matching your answers in the game show with the celebrity guest's. The top 10 winners will get their rent paid (up to $2,500), while the next 100 winners will earn 1,000 Bilt points. The next 500 winners beyond that will earn 100 points.

You can visit the Bilt app to play the game between Nov. 25 at noon Eastern time and Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Then, return to the app after Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern time to see your score.

December Rent Day neighborhood experiences

Each Rent Day, Bilt offers various neighborhood experiences you can book. Here's what you need to know about the neighborhood experiences available this Rent Day.

Bilt Neighborhood Cafe

Bilt has a neighborhood cafe at 31 Bond St. in New York. On Dec. 1, Bilt members can enjoy complimentary drip coffee and a Mercado Little Spain chocolate xuxo (a flaky fried pastry filled with chocolate and hazelnut cream) from 8 a.m. Eastern time to 6 p.m. Eastern time or while supplies last (600 xuxos will be available).

Members can also purchase xuxos at the Bilt Cafe throughout December at cost ($3 for one xuxo or $5 for two xuxos).

Comedy shows

Bilt is offering comedy shows at 18 venues across 13 cities throughout December. Each Bilt member can buy up to four tickets, with bookings opening Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold Bilt members and at noon Eastern time for other members.

XAVIER LORENZO/GETTY IMAGES

The December comedy show lineup includes some traditional comedy club experiences, which cost $30 to $40 or 2,000 to 2,500 Bilt points per person and include two drinks at most venues. However, the lineup also includes bespoke comedy experiences at unique venues, which cost $75 or 5,000 Bilt points per person and include drinks and light bites.

Bookings close when reservations sell out or 11 a.m. Eastern time the day of each show, whichever occurs first.

Bilt's Neighborhood Comedy series is also expanding to offer members VIP access to Zarna Garg's "Million Dollar Excuses" tour. The tour, which starts in January 2026 and runs through June 2026, will feature 30 shows across the country. Head to the Bilt app to see the cities, pricing and dates. You can redeem Bilt points or book a paid rate for these VIP tickets.

Dining experiences

Bilt is offering its Neighborhood Dining Experiences at 32 restaurants in seven cities Dec. 1: New York City; Miami; Dallas; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Belmont, California; and Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Members can enjoy two- to four-course tasting menus or omakase, depending on the venue. Each Bilt member can buy up to four seats for these Dec. 1 dining experiences. Bookings open Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold Bilt members and at noon Eastern time for other members. Bookings close when reservations sell out or Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern time, whichever occurs first.

Fitness experiences

One of Bilt Rent Day's most popular aspects for many members is the complimentary Rent Day fitness classes. Bilt members can book complimentary Dec. 1 SoulCycle and Barry's classes for this Rent Day. Specifically, 700 bikes are available for Rent Day SoulCycle classes, and 500 spots (10 spots per location) are available for Barry's Rent Day classes.

Bookings for these experiences become available Nov. 26 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time for Platinum and Gold members and at noon Eastern time for other members. However, once you book a Rent Day fitness class, you can't cancel and will face a fee if you don't attend.

History of Rent Day promotions

Bilt offers at least one special promotion each Rent Day in addition to its standard offerings. Here's a summary of the highlights from previous Rent Days: