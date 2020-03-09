What to do if you want to cancel your cruise
Booked on a cruise in the coming weeks? We wouldn’t blame you if you’re having second thoughts.
The recent quarantine of another Princess Cruises ship due to an onboard outbreak of the new coronavirus from China, followed by advisories from both the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that Americans should not cruise right now, is plenty to give a would-be cruiser pause.
Both the State Department and the CDC cited an increased risk of infection from the new coronavirus in a cruise ship environment.
But the chance of falling ill, or spreading the illness to others, isn’t the only reason the agencies decided to issue their advisories. Both agencies noted that many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have resulted in ships being turned away from ports and passengers being unable to disembark. Americans who go ahead with cruises, they noted, may find themselves caught up in overseas quarantines,
Some things to consider
Neither the State Department nor the CDC are ordering Americans to stop cruising. In both cases, the pronouncements were recommendations.
Still, the advisories were very clear in their wording that Americans should not cruise. Both cited early evidence that the illness can spread particularly fast on a cruise ship.
“Recent reports of COVID-19 on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection to cruise ship passengers and crew,” the CDC said. “Like many other viruses, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships.”
Both agencies also warned cruisers that the U.S. government might not be able to evacuate them from foreign countries if they get caught up in a coronavirus-related quarantine situation.The U.S. government evacuated several hundred passengers from a Princess Cruises vessel in Japan, the Diamond Princess, that experienced a coronavirus outbreak in February.
“While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities,” the State Department said.
Most lines have eased cancellation policies
The good news, if you’re thinking of canceling a cruise is that, in just the last few days, most cruise lines have drastically eased cancellation policies.
Many major lines now will let you cancel a cruise with just a day or two of notice for a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit. That’s a huge change from normal policies. At many lines, you’ll normally lose at least part of your money if you cancel a cruise within 90 days of a departure. Normally, if you cancel a cruise with a few weeks of a sailing, you’ll lose all of your money.
The new policies are temporary. At some lines, they only apply to sailings in the next few months. At others, the cut-off is far later. Norwegian Cruise Line, for instance, is allowing passengers booked on any voyage departing before Sept. 30 to cancel up to 48 hours before departure without penalty. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount they paid. The future cruise credit can be used on any sailing through Dec. 31, 2022.
You don’t need to rush into canceling
If you’re booked on a cruise in the next few days, you’ll need to make a quick decision about canceling. But, if you’re on a sailing that isn’t departing for a month or two or three, there’s no need to rush to cancel in many cases.
The relaxed cancellation deadlines at many lines mean you can hold off a bit to see how the coronavirus outbreak plays out.
“With the cruise lines loosening their cancellation policies, it really makes sense to wait as long as possible to cancel an upcoming cruise,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest travel agency network.
“Our advisers are encouraging their clients to hold off on canceling unless they are just wanting to change their travel plans,” Garcia told TPG. “Many travelers are choosing close-to-home travel without hesitation.”
Before making a decision, it’s important to closely review your cruise company’s adjusted policy. Many (but not all) lines are posting their revised cancellation policies on their websites. Some have changed them more than once in recent days.
If you have questions about canceling, it’s best to call your line directly (or your travel agent, if you’ve booked through one) to discuss your options before making a move.
Note that, in some cases where a ship has been chartered to an outside group for a specialized sailing, such as a music cruise, you’ll fall under the organizer’s cancellation policy and not the policy of the line. In such a case, call your trip organizer first.
Here, a line-by-line guide to cancellation policies as they stand now:
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways is lifting restrictions to let passengers on any voyage add the line’s cancel-for-any-reason policy, Travel Waiver Plus, to their booking. The policy, which costs $80 to $175, allows passengers to cancel a cruise for any reason up until 24 hours before departure. Passengers who cancel under the policy will receive a future cruise credit that is valid for 24 months. Normally, a Travel Waiver Plus policy only can be booked in conjunction with AmaWaterways’ Cruise Protection Plan and at the time final payment for a cruise is made. AmaWaterways is lifting the restrictions for existing bookings that already are paid in full through March 15 so passengers can add the policy to their reservations.
American Cruise Lines
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before June 30 can cancel without penalty up until 24 hours before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that must be used with 12 months of the date of issue.
Avalon Waterways
Passengers on any sailing can cancel without penalty up to three days before a departure. Passengers who cancel will get the amount they paid back in the form of a future cruise credit. Passengers who have yet to make final payment for a sailing also can postpone the trip to a later date or switch to a different trip operated by the line or any of its sister tour companies. Avalon is part of the Globus family of brands, which includes the giant tour companies Globus and Cosmos.
Azamara
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before July 31 can cancel without penalty up until two days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit or, in some cases, a cash refund. Future cruise credits must be used by Dec. 31, 2021.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
Cruise-only passengers traveling in fewer than 30 days can switch to a new sailing date at no charge. Their fares will remain the same. Cruise-only passengers traveling in more than a month can cancel without penalty or switch to another sailing date. If they switch to another sailing date, they’ll receive a $50 onboard credit. Customers booked for a Cruise & Stay package that includes a stay in the Bahamas also can cancel or delay trips.
Carnival Cruise Line
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before May 31 can postpone the trip without penalty. They’ll receive a future cruise credit for the amount they’ve paid that must be used by March 31, 2021. Passengers booked on sailings departing on or before March 31 can move their bookings to a later date anytime up to three days before departure. Passengers booked on April and May cruises must change their departure date by the end of March. The policy only applies to passengers who booked Carnival cruises before March 6.
Celebrity Cruises
Passengers booked on any Celebrity voyage departing before July 31 can cancel without penalty up until two days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit or, in some cases, a cash refund. Future cruise credits must be used by Dec. 31, 2021.
Celestyal Cruises
As of March 10, passengers booked on any voyage departing before June 30 can cancel without penalty up until seven days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that can be used for any 2020 or 2021 sailing. The policy applies to any reservation currently on the books and new reservations made between now and April 30.
Crystal Cruises
Between now and April 30, passengers can cancel any voyage up to 31 days prior to departure and receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit. The future cruise credit will be valid through Dec. 31, 2021. The policy only applies to all existing bookings and new bookings made prior to April 30. It’s not retroactive to any reservations canceled before March 4. Standard cancellation policies apply to add-ons such as air, hotel and insurance.
Cunard Line
Cunard has not issued a specific cancellation policy related to the coronavirus outbreak. The line says passengers concerned about coronavirus who wish to cancel should call 800-728-6273 to discuss their options. Passengers who booked through a travel agent should call their travel agent for help, the line says.
Disney Cruise Line
Passengers booked on any Disney voyage departing before May 31 can cancel without penalty up until the day before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit. Future cruise credits must be used within 12 months of the original sail date.
Emerald Waterways
Passengers booked on voyage departing on or after June 1 can transfer the booking to an alternate departure without penalty. The change must be made at least 30 days in advance of departure.
Holland America
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before May 31 can cancel with penalty if they cancel before March 31. Cancellations must be made at least three days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit. Future cruise credits must be used for a cruise in 2020 or 2021 that is booked by Dec. 31. In addition, passengers who make a new booking now through April 30 for a cruise that departs on or before Oct. 15 will be able to cancel that sailing without penalty up to 30 days before departure. Those who cancel will get a future cruise credit.
Lindblad Expeditions
Passengers booked on any 2020 voyage departing after April 1 can cancel without penalty up until 24 hours before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that can be used on any future trip through December 2021. The policy will remain in effect through at least April 30.
MSC Cruises
Effective March 10, passengers booked on any voyage departing on or before July 31 can cancel without penalty up until 48 hours before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that must be used by Dec. 31, 2021. To cancel or postpone trips, passengers must call MSC Cruises at 866-337-4309 and speak to a Cruise Assurance agent.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before Sept. 30 can cancel up to 48 hours before departure without penalty. They’ll receive a future cruise credit that can be used through Dec. 31, 2022.
Oceania Cruises
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before Sept. 30 can cancel up to 48 hours before departure without penalty. They’ll receive a future cruise credit that can be used through Dec. 31, 2022. The policy applies to all existing bookings and any new bookings made by April 30.
Princess Cruises
Passengers booked on any Princess Cruises voyage departing before May 31 can cancel without penalty. Those booked on sailings between now and April 3 can cancel up to 72 hours before departure. Those booked on later sailings must cancel by March 31. Passengers who cancel will get a future cruise credit. In addition, passengers on June cruises no longer have to make final payment 90 days before departure. The final payment deadline for June sailings has been moved to 60 days prior to departure.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Passengers booked on any voyage departing before Sept. 30 can cancel up to 48 hours before departure without penalty. They’ll receive a future cruise credit that can be used through Dec. 31, 2022. The policy applies to all existing bookings and any new bookings made by April 30.
Royal Caribbean
Passengers booked on any Royal Caribbean voyage departing before July 31 can cancel without penalty up until two days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit or, in some cases, a cash refund. Future cruise credits must be used by Dec. 31, 2021.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
Passengers booked on voyage departing on or after June 1 can transfer the booking to an alternate departure without penalty. The change must be made at least 30 days in advance of departure.
Seabourn
Passengers can cancel any voyage scheduled to depart between April 1 and Oct. 15 up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit. The future cruise credit must be used within 90 days to rebook any sailing departing prior to Dec. 31, 2021.
Silversea
Passengers booked on any cruise departing before July 31 can cancel without penalty as late as two days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit or, in some cases, a cash refund. Future cruise credits must be used by Dec. 31, 2021.
Tauck
Passengers booked on a cruise (or land tour) departing before June 30 can cancel without penalty up until 24 hours before their trip starts. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that can be used for a 2020 or 2021 trip.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Passengers booked on any 2020 cruise can cancel without penalty up to 14 days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that can be used for any 2020 sailing. One exception: The relaxed policy does not apply to Oberammergau 2020 cruises and tours.
Viking
Passengers can postpone any cruise at any time up until 24 hours before departure with all cancellation fees waived. Passengers will receive a voucher for future travel valid for 24 months that can be used on any Viking cruise (river, ocean or expedition). The policy is applicable for any current booking and new reservations made through April 30.
Virgin Voyages
Initial sailings for the first Virgin Voyages ship, Scarlet Lady, are not scheduled to begin until March 26. For now, the line has not posted a waiver to its normal cancellation policies on its website. A spokesperson for Virgin Voyages did not immediately respond to our request for more information.
Windstar Cruises
Passengers booked on any cruise through Dec. 31, 2021, can cancel without penalty up until 15 days before departure. Those who cancel will receive a future cruise credit that must be used within a year of its issue.
