Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program will increase the cost of many partner redemption rates for bookings made from June 1.

While devaluations are an unwelcome and unfortunate reality of earning points and miles, this price increase is relatively mild compared with recent ones announced by other programs. Aeroplan partner redemptions will remain a great deal, and the program has at least given more than one month's notice of the changes.

Here's what's changing and what you should do now.

Related: Why Air Canada Aeroplan has become my favorite Star Alliance loyalty program

Aeroplan will increase many partner award rates

Aeroplan will retain a fixed award chart for most partner-operated flights. For flights operated by Air Canada and select partner airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways and United Airlines, Aeroplan will continue to price these dynamically, which often doesn't offer great value.

Aeroplan uses a unique hybrid award chart system that combines region-based and distance-based pricing. Regions are generously defined and have been a great way to book flights on partner-operated airlines like Lufthansa, EVA Air and TAP Air Portugal at great rates, especially in premium cabins.

Redemptions from North America to Europe will see many changes, according to newly published award charts, with prices for bookings made from June 1 on (regardless of travel date) changing to:

Distance Class of service Current price (one-way, per person) New price from June 1 0 to 4,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR)) Economy 35,000 points 32,500 points (down 7%) 0 to 4,000 miles (for example, EWR to LHR) Business 60,000 points No change 0 to 4,000 miles (for example, EWR to LHR) First 90,000 points No change 4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Munich Airport (MUC)) Economy 40,000 points 42,500 points (up 6%) 4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, LAX to MUC) Business 70,000 points 75,000 points (up 7%) 4,001 to 6,000 miles (for example, LAX to MUC) First 100,000 points 120,000 points (up 20%) 6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Athens International Airport (ATH) in Greece via Lisbon Airport (LIS) in Portugal) Economy 55,000 points 60,000 points (up 9%) 6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, SFO to ATH via LIS) Business 85,000 points 90,000 points (up 6%) 6,001 to 8,000 miles (for example, SFO to ATH via LIS) First 130,000 points 150,000 points (up 15%)

The longtime sweet spot of flying from the Northeast to Western Europe in business class on flights of under 4,000 miles remains unchanged, which is great news for travelers.

EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Redemptions to the "Pacific" region, which generously covers Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands, will also see the following changes:

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Distance Class of service Current price (one-way, per person) New price from June 1 0 to 5,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND)) Economy 35,000 points 32,500 points (down 7%) 0 to 5,000 miles (for example, SEA to HND) Business 55,000 points No change 0 to 5,000 miles (for example, SEA to HND) First 90,000 points No change 5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, nonstop from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT)) Economy 50,000 points No change 5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, ORD to NRT) Business 75,000 points No change 5,001 to 7,500 miles (for example, ORD to NRT) First 110,000 points 120,000 points (up 9%) 7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Sydney Airport (SYD)) Economy 60,000 points 65,000 points (up 8%) 7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, IAH to SYD) Business 87,500 points 102,500 points (up 17%) 7,501 to 11,000 miles (for example, IAH to SYD) First 130,000 points 140,000 points (up 8%)

With few airlines offering first-class partner award seats to this region in 2026, it's great to see most business-class rates, like EVA Air's impressive product to Taiwan, remain unchanged.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

There are also several changes to redemptions made from the Atlantic to the Pacific regions, as follows:

Distance Class of service Current price (one way, per person) New price from June 1 0 to 2,500 miles (for example, nonstop from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai to Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok) Economy 25,000 points No change 0 to 2,500 miles (for example, BOM to BKK) Business 40,000 points 47,500 points (up 19%) 0 to 2,500 miles (for example, BOM to BKK) First 50,000 points 55,000 points (up 10%) 2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, nonstop from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)) Economy 30,000 points 40,000 points (up 33%) 2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, DXB to SIN) Business 60,000 points 75,000 points (up 25%) 2,501 to 5,000 miles (for example, DXB to SIN) First 80,000 points 95,000 points (up 19%) 5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to BKK) Economy 50,000 points 60,000 points (up 20%) 5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, CDG to BKK) Business 80,000 points 92,500 points (up 16%) 5,001 to 7,000 miles (for example, CDG to BKK) First 100,000 points 120,000 points (up 20%)

Related: United adds 3 new Asia-Pacific destinations with a unique twist

What's not changing

The following award charts will not change in price in June:

Within North America (such as domestic United-operated flights and short-haul flights to Canada)

Between North America and South America and within South America (such as flights operated by Copa Airlines)

Between South America and the Atlantic and between South America and the Asia-Pacific region

How to earn Aeroplan points

You can transfer the following credit card rewards to Aeroplan at a 1:1 transfer ratio:

Related: Why transferable points and miles are worth more than other rewards

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Devaluations are never good news, and this announcement from Air Canada's Aeroplan program is no different. Luckily, the rate increases are relatively mild, and you have more than a month to lock in redemptions at existing rates. The latter is particularly welcome, as many devaluations are made without notice.

Aeroplan is and will continue to be a great Star Alliance redemption option. It also has a number of nonalliance partners to earn and redeem points with. Not to mention, as a transfer partner of so many major transferable currencies, Aeroplan points are easy to earn.

Just remember to make your bookings prior to June 1 if you wish to book at current rates.

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