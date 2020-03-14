Your ultimate guide to Hyatt hotel brands
Hyatt has long been one of the most popular hotel chains among award travelers, but with one serious shortcoming: Especially compared to giants like Marriott and Hilton, Hyatt has a relatively small global footprint, though the company is actively working to address these concerns. Rather than focusing solely on opening new properties for its core brands, Hyatt has acquired and partnered with a number of existing boutique hotel chains to add more brands and properties around the world to its umbrella.
It’s important to note that for some brands, like Destination Hotels and Joie de Vivre, Hyatt is still in the process of integrating hotels with the World of Hyatt program. This means that as of now, you can’t book all of those hotels using Hyatt points, but that will change over time.
We’ll run through the differences between Hyatt’s brands.
In This Post
Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt is the cream of the crop, and Hyatt’s most lavish and luxurious brand. There are only 47 Park Hyatts around the globe, with almost half of them located in Asia, but you’ll find them in a mix of big city destinations (Sydney, New York, Paris, etc.) and more tropical getaways like the Maldives and St. Kitts. Park Hyatts tend to feature a more modern luxury design, especially as compared to other hotel brands like St. Regis or Waldorf Astoria that can feel old and stuffy at times.
Two Park Hyatt properties in particular deserve special attention (and you can read reviews of them below): the Park Hyatt New York and Park Hyatt Sydney. Not only are these two of the most aspirational points hotels in the world, but you can book a standard award for just 30,000 Hyatt points per night. That relatively cheap award chart, combined with easy 1:1 point transfers from Chase Ultimate Rewards, is one of the big reasons Hyatt remains so popular.
Reviews: Park Hyatt Sydney, Park Hyatt New York, Park Hyatt Shanghai, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Park Hyatt Tokyo
Andaz
Andaz, with its 24 properties around the world, straddles the line between a luxury and lifestyle brand, drawing heavily on local art and culture. Andaz believes in “fully immersing guests through every one of the senses,” but unlike W Hotels, it manages to do so without going over the top.
Reviews: Andaz Maui, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz 5th Avenue New York, Andaz West Hollywood
Alila
Alila was one of Hyatt’s most exciting additions when it acquired Two Roads Hospitality back in October of 2018. Alila has just under 20 properties worldwide, all of which are stunning boutique hotels in exotic destinations. More than half of the properties are in Indonesia, with a handful of locations in China, India, Oman and one in the U.S. rounding out the list. Alila is a great choice for anyone looking to get intimately acquainted with their natural surroundings without sacrificing on luxury.
Grand Hyatt
There are currently 59 Grand Hyatt hotels around the world offering an upscale but affordable stay, whether you choose to pay with cash or points. You’ll find these hotels in big cities, beach destinations, and even a few airport locations.
Reviews: Grand Hyatt Kauai, Grand Hyatt SFO, Grand Hyatt Berlin, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen
Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara
Despite being the smallest of the major hotel chains, Hyatt has committed to all-inclusive offerings with its Ziva and Zilara brands much better than Hilton or Marriott. All eight properties are located in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
All-inclusive resorts don’t always have the best reputation in terms of the quality of food and beverage offerings, but the Ziva and Zilara brands do a pretty respectable job, and are a great choice for award travelers looking to keep their out of pocket costs as low as possible.
Reviews: Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
Miraval
If bottomless margaritas and all-you-can-eat seafood isn’t your style, maybe Miraval’s health-focused resorts and spas are. Miraval calls itself “a sanctuary of surrender and discovery,” with a heavy focus on finding mental balance and restorative spa treatments. There are only a couple of Miraval resorts, but with locations in Arizona, the Berkshires and Austin, they offer a healing getaway close to home for many.
Reviews: Miraval Arizona
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Unbound Collection was Hyatt’s original boutique luxury brand before it went on an acquisition spree in recent years. With 21 properties, mostly split between the U.S. and Europe, you can stay in historic buildings in Paris or Budapest or unwind at Carmel Valley Ranch in California’s wine country.
Hyatt Regency
If you’re traveling for business, especially for a convention or conference, you may very well find yourself staying a a Hyatt Regency. This brand caters to business and leisure travelers alike with over 200 properties, about half of which are in the U.S. As such, you’ll find plenty of amenities for business travelers on the go, including gyms, club lounges, multiple dining options and usually a business center as well.
Reviews: Hyatt Regency London, Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Hyatt Regency Phuket
Hyatt Centric
Hyatt Centric hotels are targeted at millennials and younger travelers, proudly advertising themselves as being “located in the heart of the action, serving as the perfect spot for exploring all your destination has to offer.”
With craft cocktails and locally-inspired food, you’ll find more than half of the brand’s ~40 global properties located in big cities in the U.S.
Reviews: Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, Hyatt Centric The Ginza Tokyo
Hyatt Place
With nearly 400 locations around the world (75% of which are in the U.S.), Hyatt Place is by far the most popular Hyatt brand. These mid-tier properties are affordable to a wide range of travelers, and they’re well known for offering free breakfast to all guests who book directly through Hyatt (including award stays).
Hyatt House
If you’re looking for the budget of a Hyatt Place hotel but for a longer stay, consider opting for a Hyatt House instead. Every room at these extended stay properties is a suite that comes equipped with a full kitchen and on-site laundry facilities. Like Hyatt Place, all guests who book direct will be able to enjoy free breakfast as well.
Thompson Hotels
Thompson Hotels is another legacy Two Roads Hospitality brand that was acquired by Hyatt. As of now eight of the nine boutique Thompson hotels have been integrated into World of Hyatt, with properties in Chicago, Nashville and Seattle among others. The lone holdout is the Thompson Washington D.C., which will hopefully be available for award redemptions soon.
Reviews: The Cape, a Thompson hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Thompson Beach House Playa Del Carmen
Destination Hotels
Destination Hotels is another boutique chain that Hyatt acquired when it bought Two Roads Hospitality. As of now over 40 properties have joined World of Hyatt, massively expanding Hyatt’s presence in Hawaii and Colorado’s ski destinations like Aspen and Vail.
Joie de Vivre
Joie de Vivre, also a legacy Two Roads Hospitality brand, describes itself as offering “boutique neighborhood hotels.” As of now 18 Joie de Vivre properties have joined world of Hyatt, nearly half of which are located in San Francisco and the surrounding bay area.
Bottom line
Hyatt used to offer a very streamlined portfolio with just a few core brands that were clearly delineated. Thanks to a recent acquisition and partnership spree, World of Hyatt now features half a dozen new boutique hotel brands, ranging from exotic locales like the forest of Bali to quaint neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Featured photo by Kaesler Media/Shutterstock.
