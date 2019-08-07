This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a Hyatt stay coming up, you may be eligible to take home a haul of bonus points on your next trip. Hyatt is currently running a promotion that offers targeted members the opportunity to earn double points on all stays through the end of October 2019. If targeted, you’ll earn 2x points on hotel stays, incidental charges and experiences like FIND and Exhale.
The Details
- Register now through September 30, 2019.
- Complete your stay or experience between August 15, 2019 and October 31, 2019.
- You will receive double points for each dollar spent on eligible room rates, eligible incidental charges, eligible non-stay charges, and on eligible Exhale charges.
General members normally earn 5 Base Points per dollar spent. So, with this bonus, you’ll be earning at least 10 points per dollar, a 17% return based on our valuations. If you’re a World of Hyatt elite member, you’ll receive an additional bonus on your spend — 10%, 20% and 30% for Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist, respectively.
In addition to this double points promotion, Hyatt is currently offering members the opportunity to earn 500 bonus points per qualifying stay booked through the World of Hyatt mobile app. This should also stack with Hyatt’s other promotion that is offering members double elite status credit for stays at any of Hyatt’s all-inclusive resorts under the Ziva and Zilara brands.
