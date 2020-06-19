10 surprising ways Hyatt loyalists can earn more points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hyatt’s loyalty program has undergone some significant changes over the past couple of years. The name changed from Hyatt Gold Passport to World of Hyatt, elite status tiers were shuffled and many hotels have changed categories. But even after all of this, World of Hyatt remains one of the most valuable loyalty programs on the market — in fact, TPG values World of Hyatt points at a whopping 1.7 cents per point, among the highest of hotel programs.
While you may not be traveling right now, Hyatt has some amazing properties at reasonable redemption rates. So it’s definitely worth saving up now if you have your eye on, say, the all-inclusive Alila Ventana Big Sur.
Not sure where to start with World of Hyatt? We’ll show you all the different ways you can earn World of Hyatt points. We’ll start with hotel stays and then move into alternative earning methods like credit cards and travel partners.
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for the free TPG daily newsletter.
Earn Hyatt points on Hotel Stays
World of Hyatt rewards its members for each hotel stay across its global portfolio. You can earn points on all Hyatt hotel stays booked directly through Hyatt’s website, which includes the 150+ Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties that were added in 2019, along with the Thompson and Joie de Vivre brands added as part of the Two Roads Hospitality integration.
Currently, Hyatt awards 5 points per $1 spent on Hyatt hotel stays and qualifying room charges (room service, bar tabs, spa services, etc.). This number is consistent across the board, so you’ll earn the same number of points at a Hyatt Regency that you would at a Hyatt Centric for the same price. Hyatt also partners with select Mlife hotels, where you’ll also earn 5 points per $1 spent.
Aside from hotels, you’ll earn 10 World of Hyatt points for every eligible $1 spent on FIND experiences, Exhale spa and fitness services. These are usually found at Hyatt’s “wellness” properties: Exhale and Miraval.
Travelers with World of Hyatt elite status will earn an additional points bonus on all hotel stays. Here’s how many extra points each tier earns:
- Discoverist – 10% bonus (0.5 extra points per dollar spent)
- Explorist – 20% bonus (1 extra point per dollar spent)
- Globalist – 30% bonus (1.5 extra points per dollar spent)
So if you’re a World of Hyatt Globalist member staying at a Grand Hyatt hotel for three nights at $150 per night, you’d earn 2,925 points on your hotel stay. This haul is valued at nearly $50, based on TPG’s valuations.
- $150 x 3 nights 5 points = 2,250 points
- 2,250 points x 30% bonus = 675 points
- 2,925 points earned total
While this may seem like a small amount compared to Hilton Honors or IHG Rewards Club, Hyatt has lower redemption rates than other chains, with awards starting at just 5,000 World of Hyatt points per night for Category 1 hotels.
Related: How to Redeem Points With the World of Hyatt Program
Earn Hyatt points on activities and cruises
Aside from hotels, you’ll earn 10 World of Hyatt points for every eligible $1 spent on FIND experiences, Exhale spa and fitness services. These are usually found at Hyatt’s “wellness” properties: Exhale and Miraval
Hyatt began partnering with adventure cruise operator Lindblad Expeditions last fall. Where you’re up for a post-pandemic trip to the Galapagos or a good old-fashioned Alaska cruise, you can earn 5 Hyatt points per $1 spent with Lindblad Expeditions.
These cruises can get pretty pricey, which is why it’s nice to earn bonus points in addition to rewards earned through your credit card.
Earn bonus points through promotions
To boost your earning potential even higher, Hyatt frequently runs promotions for its World of Hyatt members. There are currently some really great ones, including a triple point offer, 500 bonus points for staying at a new hotel, and a 2,500-point bonus for elite members.
If you’re reading this post after these promotions end, fear not. Keep an eye on Hyatt’s promo page for up-to-date promotions. Hyatt runs these frequently, so we always recommend checking this page before you book a Hyatt hotel stay.
