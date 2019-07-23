This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hyatt just launched a brand new buy points promotion, giving members the chance to boost their World of Hyatt balance by purchasing points with a 40% bonus when they buy at least 5,000 points now through August 27.
Without any bonus, Hyatt points sell for 2.4 cents apiece. However, with the 40% bonus, you can get them at the discounted rate of 1.71 cents each. TPG’s latest valuations peg World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, so there’s potential to get good value from buying points at this rate.
The Hyatt award chart starts at just 5,000 points per night. At the optimal 1.71 cents per point rate, you can buy award nights starting at just $86. And there are some excellent options at just 5,000 points each. For example, Katie and I stayed at the incredible Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort in January for just 5,000 points per night. Even better, there are no resort fees at this property.
If you’re looking for more inspiration on how to use Hyatt points for maximal value, here are some great options:
- The Best International Category 1 Hyatt Properties
- The Best US Category 1 Hyatt Properties
- Family-focused category 1-4 Hyatt properties
- TPG readers’ favorite Hyatt redemptions
- Ways to maximize your redemptions
Remember that you can also redeem as few as 2,500 points plus a cash co-pay through Points + Cash redemptions. Also, award nights now count toward elite status.
Free Ways of Getting Hyatt Points
No matter how good of a deal the buy-points promotion is, there are still many other ways to earn Hyatt points, and using a credit card sign-up bonus can be a much cheaper way of stocking up. You can do so directly through the The World of Hyatt Credit Card — which is currently offering up to 50,000 bonus points. You’ll earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
Also, you can transfer points from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Hyatt at 1:1 ratio. If you’re short on Ultimate Rewards points, one of the best sign-up offers is the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card‘s 80,000-point sign-up bonus after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
You could also snag 50,000 points on the Chase Sapphire Reserve, or 60,000 points on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
How to Buy Hyatt Points With a 40% Bonus
If you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, here are the step-by-step directions:
- Visit Hyatt’s Buy Points link.
- Enter your World of Hyatt membership number, name and email address.
- Select the number of points you want to purchase, enter your credit card information and billing address, agree to the terms and conditions and click Purchase Bonus Points.
Keep in mind that the usual restrictions for purchasing Hyatt points apply to these transactions, including:
- You must purchase points in increments of 1,000 points up to a maximum of 55,000 points per calendar year.
- Any purchased points will not count toward qualification for any increased or improved status or elite membership in the World of Hyatt program.
Which Credit Card to Use to Purchase
Hyatt point purchases are processed by Points.com, so these purchases won’t code as travel. You won’t earn bonus points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve. One exception was purchases on the Ink Business Preferred Card which previously earned 3x points, but recent purchases have only earned 1x point per dollar.
Consider using the The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express (2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x, 4% return), Chase Freedom Unlimited (1.5x Ultimate Rewards points, 3% return) or Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard (2x Arrival miles, 2.1% return including a 5% points rebate).
Featured photo of the Hyatt Regency Kuantan Resort — available for just 5,000 points per night — by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.