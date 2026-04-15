The Wells Fargo Rewards program has a shorter list of transfer partners than most other popular transferable rewards currencies. But the list got longer on April 15 with the addition of Wyndham Rewards.

The addition of Wyndham Rewards as a Wells Fargo transfer partner is huge, mostly because you can now transfer Wells Fargo points to Wyndham at a 1:2 ratio. That means you'll get 2 Wyndham points for every 1 Wells Fargo point that you transfer.

Here's what you need to know.

Wells Fargo adds Wyndham Rewards as new transfer partner

Wyndham Rewards is one of the few major hotel loyalty programs that still uses award charts. Specifically, Wyndham Rewards uses a three-tier award chart, with each award night costing 7,500, 15,000, or 30,000 points. However, select Wyndham Rewards credit card holders enjoy 10% off nights fully booked with points.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

TPG's April 2026 valuations peg Wyndham points at 0.65 cents each, as this is what you can expect to get in value when redeeming Wyndham points. However, it's certainly possible to get much better value when redeeming Wyndham Rewards points. For example, I got 3.48 cents per point for a recent stay at TRYP by Wyndham Pulteney Street Adelaide during the Australian Football League's annual Gather Round tournament.

To transfer Wells Fargo Rewards points to Wyndham, link your Wyndham Rewards account to an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. All Wells Fargo credit cards that earn rewards points, including the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (see rates and fees) and Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (see rates and fees), are eligible for this new redemption option.

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Bottom line

Several major transferable points currencies, including Chase Ultimate Rewards points, Capital One miles, Citi ThankYou points and Bilt Points, transfer to Wyndham Rewards at a 1:1 ratio or worse. So, it's big news that you can now transfer Wells Fargo Rewards points to Wyndham Rewards at a 1:2 ratio.

Wyndham Rewards isn't my primary hotel loyalty program. But it's certainly a useful program to have access to when rates are sky-high in other programs. To this point, Wyndham Rewards' three-tier award chart has recently saved me from paying high rates on stays in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Copenhagen, Denmark; and the aforementioned stay in Adelaide, Australia.

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