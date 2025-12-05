One of the hotels on our list of the most exciting hotel openings of 2025 was Mexico's Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol. The hotel, situated on the rocky cliffs above the Sea of Cortez in the exclusive seaside enclave of Cabo del Sol, is now open after several delays.

PARK HYATT LOS CABOS

Although the hotel is open, some of the first guests are reporting that landscaping work is still underway, the spa has yet to open, and some rooms and residences at the resort are still under construction. Still, if you hope to check out one of the most exciting new hotels to open this year, now could be a great chance to do so before the crowds set in.

PARK HYATT LOS CABOS

Rates at the Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol

The resort is a World of Hyatt Category 8 property, so award rates range from 35,000-45,000 points per night for rooms and 56,000-66,000 points per night for standard suites. Upon completion of construction, the hotel will feature 163 guest rooms and suites, as well as 19 residences.

Currently, only standard suites are bookable with points for stays in December.

HYATT

You'll find just one standard room award night available in January.

HYATT

But standard room award space becomes more plentiful in April and beyond, with nights in April pricing at 40,000 or 45,000 points. Use Hyatt's handy points calendar to find out which dates are off-peak, standard and peak if you have flexibility in your travel dates.

HYATT

Meanwhile, paid rates become more reasonable in June and beyond. Even so, double-occupancy rates start at $1,152 per night.

HYATT

Guest rooms and suites at the resort look light, airy and totally contemporary. Entry-level rooms start at 649 square feet and include patios or terraces, soaking tubs, walk-in showers, 55-inch TVs with Chromecast, and all the luxe amenities you're used to at Park Hyatt properties. For more space, you can spread out to larger suites with swim-up pools and even one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools, living rooms and kitchens.

You'll find some off-peak award availability in August through October. During these months, temperatures tend to stay in the 90s during the day, but you may face muggy conditions, heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Suites at Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol

The resort features 27 Plunge Pool suites, 56 Deluxe suites and five Premier suites. These suites make up a significant portion of the resort's overall accommodation inventory.

PARK HYATT LOS CABOS

Resort-view Plunge Pool suites measure 956 square feet and include a 452-square-foot patio with a private pool overlooking the desert vista.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 PARK HYATT LOS CABOS 0 1 2

Inside, guests can enjoy king-size beds, a convenient living room area, and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower tiled in glossy limestone.

PARK HYATT LOS CABOS

Premier suites with partial ocean views and plunge pools cover a whopping 1,254 square feet; the private plunge pool and partial seascape come alongside a sizable interior space and a 560-square-foot patio.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 PARK HYATT LOS CABOS 0 1

But you don't come to Cabo just to stay in your room. Luckily, there's plenty to explore around the resort, as the Park Hyatt features five pools — including a beachfront one with stunning ocean views. The resort also has a 59,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center.

Across the resort, visitors can find five restaurants and bars ranging from a Mediterranean restaurant to an all-day Mexican establishment, plus a beach club and bar, a pool bar, and a coffee shop. The hotel can also arrange for activities, including everything from art walks in San Jose del Cabo to whale shark snorkeling expeditions. The staff can also help you book rounds of golf on Cabo del Sol's renowned course, which was originally designed by Tom Weiskopf.

Related reading: