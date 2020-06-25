Your guide to the World of Hyatt award chart
World of Hyatt points are one of the most valuable hotel currencies based on TPG’s points and miles valuations. As with most hotel points, you’ll usually get the most value from your World of Hyatt points when you redeem them for hotel stays.
But, there are some complexities when it comes to Hyatt’s award charts: While most Hyatt properties fall into one of eight award categories, some Hyatt brands have their own award charts and some suite awards can’t be booked online. And if you don’t have enough points, you can use Points + Cash to decrease the points you’ll need for some stays.
In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the World of Hyatt award charts to help you maximize your Hyatt points.
In This Post
Hyatt brands
There are currently 15 Hyatt hotel brands so suit a variety of travelers and needs. These brands range from luxury hotels to all-inclusive resorts and upscale extended-stay properties. Here’s a list of all 15 brands and how many properties were open as of June 12, 2020:
- Andaz – 22 properties
- Alila – 16 properties
- Park Hyatt – 44 properties
- Grand Hyatt – 57 properties
- Miraval – 4 properties
- The Unbound Collection by Hyatt – 19 properties
- Destination Hotels – 57 properties
- Joie de Vivre Hotels and Resorts – 14 properties
- Hyatt Regency – 210 properties
- Thompson Hotels – 10 properties
- Hyatt Centric – 37 properties
- Hyatt Place – 370 properties
- Hyatt House – 106 properties
- Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva – 8 properties
- Caption by Hyatt – no properties yet
Peak, standard and off-peak award pricing
Hyatt announced in late Dec. 2019 that it would introduce peak and off-peak award pricing in March 2020. However, as the date approached and coronavirus concerns halted most travel, Hyatt announced it would postpone peak and off-peak award pricing until 2021. So, for now, this guide only considers the standard award pricing that is currently utilized.
Award chart for standard rooms
Hyatt hotels and resorts, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and M life Rewards destinations utilize the same award chart for booking free nights. All-inclusive Hyatt Ziva, Zilara and Miraval resorts have separate award charts.
You can also use Points + Cash to book a standard room at Hyatt hotels and resorts, MGM Resorts Destinations in Las Vegas and Hyatt Residence Club resorts. When you use Points + Cash, you pay 50% of the points required for a free night and get 50-70% off the standard rate for the room type you’re booking.
Here’s the Hyatt award chart for booking standard rooms either as a free night or using Points + Cash. I’ve included the value of the points to help you decide whether booking with points makes more sense than paying for your stay.
|Hyatt hotel category
|Standard room points per night (value of points based on TPG’s valuations)
|Standard room points (value of points) and cash per night
|1
|5,000 ($85)
|2,500 ($43) + cash
|2
|8,000 ($136)
|4,000 ($68) + cash
|3
|12,000 ($204)
|6,000 ($102) + cash
|4
|15,000 ($255)
|7,500 ($128) + cash
|5
|20,000 ($340)
|10,000 ($170) + cash
|6
|25,000 ($425)
|12,500 ($213) + cash
|7
|30,000 ($510)
|15,000 ($255) + cash
|8
|40,000 ($680)
|N/A
You can book standard awards, including Points + Cash, online. When these rates are available, you’ll normally see them on the search result page next to the “Redeem Points” tab.
Award chart for Regency and Grand Club rooms
You can book Regency and Grand Club rooms at select Hyatt properties for slightly more points than standard rooms. As you might have guessed, these rooms give you access to the hotel club lounge which typically offers guests free snacks, drinks and appetizers.
Here’s the award chart for Hyatt Regency and Grand Club rooms, along with the valuation of points required.
|Hyatt hotel category
|Regency and Grand Club room points per night (value of points based on TPG’s valuations)
|1
|7,000 ($119)
|2
|12,000 ($204)
|3
|17,000 ($289)
|4
|21,000 ($357)
|5
|27,000 ($459)
|6
|33,000 ($561)
|7
|39,000 ($663)
When available, you can book Regency rooms and Grand Club rooms online using points. When you search online, check the “Use Points” box and scroll past the standard room awards listed on the results page.
Award chart for suites
Hyatt also lets you book standard and premium suites using Hyatt points. You can combine Points + Cash for suites at Hyatt hotels resorts, Miraval resorts and Hyatt Residence Club. As with standard rooms, the Points + Cash rate allows you to pay 50% of the points required for a free night and get 50-70% off the standard rate for the room type you’re booking.
You can book standard and premium suites according to the following award chart using free night awards or Points + Cash awards:
|Hyatt hotel category
|Standard suite points per night (value of points based on TPG’s valuations)
|Standard suite Points + Cash (value of points)
|Premium suite points per night (value of points)
|Premium suite Points + Cash (value of points)
|1
|8,000 ($136)
|4,000 ($68) + cash
|10,000 ($170)
|5,000 ($85) + cash
|2
|13,000 ($221)
|6,500 ($111) + cash
|16,000 ($272)
|8,000 ($136) + cash
|3
|20,000 ($340)
|10,000 ($170) + cash
|24,000 ($408)
|12,000 ($204) + cash
|4
|24,000 ($408)
|12,000 ($204) + cash
|30,000 ($510)
|15,000 ($255) + cash
|5
|32,000 ($544)
|16,000 ($272) + cash
|40,000 ($680)
|20,000 ($340) + cash
|6
|40,000 ($680)
|20,000 ($340) + cash
|50,000 ($850)
|25,000 ($425) + cash
|7
|48,000 ($816)
|24,000 ($408) + cash
|60,000 ($1,020)
|30,000 ($510) + cash
To book these suites, you’ll need to call (800) 544-9288 or contact your nearest Global Contact Center.
