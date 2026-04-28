Wells Fargo Rewards has been busy adding transfer partners lately. After adding JetBlue TrueBlue as a 1:1 transfer partner last fall and Wyndham Rewards as a 1:2 transfer partner earlier this month, the program is now adding another transfer partner: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles.

Asia Miles is a 1:1 transfer partner, meaning every Wells Fargo Rewards point you transfer earns you a mile. Here's what you should know.

Wells Fargo adds Cathay Pacific Asia Miles as a transfer partner

With the addition of Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, the Wells Fargo transfer partners list now includes its first partner serving Asia predominantly. TPG's April 2026 valuations peg Asia Miles at 1.3 cents each, which is what you can expect to receive in value when redeeming them.

Travelers who want to fly in premium economy, business or first class on Cathay Pacific often take advantage of Asia Miles since the carrier's own program typically offers better access to award availability. That means you can often redeem Asia Miles for premium cabin award space on Cathay Pacific flights that isn't bookable through other Oneworld programs like American Airlines AAdvantage and Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards.

Cathay Pacific Aria Suite. ELLIE NAN STORCK/THE POINTS GUY

Not only can you redeem Asia Miles for flights, upgrades and companion tickets on Cathay Pacific, but you can also book flights on other Oneworld airlines. Of course, it's always worth checking award rates through the other Oneworld Wells Fargo transfer partner, British Airways Club, before transferring to Asia Miles.

To transfer Wells Fargo Rewards points to Asia Miles, link your Asia Miles account to an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. All Wells Fargo credit cards that earn rewards points, including the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (see rates and fees) and the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (see rates and fees), are eligible.

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Related: Here's how to maximize your Asia Miles for travel on Cathay Pacific

Bottom line

The strength of a transferable rewards currency always grows as it adds more transfer partners. And, while the addition of Cathay Pacific Asia Miles as a Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partner is good for anyone who wants to book a flight operated by a Oneworld airline, it's particularly good news if you want to fly in a premium cabin on a flight operated by Cathay Pacific.

Wells Fargo still doesn't have as many transfer partners as other major transferable currencies. But the program is certainly moving in the right direction by adding two new partners this month.