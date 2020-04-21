Your ultimate guide to World of Hyatt
Even with a smaller footprint than Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt is a favorite around the TPG office. With reasonable rates and how easy it is to get even base elite status, many stay at Hyatt properties whenever they have the option.
We value World of Hyatt points at a whopping 1.7 cents per point, among the highest of hotel programs. The chain’s Globalist elite status is considered by many to be the best top-tier status around.
Here’s what you need to know about the program.
World of Hyatt hotel brands
World of Hyatt currently includes 14 hotel brands, ranging from ultra-luxurious Park Hyatt, boutique Destination Hotels and family-friendly Hyatt House and Hyatt Place properties:
- Park Hyatt
- Andaz
- Alila
- Grand Hyatt
- Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara
- Miraval
- The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
- Hyatt Regency
- Hyatt Centric
- Hyatt House
- Hyatt Place
- Thompson Hotels
- Destination Hotels
- Joie de Vivre
Earning World of Hyatt points
There are several ways to earn Hyatt points, from credit cards to stays, to Hyatt’s many promotions.
Hotel stays
You can earn points on all Hyatt hotel stays booked directly through Hyatt. This includes the 150+ Small Luxury Hotels of the World properties that were added last year, along with the Thompson and Joie de Vivre brands added as part of the Two Roads Hospitality integration. The exact number of points you’ll earn on each stay depends on a few different factors:
- How much you paid for your stay
- Your World of Hyatt elite status tier
- Any promotions for which you’ve registered
Hyatt awards 5 points per dollar spent on Hyatt hotel stays and other qualifying room charges (room service, bar tabs charged to the room, etc.). This number is consistent across the board, so you’ll earn the same amount of points at a Hyatt Regency that you would on a Hyatt Centric for the same price. Hyatt also partners with select Mlife hotels — these hotels also earn at the same 5 points per $1 spent rate.
You’ll also earn 10 World of Hyatt Points for every eligible $1 spent on FIND experiences (like bike tours), Exhale spa therapies and fitness classes, and qualifying Exhale On Demand subscriptions. These are usually found at Hyatt’s “wellness” properties: Exhale and Miraval.
Travelers with World of Hyatt elite status will earn an additional points bonus on all hotel stays. Here’s how many extra points each tier earns:
- Discoverist: 10% bonus (0.5 extra points per dollar spent)
- Explorist: 20% bonus (1 extra point per dollar spent)
- Globalist: 30% bonus (1.5 extra points per dollar spent)
So if you’re a World of Hyatt Globalist member staying at a Grand Hyatt hotel for three nights at $150 per night, you’d earn the following:
- $150 x 5 points per dollar x 3 nights = 2,250 points
- 2,250 points x 30% bonus = 675 points
- TOTAL = 2,925 points
You’d earn a nice 2,925 points on your hotel stay, a haul of nearly $50 based on TPG’s valuations. While this may seem like a small amount compared to Hilton Honors or IHG Rewards Club, Hyatt has lower redemption rates than other chains, with awards starting at just 5,000 points per night for Hyatt Category 1 hotels.
World of Hyatt Promotions
World of Hyatt frequently runs promotions for its members to earn bonus points. One such promo is the “Bonus Journeys” promotion. Depending on your Hyatt hotel brand of choice, you can earn double Hyatt points for your stay through May 15, 2020, if you registered before Feb. 15. Even better — more than 1,000 hotels and resorts are included, including Andaz, Thompson Hotels and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations.
Credit cards
I’ve redeemed more than 50,000 World of Hyatt points in the past year, earned through various travel rewards credit card sign-up bonuses. Here are a few credit cards that can get you to your next redemption.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card ($95 annual fee) offers up to 50,000 bonus points — 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and an additional 25,000 bonus points after you spend a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
You’ll receive one free night every year after your cardmember anniversary, valid at any Category 1 to 4 property, and you can earn a second by spending $15,000 on the card in your card membership year. The card also provides automatic Discoverist status for as long as your account is open. Normally, you’d enjoy five elite night credits every year plus an additional two credits for every $5,000 you spend on the card, but new applicants from April 15 through June 30, 2020 will automatically get 10 qualifying-night credits — double what is usually offered. We’ll talk more about what Hyatt elite status is worth a little later.
You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to World of Hyatt. Points earned on cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio, and the transfer should process instantly. TPG currently values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents per point and World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents per point. However, in many cases, you can actually get more than 2 cents per point from your Hyatt awards, so we recommend the transfer if you have a specific redemption in mind.
If you have elite status with the World of Hyatt program, you also can earn bonus Hyatt points when you fly on American Airlines. Discoverists, Explorists and Globalists will earn 1 Hyatt point for every dollar spent on qualifying AA flights. This would be in addition to the AAdvantage miles you’d earn on the trip, effectively adding an extra 1.7% return to the purchase.
Redeeming World of Hyatt points
Before we dive in, I want to mention here that World of Hyatt was scheduled to introduce peak and off-peak pricing, award chart changes and more this year. Those planned award chart changes were set to take effect in March but have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus. That means you have more time to take advantage of the current award chart before changes go into effect next year.
Hyatt prices its award nights by hotel category, similar to other major hotel chains. The higher the category, the more points you’ll need for a free night redemption. Generally speaking, the more upscale brands (like Park Hyatt and Andaz) along with hotels in more desirable cities are usually placed in higher categories. You’ll find lower redemptions at chains like Hyatt House and Hyatt Place.
