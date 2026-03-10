Exclusive: A new Kimpton just opened at New York’s famed Rockefeller Center — and you can't beat its city views

It's a new "era" for the Kimpton brand in New York City. The Kimpton Era Midtown New York is now officially open, right off Rockefeller Center.

Set in a 33-story skyscraper helmed by Extell Development Company (the same company behind the legendary Park Hyatt New York building, One57), the new Kimpton is the first hotel under Extell's direct management and part of IHG One Rewards.

With interiors by INC Architecture & Design and architecture by SLCE Architects, the hotel features 529 jewel box-inspired guest rooms, according to a statement from Kimpton, with warm woods, muted tones and an overall sense of calm throughout the spaces. The real stars of the show are the room views, with Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center visible in the distance, depending on where guests are placed.

KIMPTON ERA MIDTOWN NEW YORK/EXTELL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Dining at the Kimpton Era Midtown consists of four concepts from Apicii, two of which are now open: The Parlor, an all-day coffee shop-turned-bar, and Bar Rocco, a brasserie with Rockefeller Plaza views and Italian American dishes from celebrated chef Rocco DiSpirito. Later this year, Amasa, a Latin steakhouse from chef Christopher Leffl, and Jade Rabbit, a rooftop izakaya with 360-degree city views, will open in the hotel.

Guests are also invited to join Kimpton's nightly social hour for a complimentary drink.

The hotel features a modern 24-hour gym with cardio equipment, Peloton bikes, yoga mats and more. But, of course, with New York City at the hotel's doorstep, you can easily get your steps in by walking to nearby Central Park or hopping on the subway to explore the best the Big Apple has to offer.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

And for folks hoping to catch a glimpse of Al Roker on the "Today" show, there's no better place to stay to wake up early to grab a spot in Rockefeller Plaza.

"We aren't just opening a hotel; we're giving guests the keys to find their own rhythm in the heartbeat of Manhattan," Kori Yoran, the hotel's managing director, said in a statement. "New York isn't just a city you visit; it's an experience that moves at its own electric pace. Kimpton Era captures that quintessential duality–the vibrant pulse of the streets paired with a refined sanctuary that lets you catch your breath. We've designed every corner to be a sophisticated basecamp where the city's many eras converge, inviting our guests to dive into the hum and return to a space that feels like home."

This Kimpton joins a handful of others in New York City, including a new property on Park Avenue, as well as locations in Times Square and Chelsea.

KIMPTON ERA MIDTOWN NEW YORK/EXTELL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

How to book the Kimpton Era Midtown New York

Cash rates at the Kimpton Era Midtown New York start at $450 per night. IHG One Rewards members can book award nights for 30,000 points per night, though that price can easily stretch to 80,000 points on peak dates.

If you're running low on IHG One Rewards points, now might be the time to consider applying for an IHG cobranded credit card.

Related: