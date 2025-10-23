The much-anticipated partnership between United Airlines and JetBlue is officially here.

The two airlines announced on Thursday that their new alliance (called Blue Sky) had gone live, starting with the earning and redeeming of points and miles.

As of today, United loyalists can now earn and redeem United MileagePlus miles on JetBlue flights. And JetBlue's frequent flyers can earn and redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points on United flights.

It's a major milestone in one of the biggest domestic airline tie-ups we've seen in several years.

The big question now: Will it prove popular for travelers hoping to get the most out of their points and miles?

We'll take a look in a moment at what the new agreement means for both earning and redeeming — and whether it's something you should consider when booking future trips. (Hint: It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to flight redemptions.)

Still, Blue Sky should offer plenty more options to TrueBlue and MileagePlus members hoping to use the loyalty currency of their choice — regardless of which (of the two) airlines they're flying.

Blue Sky era begins

United and JetBlue first announced plans to partner back in May, revealing a collaboration that would give MileagePlus and TrueBlue members a wide range of new options for earning and redeeming across both airlines' networks.

"We're excited to give our loyalty members the ability to use the program of their choice when traveling across our complementary networks," the two carriers said in a statement Thursday.

And earning and redeeming is just the beginning.

The two carriers on Thursday said reciprocal elite status benefits — like priority boarding, extra-legroom seating and same-day flight changes — will launch early in 2026. This will give United Premier elite members access to complimentary perks like JetBlue's EvenMore product when flying on JetBlue and access to United's Economy Plus product for Mosaic members.

This is JetBlue's second attempt at partnering with a major U.S. network carrier after its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines earlier this decade met its demise in federal court.

In partnering up, the two airlines hoped that they'd broaden the appeal of their respective loyalty programs — offering loyalty benefits to travelers on routes where their preferred airline isn't as strong.

What to know about earning through Blue Sky

As part of the new Blue Sky partnership, you can earn and redeem points and miles across both carriers.

How to earn United miles on JetBlue flights

If you want to earn United MileagePlus miles on a flight operated by JetBlue, you'll want to book your flight through JetBlue's own website.

But during the booking process, select "United MileagePlus" as your loyalty program.

Earning United miles on a JetBlue booking. JETBLUE

United earnings start at 5 miles per dollar for MileagePlus members flying aboard JetBlue. The rate increases for Premier elite members, as shown in the screenshot below.

United MileagePlus earnings on JetBlue-operated flights. UNITED AIRLINES

This is essentially the same earning rate United extends to MileagePlus members flying on its own United-operated flights.

Note that United members will not be able to earn MileagePlus miles on flights between Newark and five destinations: Aruba; Cancun, Mexico; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

United also notes that only the following fare classes are eligible for accural: A, B, C, D, E, G, H, J, K, L, M, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, Y and Z (every ticket you purchase has a letter associated with the fare class).

How to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points on United flights

If you want to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points on United flights, you'll want to book your trip through United's website. During the booking process, select "JetBlue TrueBlue" as your loyalty program.

Earning TrueBlue points on a United flight. UNITED AIRLINES

Earnings for TrueBlue members start at 5 points per dollar, and Mosaic members earn an additional 3 points per dollar, as shown below.

For comparison, normally the airline offers TrueBlue members 6 points per dollar spent on JetBlue-operated flights (3 points per dollar as the base amount and then 3 more points per dollar if you book directly through the airline). The Mosaic bonus is the same as what you'd see on JetBlue's own metal.

JetBlue TrueBlue earnings on United-operated flights. JETBLUE

Redemptions

As we speak, the TPG team is crunching the numbers on redemptions through the new Blue Sky partnership.

We're seeing a mixed bag: While there are some decent partner awards out there, we've also found plenty of underwhelming redemptions. And so far, we certainly haven't spotted any incredible sweet spots.

We'll report back shortly with a full rundown on the value you'll get from redeeming United miles on JetBlue and vice versa.

In the meantime, here's how to book these partner redemptions.

Redeeming United miles on JetBlue

If you want to redeem your MileagePlus miles on a JetBlue flight, search award bookings through United's website. JetBlue-operated flights will now show up among the options — like this February flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, a route JetBlue heavily serves.

It's available, in this case, for a (rather hefty) sum of 20,000 MileagePlus miles.

JetBlue award booking via United. UNITED AIRLINES

How to redeem JetBlue points on United flights

To redeem TrueBlue points aboard United, search for award bookings through JetBlue's website. United flights will now show up as options.

For example, you'll find a January nonstop from United's Dulles International Airport (IAD) hub near Washington, D.C., to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO), a destination JetBlue doesn't serve.

An economy redemption would cost you 40,000 points one-way. (No Economy Plus or Polaris award space is available on this itinerary.)

A JetBlue booking for a United flight. JETBLUE

More changes ahead

By the first quarter of 2026, the airlines expect to also offer "revenue bookings" through one another's websites — so you'd be able to buy a United itinerary via JetBlue's website and mobile app (and vice versa).

Other changes, including United's return to JetBlue's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) hub in New York by 2027, are on the horizon as part of Blue Sky.

