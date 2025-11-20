The new Swiss International Air Lines product is finally here.

The carrier's first Airbus A350-900 outfitted with its entirely revamped onboard product, "Swiss Senses," entered intercontinental service Thursday, flying from its base at Zurich International Airport (ZRH) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The plane has flown proving runs (which are essentially test flights) within Europe since October.

"The A350 doesn't come naked," Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger told TPG in September. "It comes with a complete new customer experience in all classes."

Passengers are greeted by this welcome sign when they board Swiss' new A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The tip-to-tail refresh of Swiss' long-haul offering is part of the larger onboard overhaul underway at its parent company Lufthansa Group. Swiss Senses is the airline's version of Lufthansa's Allegris product that debuted on the German airline's A350s last year.

And it cannot come soon enough. Swiss Senses, like Allegris, is years late thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing supply chain bottlenecks that have plagued the airline industry. At the same time, there is a belief in Switzerland that the quality of the airline has declined under German ownership as its onboard product has aged.

The needed onboard update will help Swiss achieve its aim to be an airline at the "upper end of the premium market," as Fehlinger described it.

Swiss' first Airbus A350-900 on a test flight. PASCAL PIGEYRE/SWISS

Swiss is flying the first of 10 A350s (registered as HB-IFA). It expects to take delivery of a second by the end of the year and plans to receive the rest by 2031.

All will come fit with the Swiss Senses product.

The airline plans to begin retrofits of its 14 Airbus A330s next year and its 12 Boeing 777s in 2027. Its older Airbus A340s will not be refit but instead replaced by the A350s as they arrive.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Swiss Senses features four cabins: first class, business class, premium economy and economy. At every seat, passengers will enjoy their own entertainment screen, Bluetooth headphone connectivity, and either USB or power outlets.

Swiss A350 first class

The first class suites are exactly that: spacious private suites with walls that measure 5 feet and 10 inches high as well as privacy screens passengers can close. The suites offer ample space to spread out and even personal wardrobes for carry-on luggage storage. This is where travelers will pay top dollar for a luxury Swiss experience.

The middle first-class suite on Swiss' A350s is bookable for one or two travelers. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

There are three first-class suites on each A350 with the middle suite bookable for up to two travelers.

There is lots of space in Swiss' new private first-class suites. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Swiss A350 business class

The 45 business-class seats are a significant improvement on Swiss' current, dated offering. The cabin is laid out with five different business seats all with direct aisle access: the Business Suite, Privacy Seat, Extra Space Seat, Classic Seat and Extra Long Bed Seat.

The Privacy Suites in Swiss Senses business class feature a higher divider for extra privacy. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The eight Business Suites are laid out in a 1-2-1 configuration in the two bulkhead rows of business. They feature taller privacy walls than the rest of the cabin, giving them a more exclusive feel; however, they lack screens to completely close off the cabin.

Swiss Senses business class on the A350 features eight Privacy Suites at the bulkhead with higher walls than the rest of the cabin. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The 12 Privacy Seats are classic business seats along the window, rather than the aisle. That gives passengers a bit more distance from the aisles — and, thus, a bit more privacy.

A Privacy Seat in Swiss Senses business class on the A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The five Extra Space Seats are all in the middle of the middle of the cabin with storage shelves on both sides.

The 15 Classic Seats are spread throughout the business cabin. These are the window seats closest to the aisle or in the middle section of the plane.

Swiss Senses business class on the A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The five Extra Long Bed seats are all in the center section of the business cabin and feature roughly 8 inches of additional legroom than Classic Seats.

Other features that business-class flyers will enjoy are the power and USB-A and USB-C outlets, as well as the option for wireless charging.

Swiss Senses business class features power outlets, USB-C and wireless charging. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Swiss A350 premium economy

The 38 premium economy seats come in a 2-3-2 layout and offer a spacious 39 inches of pitch.

Swiss Senses premium economy on the A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Small dividers next to the headrests provide travelers with some privacy from their fellow flyers.

Swiss Senses premium economy on the A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Premium economy cabins are among the most profitable for airlines as the travelers often pay more than double the price of an economy seat for what is, ultimately, just a little extra space.

Swiss A350 economy

The 156 economy seats on Swiss' A350 are laid out in a 3-3-3 configuration, and each offers nearly 31 inches of pitch.

Economy class on Swiss' A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Each seat features a personal 13-inch entertainment screen.

Swiss Senses economy on the A350. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

Related reading: