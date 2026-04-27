Book now: Air Canada Aeroplan increasing many partner redemption rates from June 1
Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program will increase the cost of many partner redemption rates for bookings made from June 1.
While devaluations are an unwelcome and unfortunate reality of earning points and miles, this price increase is relatively mild compared with recent ones announced by other programs. Aeroplan partner redemptions will remain a great deal, and the program has at least given more than one month's notice of the changes.
Here's what's changing and what you should do now.
Related: Why Air Canada Aeroplan has become my favorite Star Alliance loyalty program
Aeroplan will increase many partner award rates
Aeroplan will retain a fixed award chart for most partner-operated flights. For flights operated by Air Canada and select partner airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways and United Airlines, Aeroplan will continue to price these dynamically, which often doesn't offer great value.
Aeroplan uses a unique hybrid award chart system that combines region-based and distance-based pricing. Regions are generously defined and have been a great way to book flights on partner-operated airlines like Lufthansa, EVA Air and TAP Air Portugal at great rates, especially in premium cabins.
Redemptions from North America to Europe will see many changes, according to newly published award charts, with prices for bookings made from June 1 on (regardless of travel date) changing to:
|Distance
|Class of service
|Current price (one-way, per person)
|New price from June 1
0 to 4,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR))
Economy
35,000 points
32,500 points (down 7%)
0 to 4,000 miles (for example, EWR to LHR)
Business
60,000 points
No change
0 to 4,000 miles (for example, EWR to LHR)
First
90,000 points
No change
4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Munich Airport (MUC))
Economy
40,000 points
42,500 points (up 6%)
4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, LAX to MUC)
Business
70,000 points
75,000 points (up 7%)
4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, LAX to MUC)
First
100,000 points
120,000 points (up 20%)
6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Athens International Airport (ATH) in Greece via Lisbon Airport (LIS) in Portugal)
Economy
55,000 points
60,000 points (up 9%)
6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, SFO to ATH via LIS)
Business
85,000 points
90,000 points (up 6%)
6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, SFO to ATH via LIS)
First
130,000 points
150,000 points (up 15%)
The longtime sweet spot of flying from the Northeast to Western Europe in business class on flights of under 4,000 miles remains unchanged, which is great news for travelers.
Redemptions to the "Pacific" region, which generously covers Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands, will also see the following changes:
|Distance
|Class of service
|Current price (one-way, per person)
|New price from June 1
0 to 5,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND))
Economy
35,000 points
32,500 points (down 7%)
0 to 5,000 miles (for example, SEA to HND)
Business
55,000 points
No change
0 to 5,000 miles (for example, SEA to HND)
First
90,000 points
No change
5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, nonstop from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT))
Economy
50,000 points
No change
5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, ORD to NRT)
Business
75,000 points
No change
5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, ORD to NRT)
First
110,000 points
120,000 points (up 9%)
7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Sydney Airport (SYD))
Economy
60,000 points
65,000 points (up 8%)
7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, IAH to SYD)
Business
87,500 points
102,500 points (up 17%)
7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, IAH to SYD)
First
130,000 points
140,000 points (up 8%)
With few airlines offering first-class partner award seats to this region in 2026, it's great to see most business-class rates, like EVA Air's impressive product to Taiwan, remain unchanged.
There are also several changes to redemptions made from the Atlantic to the Pacific regions, as follows:
|Distance
|Class of service
|Current price (one way, per person)
|New price from June 1
0 to 2,500 miles (for example, nonstop from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai to Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok)
Economy
25,000 points
No change
0 to 2,500 miles (for example, BOM to BKK)
Business
40,000 points
47,500 points (up 19%)
0 to 2,500 miles (for example, BOM to BKK)
First
50,000 points
55,000 points (up 10%)
2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN))
Economy
30,000 points
40,000 points (up 33%)
2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, DXB to SIN)
Business
60,000 points
75,000 points (up 25%)
2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, DXB to SIN)
First
80,000 points
95,000 points (up 19%)
5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to BKK)
Economy
50,000 points
60,000 points (up 20%)
5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, CDG to BKK)
Business
80,000 points
92,500 points (up 16%)
5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, CDG to BKK)
First
100,000 points
120,000 points (up 20%)
Related: United adds 3 new Asia-Pacific destinations with a unique twist
What's not changing
The following award charts will not change in price in June:
- Within North America (such as domestic United-operated flights and short-haul flights to Canada)
- Between North America and South America and within South America (such as flights operated by Copa Airlines)
- Between South America and the Atlantic and between South America and the Asia-Pacific region
How to earn Aeroplan points
You can transfer the following credit card rewards to Aeroplan at a 1:1 transfer ratio:
- American Express Membership Rewards points
- Bilt Points
- Capital One miles
- Chase Ultimate Rewards points
Related: Why transferable points and miles are worth more than other rewards
Bottom line
Devaluations are never good news, and this announcement from Air Canada's Aeroplan program is no different. Luckily, the rate increases are relatively mild, and you have more than a month to lock in redemptions at existing rates. The latter is particularly welcome, as many devaluations are made without notice.
Aeroplan is and will continue to be a great Star Alliance redemption option. It also has a number of nonalliance partners to earn and redeem points with. Not to mention, as a transfer partner of so many major transferable currencies, Aeroplan points are easy to earn.
Just remember to make your bookings prior to June 1 if you wish to book at current rates.
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