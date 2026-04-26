California's wine country just got even better. Napa Valley's first-ever downtown resort is open, and you can book it with Hilton Honors points.

Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley, Curio Collection by Hilton — formerly Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley — is now open following a property-wide overhaul. The renovation encompassed guest rooms and suites, public spaces, dining venues, wellness facilities and outdoor areas.

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According to a press release, "Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley brings a full-service resort experience to downtown Napa." That includes The Spa at Casa Mani, a resort-style pool and hot tub (complete with food-and-beverage service) and BOA Steakhouse, which pairs seasonal and locally driven dishes with — you guessed it — plenty of wine. There are also revitalized indoor-outdoor communal spaces where guests can relax beneath the shade of a redwood tree or connect with fellow travelers around a fire pit.

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The drinks don't stop flowing there. Casa Mani is roughly a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk from downtown Napa and all it has to offer, such as tasting rooms, eateries and art galleries. On the other side of the property, you'll find the rolling hills of Napa Valley's wine country, with plenty of nearby vineyards to explore and sample.

Inside, Casa Mani has been redesigned to create a soothing retreat reflective of its surroundings, with natural elements like stone, cork, teak and walnut. The decor leans on a restrained color palette, local agriculture-inspired art pieces and hexagonal motifs in a nod to Napa's pollinators. And every room features luxe touches like soaking tubs, rain showers, robes and slippers.

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"Curio Collection by Hilton is built around hotels that celebrate individuality and a deep sense of place, and Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley is a powerful expression of that ethos," said Brooke Thomas, brand leader of Curio Collection by Hilton. "Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley invites guests to immerse themselves in the destination, offering a stay defined by character, craftsmanship, and meaningful local connection, hallmarks of the Curio Collection experience."

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Despite the resort-style feel, Casa Mani is bookable from just $259 a night — though nightly rates can climb to over $600 in the popular fall harvest season. If you visit during this time, you may prefer to redeem Hilton Honors points. Standard room rewards typically range from 80,000 to 100,000 points per night.