You can find which hotels are in a category by looking at Hyatt’s “Search Hotel by Category” page. Just enter a location and category, and you’ll be presented with all hotels in that category in your selected region.
If you don’t have enough points for a redemption, you can book a Points + Cash rate instead, which allows you to combine points and cash for a discounted stay, and when available, they should appear online. To book this rate, you’ll need to pay half of the standard rate plus half of the full points required for a standard room.
You also can redeem points for dining, spa or meeting credits at Hyatt properties, but it’s not the best bang for your buck. Depending on how many points you redeem, you can get a value between 1 and 1.54 cents per point — less than TPG’s 1.7 cent valuation and not a particularly good redemption option. Meeting credits start at 15,000 World of Hyatt points for a $200 credit, or 1.3 cents-per-point value. It’s still far less than TPG’s valuation, however.
World of Hyatt sweet spots
Category 1 Hyatt hotels
One of my favorite aspects of the World of Hyatt program is that you can take advantage of Category 1 (redemptions starting at 5,000 points a night) hotels around the world, especially in the Middle East and Asia. That means you can get steals on hotels such as Alila Bangsar Kuala Lumpur for just 5,000 points a night…
…or the Studios at Alila Seminyak in Bali.
Are you looking for a cheap getaway to Egypt? 5,000 points a night will have you covered for a one-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh Resort. When do you ever see redemptions this low?
Hyatt Reward night certificates
On an annual basis, you can earn World of Hyatt Category 1 to 4 free-night certificates three ways:
- On your cardmember anniversary for The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- When you spend $15,000 during an anniversary year, on your World of Hyatt credit card for a second award-night certificate
- By staying 30 nights or earning 50,000 base points at Hyatt properties
This is a great way to enjoy some mid-tier resorts around the country, including at some of my favorite Hyatt hotels in Washington, D.C., Hyatt Place Washington DC/White House and Grand Hyatt Washington.
You can use your certificate at any Category 1 to 4 hotel, and not just in the U.S. A hotel I’ve been wanting to visit is the Park Hyatt Zanzibar, a Category 4 resort in Tanzania.
Top-tier World of Hyatt hotels
Hyatt’s relatively reasonable redemption rates mean that you can stay at its Category 7 and 8 hotels, some of its best properties, for only 30,000 to 40,000 points a night.
You’ll find some of Hyatt’s best in these categories, like the Park Hyatt Sydney (Category 7) and Calala Island (Category 8). These are great deals for hotels that routinely sell for close to $1,000 but can climb even higher during peak season. Calala Island, for instance, is a real steal. Rooms at the all-inclusive resort in Nicaragua regularly go for over $2,000 per night.
World of Hyatt elite status
There are three status tiers in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist, each offering different perks.
The lowest tier in the World of Hyatt program is Discoverist status, which is typically earned after ten nights or 25,000 base points ($5,000 in spending). It’s also included as an automatic benefit on The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Discoverist members will earn a 10% point bonus when staying at Hyatt properties, resulting in an additional 0.5 points per dollar spent, space-available upgrades to preferred rooms within the same category, including ones with a preferred view or location, late checkout and more. Additionally, as a Hyatt elite member, you’ll earn 1 point for every $1 you spend on qualifying American Airlines flights when you link your two loyalty accounts.
The next tier in the World of Hyatt program is Explorist status, which is typically earned after 30 nights or 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending). Note that The World of Hyatt Credit Card normally awards cardholders five elite night credits and another two for every $5,000 you spend on the card in a calendar year (temporarily increased to three nights per $5,000 through June 30, 2020), so you can effectively “buy” Explorist status without any stays by simply spending on the card. Explorist members will earn 20% more points than a regular member, four club lounge access awards and a free night in a Category 1 to 4 property.
Related: Hyatt just made it easier to top-tier elite status through credit card spend
Finally, the most elite tier in the World of Hyatt program is Globalist status, which is typically earned after 60 nights or 100,000 base points ($20,000 in spending). Remember, you normally earn elite night credits just for holding The World of Hyatt Credit Card and can earn additional elite-qualifying nights through spending, so reaching this tier may be challenging though not insurmountable.
You’ll get a slew of perks, including room upgrades, four Suite Upgrade Awards, and access to Club lounges where available, and complimentary full breakfast at hotels without lounges. Additionally, Hyatt last year gifted some Globalists free American Airlines Executive Platinum status. TPG values Executive Platinum status at nearly $7,000, so that’s a heck of a perk.
If you don’t have Hyatt status, it isn’t hard to earn. The World of Hyatt credit cards provides automatic Discoverist status, so you’re at least on your way to top-tier status.
It’s also not unheard of for Hyatt to offer targeted promotions. A few months back, I was offered complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist for three months, with the option to keep it through February 2021 after completing four stays.
Bottom line
The World of Hyatt program doesn’t get enough props, in comparison to larger chains like Marriott and Hilton. Even though it’s not that easy to earn Hyatt points, when you do have them, it opens you up to insane redemptions like a private island in the middle of the Caribbean.
Coupled with some sweet perks like bonuses for elites on American Airlines flights and incredible top-tier Globalist elite status, World of Hyatt remains the go-to chain for many savvy travelers.