Earn Hyatt points With Meetings
Once business travel resumes, consider booking your next meeting at a Hyatt. You’ll earn 1 point per $1 spent (up to 50,000 points) on eligible expenses like meeting rooms and event spaces. You’ll also get a fast-track to World of Hyatt elite status when you plan meetings:
- Discoverist – 3 meetings
- Explorist – 10 meetings
- Globalist – 20 meetings
Earn Hyatt points Through Credit Cards
There is currently one cobranded World of Hyatt Credit Card from Chase open to new applicants. This card is surprisingly lucrative and includes automatic Discoverist status, a nice welcome bonus, annual free night and the ability to earn elite night credits via credit card spending.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: Earn up to 50,000 bonus points — 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and an additional 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening (note that there have been reports of a targeted sign-up bonus of two free nights as well).
Category bonuses: The card offers some great bonus categories. You’ll earn 4 points per $1 spent when you use your card at Hyatt hotels; 2 points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, on local transit and commuting, and on fitness club and gym memberships; and 1 point per dollar spent everywhere else.
Perks: You’ll receive one free night every year after your cardmember anniversary, valid at any Category 1-4 property, and you can earn a second by spending $15,000 on the card in your card membership year. The card also provides automatic Discoverist status for as long as your account is open; you’ll then enjoy five elite night credits every year plus an additional two credits for every $5,000 you spend on the card.
Through June 30, the card earns 3 elite-night credits for every $5,000 spent, making this card a great option if you’re aiming for higher elite status.
For complete details on this card, check out this article.
Earn Hyatt points With Partners
If you don’t have any upcoming Hyatt stays and aren’t in the market for a new credit card, don’t worry. Hyatt has a couple of partners you can earn World of Hyatt points with, including rental cars or transferring from Chase. Here’s a look at your options:
Transfer Points From Chase Ultimate Rewards
World of Hyatt has one credit card transfer partner: Chase Ultimate Rewards. Points earned on cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio and the transfer should process instantly. TPG currently values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, while World of Hyatt points are valued at 1.7 cents each. However, in many cases you can actually get more than 2 cents per point from your Hyatt awards, so we recommend the transfer if you have a specific redemption in mind.
Related: When and how to transfer Ultimate Rewards points to World of Hyatt
Earn on American Flights
If you have elite status with the World of Hyatt program, you also have the ability to earn Hyatt points when you fly on American Airlines. Thanks to the new partnership, Hyatt Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist members will earn 1 Hyatt point for every $1 spent on qualifying AA flights.
This is in addition to the AAdvantage miles you’d earn on the trip, effectively adding an extra 1.7% return to the purchase. All you need to do is link your Hyatt and AAdvantage accounts through this link.
Rent Cars From Avis
Like most hotel chains, you can earn World of Hyatt points when you rent a car. Rent with Avis and use the code K817700 to get 500 World of Hyatt points per rental. You’ll also receive 25% off base rates for each qualifying rental at participating Avis locations with the code.
Transfer Points Between Family And Friends
World of Hyatt members can transfer points between accounts free of charge. However, you can only send or receive points once every 30 days and unfortunately, you can’t complete this transfer online. You have to fill out this form (warning: PDF link) and submit it via email. It will need to be signed by both the member transferring the points and the recipient. Your points will be transferred once the form is received and reviewed.
The form does note that transfers are only permitted between accounts “in order to have a sufficient number of points to redeem a particular award” for the recipient. I’d avoid using this option as a way to simply merge two account balances together.
Buy Hyatt Points
The final method of earning Hyatt points is to purchase them directly. Generally speaking, you should rarely (if ever) purchase points or miles of any kind without a bonus or discount. Hyatt has been known to run somewhat frequent promotions on these purchases. If you have a high-end redemption in mind and need to top off your account, buying Hyatt points is one option.
My suggestion? Bookmark our permanent page for Hyatt buy points promotions.
Bottom Line
The World of Hyatt program is a favorite among award travelers. Despite a comparatively small (but growing) global footprint, the various brands under the Hyatt umbrella can offer a luxurious experience and a rewarding value proposition. There aren’t a ton of different ways to earn Hyatt points, but if you combine credit card spending with a handful of paid stays, you’ll be well on your way to a free room for your next trip.
Featured photo courtesy of Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.