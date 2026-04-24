World of Hyatt loyalists finally have the information they've been waiting for: the dates of the upcoming award chart and category changes. And for better or worse, these dates are one and the same: May 20 at 9 a.m. EDT.

As TPG previously reported, Hyatt is drastically changing its award chart. The award chart for Hyatt hotels and resorts will still be Category 1 through 8, but there will now be five pricing tiers for each category, instead of three. And on average, it appears many award stays will be more expensive under the new chart.

136 Hyatt hotels and resorts will change categories on May 20: 112 will go up, and 24 will go down. However, it's important to remember that more than 90% of properties will remain in their current categories. Plus, Hyatt has told TPG, "as we continue to implement the new award chart, we anticipate that the percent of category adjustments will further decline over time."

Here's the full list of hotels that will be changing category on May 20.

As with previous World of Hyatt category changes, all free night award and points and cash stays booked before May 20 at 9 a.m. EDT will price according to the current award chart, even if your stay date is later in 2026 or even in early 2027. Plus, if you have an existing award stay or points and cash booking as of May 20 at 9 a.m. EDT at a property that moved to a lower category, you'll get a one-time refund on the points difference. These refunds will begin to be credited to member accounts on May 20.

Bottom line

Now we have the date for the changes — May 20 — and a list of properties moving up or down a category. Of course, we still don't know how impactful the switch from three to five award pricing tiers in each category will be.

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This being said, get your bookings in before May 20 at 9 a.m. EDT, especially for stays that will soon change category. However, keep in mind that any adjustments to your reservation made after the May 20 changes will be based on the new award chart.