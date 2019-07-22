This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are a slew of buy points and miles promotions currently available, with offers as high as 145% bonus points/miles. While we have individual posts on each of these promotions, we figured that it’d be helpful to have a roundup the current offers in one post.
Before we get to the offers, let’s get one thing out of the way up front: buying points and miles makes sense only for certain travelers. It’s obviously much better to earn points and miles for free through credit card sign-up bonuses. However, buying points and miles during good promotions can make sense for travelers who have tapped out their credit card options and can get high value from their points and miles.
While my case is a bit extreme, I’m one of those travelers who personally takes advantage of buy-points and miles promotions. In 2018, I bought the maximum number allowed of IHG Rewards points, Choice Privileges points, La Quinta Returns points and American Airlines AAdvantage miles.
Here are the buy-points and miles promotions currently available, sorted by those ending first:
Southwest Rapid Rewards
- Current promo: up to a 40% discount
- Purchase rate: 1.65 cents per point
- TPG valuation: 1.5 cents per point
- Ending date: August 14
Lots of people love Southwest, and that includes us at TPG. But, this isn’t a good deal for almost anyone. Southwest’s fixed-value mileage program means that you’re not going to get an especially good deal from your Rapid Rewards points. So, there’s no point in buying points at higher rate than they can be redeemed.
Verdict: Pass.
Choice
- Current promo: 25% discount
- Purchase rate: 0.825 cents per point
- TPG valuation: 0.6 cents per point
- Ending date: August 22
Choice Privileges has a niche but passionate following in points and miles circles. There’s a reason that more than 160 million Choice points were sold in just 15 minutes through Daily Getaways in May. This month’s 25% discount on buying points isn’t nearly as good as that Daily Getaways deal, but it provides a solid option for buying points for those that want to buy just enough for a solid redemption. Those redemptions could include $66 per night in New York City, Japan and numerous Ascend Collection hotels in Spain or $50 at many EconoLodge properties in New Zealand and Australia.
Verdict: Worth buying at this rate for immediate and specific redemptions.
IHG Rewards
- Current promo: 100% bonus
- Purchase rate: 0.5 cents per point
- TPG valuation: 0.5 cents per point
- Ending date: August 23
IHG is back with its best-ever 100% bonus, dropping the price of points to just 0.5 cents each — matching TPG’s valuation. For now, IHG prices its hotels at the same rate for every day throughout the year. That means you can score incredible deals like a Times Square hotel for New Year’s Eve for 50,000 points per night. At 0.5 cents per point, that’s just $250 for a hotel in the center of it all. Plus, at this purchase rate, you can book Category 1 hotels for just $50 per night. I’d recommend checking the points rates for your upcoming trip(s) to see if you can purchase and redeem points for less than the cash cost of your hotel stay.
Verdict: Great deal for targeted redemptions.
Alaska Mileage Plan
- Current promo: up to 50% bonus
- Purchase rate: 1.97 cents per mile
- TPG valuation: 1.8 cents per mile
- Ending date: August 30
Alaska is currently selling miles at its best-ever rate of 50% bonus. While that bonus rate doesn’t sound as impressive as some of the other offers here, it’s arguably the best offer currently. That’s because Alaska Mileage Plan has some incredible partner redemptions like Cathay Pacific first class. Even better, you can get a stopover on a one-way award, so you can see two destinations on one award.
Verdict: Solid deal for those who know how to use Alaska miles.
American Airlines
- Current promo: up to 85,000 bonus miles and 10% off
- Purchase rate: 1.84 cents per mile
- TPG valuation: 1.4 cents per mile
- Ending date: August 31
American Airlines has constantly been running a promotion on buying miles since early June, and the latest offer isn’t the best with a lowest rate of 1.84 cents per mile. The good part of this promotion is that you can buy a modest amount of miles (115,000 miles) at a reasonable rate of 1.89 cents per mile. That’s a solid rate for those that redeem AAdvantage miles for high-value AA and partner awards without having to buy the maximum number of miles.
Verdict: Good deal for those that maximize their AA miles for high-value redemptions and need to stock up.
Which Credit Card to Use
Most of these buy-point/mile promotions are processed through Points.com rather than by the hotel or airline directly. Unfortunately, that means that you won’t generally get bonus points/miles on a card that has a travel category bonus.
One exception was the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card which previously earned 3x points on Points.com purchases (on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year). However, recent purchases have only earned 1x point per dollar.
Now, consider using the The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express (2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x, giving you a 4% return) or Chase Freedom Unlimited (1.5% cash back/1.5x Ultimate Rewards points for a 3% return). You can check out our guide to best cards for everyday spending for additional suggestions.
Featured photo by Westend61 / Getty Images.
