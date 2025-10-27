Wells Fargo Rewards adds JetBlue TrueBlue as a 1:1 transfer partner

The Wells Fargo Rewards program has just added JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program as its latest 1:1 transfer partner. That alone is useful for JetBlue travelers, but it also lands at an opportune moment.

With the new JetBlue-United Airlines Blue Sky partnership now live, TrueBlue members can redeem their points for select United flights as well. This means Wells Fargo Rewards members can now book awards on both JetBlue and United (as well as other partner airlines) by transferring Wells Fargo Rewards points to the TrueBlue program.

Here's how it works and what you should book.

How to transfer Wells Fargo Rewards points to JetBlue TrueBlue

Ensure you have signed up for a JetBlue TrueBlue account, which you can do for free online. Then, log in to your Wells Fargo Rewards account to link the two accounts.

As with other Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partners, there are no minimums or fixed increments. You can transfer as few as 1 Wells Fargo Rewards point to JetBlue TrueBlue.

In TPG testing, transfers to JetBlue posted instantly, which is ideal when you spot award space.

The best ways to redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points

Here are some of the best ways to redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points right now:

Fly Condor business class from the U.S. East Coast to Germany : Through JetBlue's partnership with Condor, you can book lie-flat business-class seats from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and beyond from just 54,000 TrueBlue points one-way, plus taxes and fees.

: Through JetBlue's partnership with Condor, you can book lie-flat business-class seats from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and beyond from just 54,000 TrueBlue points one-way, plus taxes and fees. Japan Airlines flights to Tokyo : Book one-way flights from mainland U.S. cities to Tokyo from 39,000 points in economy or 79,900 points in business class.

: Book one-way flights from mainland U.S. cities to Tokyo from 39,000 points in economy or 79,900 points in business class. Fly JetBlue economy class to Europe for less : TrueBlue prices JetBlue-operated flights dynamically, but at the time of publication, we spotted flights from Boston to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) this December as astonishingly low as 7,100 TrueBlue points plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

: TrueBlue prices JetBlue-operated flights dynamically, but at the time of publication, we spotted flights from Boston to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) this December as astonishingly low as 7,100 TrueBlue points plus $5.60 in taxes and fees. Icelandair economy to Reykjavik : Economy awards from Boston or New York to Iceland's Keflavik Airport (KEF) start at 17,000 points one-way, plus around $100 in taxes and fees.

: Economy awards from Boston or New York to Iceland's Keflavik Airport (KEF) start at 17,000 points one-way, plus around $100 in taxes and fees. United domestic flights via Blue Sky: Thanks to the new partnership between United and JetBlue, TrueBlue points can now be used to book select United-operated flights. TPG has found domestic economy awards from around 11,900 points one-way on nonstop routes (book well in advance for the best prices).

Wells Fargo Rewards points can also be transferred to the following partner programs at the following ratios:

Aer Lingus AerClub (1:1)

Air France-KLM Flying Blue (1:1)

Avianca LifeMiles (1:1)

British Airways Club (1:1)

Iberia Club (1:1)

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club/Virgin Red (all 1:1)

Choice Privileges (1:2)

Business class on a Condor aircraft. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Adding JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program is a nice improvement to Wells Fargo Rewards, especially since the new Blue Sky partnership with United just went live.

With 1:1 transfers from Wells Fargo Rewards, instant posting in most cases and no minimum (even a single point can be transferred), Wells Fargo Rewards members now have a straightforward path to book awards on two major U.S. airlines from the same TrueBlue points balance.

Just confirm availability and totals first, then transfer exactly what you need. Remember that transfers cannot be reversed.

