A townhouse-inspired Kimpton just opened on New York's famed Park Avenue

New York City has welcomed another new Kimpton — and it's the second to open this year alone. This time, though, it's on the Big Apple's glitzy Park Avenue.

Named the Kimpton Ashbel New York — Park Avenue, the IHG One Rewards-participating property is a townhouse-inspired hotel set in a 1928 building near Grand Central Station. A reimagining of the former 70 Park Avenue hotel, the Beaux-Arts building underwent a massive transformation to set the scene for Kimpton's trendy, approachable brand standards.

In the hotel, 205 guest rooms, including 14 family-friendly connecting rooms, offer a calm, homey respite from bustling Midtown. The rooms have a soft, natural-hued color palette that feels more like a chic NYC apartment than a hotel room in the heart of the city. Specialty suites, including a spa suite and a 1,300-square-foot penthouse with two living areas, four baths and two balconies, are available for elevated stays.

Related: The 24 best hotels in New York City

KIMPTON ASHBEL IHG

Sticking with the hotel's residential feel, public spaces, including a foyer, living room and family room, invite guests to feel at home in the lobby.

In lieu of a traditional hotel restaurant and bar, this new Kimpton offers the Park & Bel Cafe. During the day, the cafe offers coffee, pastries, sandwiches and other small plates. In the evenings, the space transforms into a bar with cocktails, beer and wine.

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Since it's part of a community-focused hotel brand, the Kimpton Ashbel will offer guests free coffee and tea in the morning as part of the Kimpton Kickstart program. Every evening, complimentary beer and wine are offered to guests during Kimpton's Social Hour.

"Kimpton Ashbel is the kind of hotel that feels like a secret key, a personal enclave for those who know where to look," Sofia L. Vandaele, regional director of operations for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle in New York, said in a statement. "Our intention is for guests to feel as though they are stepping into the home of a stylish New Yorker. An elegant Manhattan socialite and a warm and inviting host."

The Kimpton Ashbel joins the towering Kimpton Era Midtown New York, which opened earlier this year, as well as locations in Times Square and Chelsea.

KIMPTON ASHBEL IHG

How to book Kimpton Ashbel New York — Park Avenue

Cash rates at the Kimpton Ashbel New York — Park Avenue start at $249 per night. IHG One Rewards members can book from 40,000 points per night.

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