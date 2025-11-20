On board Swiss' luxe Airbus A350 with its new Swiss Senses cabins
The new Swiss International Air Lines product is finally here.
The carrier's first Airbus A350-900 outfitted with its entirely revamped onboard product, "Swiss Senses," entered intercontinental service Thursday, flying from its base at Zurich International Airport (ZRH) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The plane has flown proving runs (which are essentially test flights) within Europe since October.
"The A350 doesn't come naked," Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger told TPG in September. "It comes with a complete new customer experience in all classes."
The tip-to-tail refresh of Swiss' long-haul offering is part of the larger onboard overhaul underway at its parent company Lufthansa Group. Swiss Senses is the airline's version of Lufthansa's Allegris product that debuted on the German airline's A350s last year.
And it cannot come soon enough. Swiss Senses, like Allegris, is years late thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing supply chain bottlenecks that have plagued the airline industry. At the same time, there is a belief in Switzerland that the quality of the airline has declined under German ownership as its onboard product has aged.
The needed onboard update will help Swiss achieve its aim to be an airline at the "upper end of the premium market," as Fehlinger described it.
Swiss is flying the first of 10 A350s (registered as HB-IFA). It expects to take delivery of a second by the end of the year and plans to receive the rest by 2031.
All will come fit with the Swiss Senses product.
The airline plans to begin retrofits of its 14 Airbus A330s next year and its 12 Boeing 777s in 2027. Its older Airbus A340s will not be refit but instead replaced by the A350s as they arrive.
Swiss Senses features four cabins: first class, business class, premium economy and economy. At every seat, passengers will enjoy their own entertainment screen, Bluetooth headphone connectivity, and either USB or power outlets.
Swiss A350 first class
The first class suites are exactly that: spacious private suites with walls that measure 5 feet and 10 inches high as well as privacy screens passengers can close. The suites offer ample space to spread out and even personal wardrobes for carry-on luggage storage. This is where travelers will pay top dollar for a luxury Swiss experience.
There are three first-class suites on each A350 with the middle suite bookable for up to two travelers.
Swiss A350 business class
The 45 business-class seats are a significant improvement on Swiss' current, dated offering. The cabin is laid out with five different business seats all with direct aisle access: the Business Suite, Privacy Seat, Extra Space Seat, Classic Seat and Extra Long Bed Seat.
The eight Business Suites are laid out in a 1-2-1 configuration in the two bulkhead rows of business. They feature taller privacy walls than the rest of the cabin, giving them a more exclusive feel; however, they lack screens to completely close off the cabin.
The 12 Privacy Seats are classic business seats along the window, rather than the aisle. That gives passengers a bit more distance from the aisles — and, thus, a bit more privacy.
The five Extra Space Seats are all in the middle of the middle of the cabin with storage shelves on both sides.
The 15 Classic Seats are spread throughout the business cabin. These are the window seats closest to the aisle or in the middle section of the plane.
The five Extra Long Bed seats are all in the center section of the business cabin and feature roughly 8 inches of additional legroom than Classic Seats.
Other features that business-class flyers will enjoy are the power and USB-A and USB-C outlets, as well as the option for wireless charging.
Swiss A350 premium economy
The 38 premium economy seats come in a 2-3-2 layout and offer a spacious 39 inches of pitch.
Small dividers next to the headrests provide travelers with some privacy from their fellow flyers.
Premium economy cabins are among the most profitable for airlines as the travelers often pay more than double the price of an economy seat for what is, ultimately, just a little extra space.
Swiss A350 economy
The 156 economy seats on Swiss' A350 are laid out in a 3-3-3 configuration, and each offers nearly 31 inches of pitch.
Each seat features a personal 13-inch entertainment screen.
Related reading: