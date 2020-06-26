How to leverage Hyatt partnerships beyond hotel stays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The World of Hyatt loyalty program has multiple partners including American Airlines, MGM Resorts International and Lindblad Expeditions. Some of the partners are primarily useful for earning or redeeming Hyatt points, while others may also provide Hyatt elites status with other brands. So it’s definitely worthwhile to familiarize yourself with these partnerships and how they can benefit you as a traveler. Let’s take a closer look at World of Hyatt partners.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
How much are Hyatt points worth?
Earning with some World of Hyatt partners may not be your best option. And, redeeming with some partners may not provide a high value for your Hyatt points. So, let’s start by considering how much World of Hyatt points are worth so you can determine how to best leverage them.
Based on the value that can be obtained by redeeming Hyatt points for hotel stays as well as the cost at which TPG would be willing to buy Hyatt points, TPG values Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each. Assuming you agree with TPG’s valuation, this means you’ll want to aim for a redemption value of 1.7 cents per Hyatt point or higher when redeeming your Hyatt points.
For example, if a hotel is 10,000 points per night, you should use your points if the paid rate is $170 or higher.
American Airlines partnership with Hyatt
American Airlines and Hyatt began offering reciprocal benefits to elites in 2019. As part of this partnership, members of both programs are able to earn points and enjoy elite benefits.
Earning
All World of Hyatt elite members can earn one World of Hyatt bonus point per dollar spent on eligible American Airlines fares. You simply need to link your World of Hyatt and American Airlines AAdvantage accounts on Hyatt’s website. Then, you’ll earn 1x Hyatt points in addition to the AAdvantage miles you’d normally earn as an AAdvantage member. Based on TPG’s valuations, 1x Hyatt points means you’ll earn an extra 1.7% return on American Airlines fares — so this is definitely worth doing.
Likewise, American Airlines AAdvantage members with Gold elite status or higher can earn one AAdvantage bonus mile per dollar spent on qualifying Hyatt stays and experiences after linking their accounts on American Airlines’ website. Based on TPG’s valuations, doing so provides an extra 1.4% return on your Hyatt spending.
If you happen to hold elite status with both American Airlines and Hyatt, you can link your accounts on either brand’s website and then earn Hyatt points and AAdvantage miles on qualifying spend with both brands.
Elite status
Hyatt and American Airlines periodically alter their reciprocal elite status promotions. Currently, Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members have a limited-time opportunity to quickly earn American Airlines AAdvantage status. In particular, Hyatt Globalists may be targeted to earn AAdvantage Gold, Platinum or Platinum Pro elite status in just three months, while Hyatt Explorist members may be targeted to earn AAdvantage Gold elite status.
There are also limited-time Hyatt elite status offers for American Airlines elites. Specifically, Concierge Key members will automatically receive World of Hyatt Globalist status. And, American Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro and Platinum members can fast-track to Hyatt Explorist status after completing a set number of elite-qualifying nights at Hyatt properties within 90 days of registering for the promotion. Finally, Executive Platinum members can fast-track to Globalist status by completing a set number of elite-qualifying nights at Hyatt properties within 90 days of registering.
MGM partnership with Hyatt
If you enjoy gambling at MGM properties, the partnership between MGM Resorts International and Hyatt can be beneficial.
Among other benefits, members of both programs can earn World of Hyatt points and M life Rewards Tier Credits for all eligible spend at participating M life Rewards destinations in Las Vegas. To do so, members must elect to earn World of Hyatt points upon check-in and have both their M life Rewards and World of Hyatt account numbers notated in their hotel folio.
Related reading: Getting to Las Vegas on points and miles
Benefits for Hyatt members
Through Hyatt’s partnership with M life Rewards, World of Hyatt members get various benefits. Specifically, World of Hyatt members can:
- Earn 5x base points at participating M life Rewards destinations
- Earn qualifying night and base point credit toward World of Hyatt elite status for eligible nights stayed at participating M life Rewards destinations
- Redeem points for stays at participating M life Rewards destinations
- Receive a matched M life Rewards tier level
- Earn M life Rewards tier credits in lieu of base points for eligible stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts
- Book participating M life Rewards destinations through Hyatt channels
One of the most valuable benefits for many elites is the matched M life Rewards tier level. Here’s how the match works based on your Hyatt status:
- World of Hyatt member status matches to M life Rewards Sapphire tier
- World of Hyatt Discoverist status matches to M life Rewards Pearl tier
- World of Hyatt Explorist status matches to M life Rewards Gold tier
- World of Hyatt Globalist status matches to M life Rewards Gold tier
Benefits for M life members
M life Rewards members also get benefits with Hyatt through this partnership. Specifically, M life Rewards members can:
- Elect to earn 8x tier credits at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts
- Earn World of Hyatt points for every eligible dollar spent at participating M life Rewards destinations in Las Vegas
- Receive a matched World of Hyatt elite status
Here’s how the status match works based on your M life Reward tier level:
- M life Rewards Sapphire matches to World of Hyatt member status
- M life Rewards Pearl matches to World of Hyatt Discoverist status
- M life Rewards Gold, Platinum and NOIR match to World of Hyatt Explorist status
Related reading: TPG’s guide to Las Vegas casino loyalty programs
Lindblad Expeditions partnership with Hyatt
In 2019, Hyatt partnered with Lindblad Expeditions to offer perks to members on Lindblad Expeditions’ trips. Lindblad Expeditions has 13 ships that can each accommodate between 28 and 148 guests. The expeditions usually travel to remote, wildlife-focused destinations.
World of Hyatt members can get the following benefits on Lindblad Expeditions overseas itineraries when booked through Lindblad Expeditions’ cobranded Hyatt site, a Hyatt Global Contact Center or Lindblad Expeditions’ contact center:
- Earn 5x base points plus standard elite member bonuses
- Nights count toward elite tier status
- Redeem points for future expeditions
- Receive a $250 onboard credit per reservation
- Ability to purchase specially-curated Lindblad Expedition experiences through FIND Experiences
These expeditions aren’t cheap though. For example, a 14-day Antarctic expedition costs between $14,940 and $73,100. You could also redeem between 933,750 and 4,568,750 World of Hyatt points for the same trip. This means you’d get a value of about 1.6 cents per Hyatt point on this redemption, which is close to TPG’s 1.7 cents per point valuation.
Related reading: You can sail on a self-disinfecting cruise ship with Hyatt points
Credit card partnerships
You can earn World of Hyatt points through credit card partnerships by using the cobranded World Of Hyatt Credit Card or by transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio and almost instantly.
Hyatt credit card
There’s only one cobranded Hyatt credit card currently available to new applicants: The World of Hyatt Credit Card. This card offers a welcome bonus of 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening plus an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total within the first six months of account opening. Based on TPG’s valuations, the full 50,000-point welcome bonus is worth $850.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card has a $95 annual fee. But, the card offers 4x points at Hyatt properties; 2x points on local transit, commuting, dining out, airline tickets purchased directly from an airline fitness club memberships and gym memberships; and 1x points on everything else. Plus, you’ll get automatic Hyatt Discoverist status and one free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort every year after your cardmember anniversary.
Related reading: Use the World of Hyatt credit card to earn Globalist elite status
Transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points
You can also instantly transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio. Hyatt is one of the higher-value transfer partners for Chase Ultimate Rewards according to TPG’s valuations, so using a Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card to fund your Hyatt award stays isn’t a bad plan.
Earn and redeem Hyatt points through FIND experiences
Hyatt has temporarily suspended all FIND experiences until further notice due to coronavirus precautions. So, all of the experiences are currently marked as “Coming Soon” on Hyatt’s FIND experiences website.
However, normally you can choose from over 200 unique member-only experiences in over 50 destinations around the world. You can earn 10 base points per dollar spent on experiences in the U.S. and Mexico or you can use your Hyatt points to redeem for experiences worldwide.
Related reading: How to use points and miles to book experiences
Earn and redeem Hyatt points through Exhale Spa
Exhale Spa usually offers fitness classes and spa therapies in ten cities including Boston, Dallas, Miami and New York. However, many Exhale locations are currently closed or offering limited services due to coronavirus concerns.
Through Hyatt’s partnership with Exhale Spa, World of Hyatt members can earn 10x base points at participating Exhale locations and for Exhale On Demand subscriptions. Members can also redeem 2,000 Hyatt points for a fitness class and 12,000 Hyatt points for any 60-minute massage or facial spa therapy. Based on TPG’s valuations, 2,000 points are worth about $34 and 12,000 points are worth $204.
Before you can earn or redeem Hyatt points, you must connect your World of Hyatt account to your Exhale account.
Hyatt Explorists and Globalists have access to additional Exhale benefits. Hyatt Explorists get a “Week of Wellbeing” that provides a week of unlimited barre, cardio, yoga and HIIT classes, 25% off spa therapies and 15% off boutique purchases. Hyatt Globalists get the same “Week of Wellbeing” but also get complimentary classes when paying an eligible rate at any Hyatt hotel.
Earn and redeem Hyatt points with Avis
World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem Hyatt points for Avis car rentals.
Hyatt members can earn 500 Hyatt points per qualifying rental (worth $8 based on TPG’s valuations) by associating their World of Hyatt membership number with the reservation. Hyatt members can also save up to 25% off base rates when reserving with Avis Worldwide Discount (AWD) number K817700.
World of Hyatt members can also save on rental cars by redeeming Hyatt points for car rental awards. For 6,000 Hyatt points per day, which TPG’s valuations value at $102, you can rent a free intermediate-size car from participating Avis car rental locations. To reserve using Hyatt points, call (800) 544-9288.
Related reading: Which car rental company is right for you?
Earn airline miles and convert Hyatt points to airline miles
If you aren’t interested in earning more Hyatt points – and perhaps even want to trade your current Hyatt points for airline miles – you’ll be happy to know that you can earn airline miles on Hyatt stays and even convert your Hyatt points into airline miles.
Earn miles on eligible Hyatt stays
World of Hyatt members can earn airline miles instead of Hyatt points. To do so, provide your airline partner name, airline partner membership number and World of Hyatt membership number at check-in.
You can earn miles with the following airline partners:
|Hyatt airline partner
|Airline miles earned per stay
|Value of airline miles per stay based on TPG’s valuations
|Aeromexico
|1,000 points
|n/a
|Air China
|800 miles
|n/a
|Air France/KLM
|500 miles
|$6
|All Nippon Airways
|500 miles
|$7
|American Airlines
|500 miles
|$7
|Asiana Airlines
|500 miles
|n/a
|British Airways
|500 Avios
|$7.50
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|500 miles
|$6.50
|China Eastern Airlines
|800 miles
|n/a
|China Southern Airlines
|800 miles
|n/a
|Delta Air Lines
|500 miles
|$6
|Emirates
|500 miles
|$6
|Etihad Airways
|500 miles
|$7
|Hawaiian Airlines
|500 miles
|$4.50
|Japan Airlines
|500 miles
|n/a
|Intermiles (formerly Jet Airways)
|500 miles
|n/a
|Korean Air
|500 miles
|$8.50
|LATAM
|1,000 miles
|n/a
|Qantas Airways
|1,000 points within Australia, 600 points outside Australia
|n/a
|Qatar Airways
|500 miles
|$4
|Singapore Airlines
|500 miles
|$6.50
|Southwest Airlines
|600 points
|$9
|United Airlines
|500 miles
|$6.50
|Virgin Atlantic Airways
|750 miles
|$12
Depending on the cost and length of your stay as well as your elite status level, it could make sense to earn airline miles on select stays. Likewise, if you’re about to lose your airline miles due to account inactivity, it could make sense to earn airline miles to generate account activity. However, if you want to earn Hyatt points on subsequent Hyatt stays, be sure to switch your earning preference back to Hyatt points before your next stay.
Convert Hyatt points to miles
The following airline partners allow you to convert Hyatt points into miles at the following ratio:
|Hyatt airline partner
|Conversion rate
|Value of miles gained based on TPG’s valuations (compared to the value of Hyatt points converted, which is $85)
|Aeromexico
|5,000 Hyatt points : 4,000 points
|n/a
|Air China
|5,000 points : 3,200 miles
|n/a
|Air France/KLM
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$24
|All Nippon Airways
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$28
|American Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$28
|Asiana Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|British Airways
|5,000 points : 2,000 Avios
|$30
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$26
|China Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|China Eastern Airlines
|5,000 points : 3,200 miles
|n/a
|Delta Air Lines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$24
|Emirates
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$24
|Etihad Airways
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$28
|Hawaiian Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$18
|Japan Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Intermiles (formerly Jet Airways)
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Korean Air
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$34
|LATAM
|5,000 points : 4,000 miles
|n/a
|Qantas Airways
|5,000 points : 2,400 points
|n/a
|Qatar Airways
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$16
|Royal Brunei Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Singapore Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$26
|Southwest Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,400 points
|$36
|Thai Airways
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|n/a
|United Airlines
|5,000 points : 2,000 miles
|$26
|Virgin Atlantic Airways
|5,000 points : 3,000 miles
|$48
You must convert at least 5,000 Hyatt points and conversions of greater amounts must be in increments of 1,250 points. You’ll earn an extra 5,000 bonus miles when you convert 50,000 or more points.
You’ll lose value on all of these conversions. But, as you can see, some partners such as Southwest and Virgin Atlantic provide more value than other partners such as Qatar and Hawaiian.
Frequently asked questions
What loyalty program is Hyatt?
Hyatt’s 15 brands are part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
Is World of Hyatt membership free?
There is no cost to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
What points can transfer to Hyatt?
Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.
Are Hyatt points transferable?
You generally can’t transfer Hyatt points to another member without a specific redemption in mind. But, you can combine your points with any World of Hyatt member every 30 days to redeem for a specific award using a form. And, you can also share points or eligible awards, including free nights, Points + Cash awards and select room upgrades.
Bottom line
The World of Hyatt loyalty program has a wide variety of partners, including some that can provide valuable perks and even elite status with travel brands such as MGM and American Airlines. Especially if Hyatt is your hotel brand of choice, it’s worth learning how to maximize these Hyatt partnerships in order to elevate your Hyatt earnings and travel perks.
Featured image of the Grand Hyatt Bali by Becca Manheimer/The Points Guy.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.