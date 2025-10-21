New York’s famed Park Avenue is getting a new Kimpton hotel

Ahead of an official January opening, IHG and Kimpton are ready to shed some light on an exciting new property in New York City: the Kimpton Ashbel New York — Park Avenue.

Located in a historic 1928 building on Park Avenue near Grand Central Station, this new Kimpton is a reflag of the 70 Park Avenue hotel. Adopting the Kimpton brand identity, the hotel has been going under a massive transformation period to bring its 205 rooms, suites and public spaces into a new era.

Designed by Busta Studio, interiors are light, fresh and homey, with subtle touches of luxury that evoke the neighorbood's Gilded Age past of chic, picture-perfect townhouses and tree-lined streets. Rooms will feature custom-designed furniture and millwork headboards, and a series of guest rooms will have views of the imposing Empire State Building.

Revived public areas include a foyer, a living room and family room, where visitors will find a curated collection of art and "a one-of-a-kind expression of Manhattan townhouse living reinterpreted for today," according to a statement from Kimpton shared with TPG.

The hotel will have one dining experience, Park & Bel, a cafe that transforms throughout the day. It'll serve as your local coffee shop in the morning before becoming the perfect afternoon stop for a charcuterie board and a glass of wine. Speaking of wine, true to Kimpton fashion, the hotel will offer a daily afternoon wine happy hour in the lobby.

"Our vision for Kimpton Ashbel was to create a beautifully curated home in the heart of Manhattan — sophisticated and timeless, inviting and warm" Brenda Correa, general manager of Kimpton Ashbel, said in the statement. "Guests can savor a bite, linger by the fire or retreat to serene guest rooms overlooking Park Avenue. Every touchpoint was thoughtfully designed to foster comfort, connection and delight."

The new Park Avenue Kimpton will be joining a family of other Kimpton-branded hotels in America's largest city. In Chelsea, the Kimpton Hotel Eventi towers 54 floors above Sixth Avenue. And near Times Square, the Kimpton Theta New York plays hosts to guests looking to experience the lights and razzle-dazzle of Broadway.

Coming next year, a fourth Kimpton, Kimpton Era, will bring 529 rooms to a new 33-story building near Rockefeller Center.

How to book

At the time of publication, rates for dates through the end of 2025 can be found for as low as $246 per night, though those numbers rise the closer it gets to the busy New York City holiday season. Award availability can be found for around 28,000 IHG One Rewards points per night.