Hyatt upgrade awards
If you find a cheap night, redeeming points for a room upgrade might make sense. Here’s how many Hyatt points will be required for each upgrade type:
- Regency Club or Grand Club upgrade: 3,000 points per night
- Standard suite upgrade: 6,000 points per night
- Premium suite upgrade: 9,000 points per night
Room upgrades may not be available at all Hyatt hotel or resort locations. There may also be minimum room type and rate requirements that you must meet to upgrade your reservation.
Based on TPG’s valuation of World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, 3,000 points are worth about $51, 6,000 points are worth about $102 and $9,000 points are worth about $153. So you’ll want to take this into account when deciding whether to redeem points or pay for a room upgrade.
To upgrade a paid stay using points, you’ll need to call (800) 544-9288 in the U.S. and Canada or your nearest Global Contact Center.
Award chart for all-inclusive resorts
Hyatt has three adults-only Zilara all-inclusive resorts and five family-friendly Ziva all-inclusive resorts that utilize their own award chart. Note that all of these all-inclusive resorts have a base rate that allows for single or double occupancy, so you’ll need to pay an additional points supplement if you plan to have a third and fourth guest in your room.
Here’s the award chart for Hyatt’s Zilara and Ziva all-inclusive resorts:
|Hyatt all-inclusive resort
|Standard room points per night (value of points based on TPG’s valuations)
|Suite points per night (value of points)
|Additional points per person per night (value of points)
|Hyatt Zilara Cancun
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
|Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
|Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
|Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
|20,000 ($340)
|32,000 ($544)
|10,000 ($170)
|Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
|20,000 ($340)
|32,000 ($544)
|10,000 ($170)
|Hyatt Ziva Cancun
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
|Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
|Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall
|25,000 ($425)
|40,000 ($680)
|12,500 ($213)
Miraval Resorts award chart
There are four Miraval Resorts currently open and bookable with Hyatt points: Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa, Miraval Austin Resort and Spa, Cranwell Resort and Spa and Wyndhurst Manor. These high-end properties are all-inclusive, which makes the high redemption rates easier to justify. The award chart is the same, regardless of which property you book:
|Miraval Resorts room type
|Single occupancy (value of points)
|Double occupancy (value of points)
|Standard room
|45,000 ($765)
|65,000 ($1,105)
|Standard room Points + Cash
|22,500 ($383) + cash
|32,500 ($553) + cash
|Suite
|75,000 ($1,275)
|95,000 ($1,615)
|Suite Points + Cash
|37,500 ($638) + cash
|47,500 ($808) + cash
|Premium suite
|105,000 ($1,785)
|125,000 ($2,125)
|Premium suite Points + Cash
|52,500 ($893) + cash
|62,500 ($1,063) + cash
Every award night at Miraval includes meals, a $175 resort credit per person, fitness classes and wellness activities.
Frequently asked questions
How many Hyatt points do you need for a free night?
You need 5,000 Hyatt points to book a free night in a standard room at a Category 1 Hyatt property. However, you could book a room for as little as 2,500 Hyatt points plus a cash copay if you book a Points + Cash rate.
There are a lot of impressive Hyatt Category 1 properties, like the Park Hyatt Chennai in India. Check out our guides to the best international Category 1 Hyatt properties and the best U.S. Category 1 Hyatt properties for inspiration.
What is a Hyatt point worth?
Based on TPG’s valuations, a Hyatt point is worth about 1.7 cents. This valuation is based on the value TPG is able to get from using Hyatt points to book award nights as well as the value at which TPG is willing to buy Hyatt points.
How can you earn Hyatt points?
There are lots of ways to earn Hyatt points, including via paid stays, travel partnerships and more. The easiest way is to apply for a World of Hyatt Credit Card, which currently offers up to 50,000 points to new cardholders: 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first 6 months of account opening.
This card sign-up bonus is enough for up to two free nights at an all-inclusive Hyatt resort like the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. If you have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve, you can transfer your points directly to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.
How do you redeem for Hyatt award nights?
If you know the city you want to visit using Hyatt points, simply search as you normally would on Hyatt’s website and check the box next to “Use Points.” You’ll then get a selection of results showing cash and award night prices.
Click “View Rates” for any property to see options for booking that specific hotel using points, cash or a combination of Points + Cash.
Otherwise, you can use Hyatt’s Explore Map function to filter Hyatt properties based on location, hotel amenities, hotel category and brand. This feature can be a great way to quickly find properties in a particular brand as well as low or high category properties in a specific part of the world.
Do Hyatt points expire?
Hyatt points expire if your account is inactive for 24 consecutive months. You can keep your World of Hyatt account active by doing any of the following:
- Earn points on an eligible hotel stay
- Redeem points (if you cancel an award reservation or no-show, this will not count)
- Earn points with a travel partner
- Gift eligible awards to another member
- Convert points into miles or credit with a travel partner
- Purchase points
- Combine points with another World of Hyatt member’s account
- Have an active World of Hyatt Credit Card associated with your World of Hyatt account
It’s worth noting that Hyatt has temporarily stopped points expiration through Dec. 31, 2020.
Bottom line
The World of Hyatt award chart can be overwhelming at first, since there are actually a few different award charts as well as multiple room types that are bookable with points. But, all of this can be a good thing once you get a handle on the award charts – especially for travelers who are interested in booking upgraded rooms or all-inclusive resorts. Even if you prefer to stick to the low-end of the award chart and stretch your Hyatt points, there’s still a lot of value to be found.
Featured image of the Hyatt Ziva Cancun by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
