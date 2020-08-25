You can now try the work-from-hotel trend at more than 25 Hyatt properties
With countless offices remaining closed well into next year and millions of students across the country attending “Zoom University,” many people are looking for ways to flip the script on the pandemic and use their newfound flexibility to change up their routine — at least for a few days.
Hotels have picked up on this trend and have begun offering packages designed to provide the remote worker or learner everything they’d need to have a seamless experience, such as a socially distant work or learning space, fast, reliable Wi-Fi, complimentary laundry service and more.
Hyatt thinks this trend is here to stay, and as of Tuesday, Aug. 25 is offering its new Work from Hyatt package at over 25 properties (with more to come) in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
Work from Hyatt packages start from $139 per night and are valid on stays of at least seven nights. Each package includes standard amenities like a dedicated workspace, housekeeping, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and discounted or complimentary laundry. And, depending on the property, you’ll receive additional perks like complimentary pool cabanas, free rounds of golf, s’mores kits, private cooking classes, a dedicated concierge and free kids’ programs.
Resort fees are waived when you book a Work from Hyatt package, and you’ll still receive the benefits you normally would including points earning, elite-night earning and elite-status benefits (if applicable). You’ll also be able to use your World of Hyatt points to book a Work from Hyatt package.
With over two dozen participating properties, you should have no problem finding a place to go, whether your idea of a perfect remote work or learning destination is a ski lodge or an all-inclusive Caribbean resort.
Some of our favorite hotels currently offering a Work from Hyatt package include a slew of Hyatt Regency properties including the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in California; the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay in Maryland; the Hyatt Regency Clearwater in Florida, the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona and the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Texas.
And we’d also love to work remotely from the Park Hyatt Aviara in California, the Grand Hyatt Vail in Colorado, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall in Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and especially the suspended daybed on the balcony at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
If you want to book one of these packages for yourself, you can find more information here on availability and pricing, or call Hyatt directly at 1-866-886-5053 and use the booking code WFHYAT.
Featured image by Melanie Lieberman / The Points Guy
