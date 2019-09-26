This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The biggest complaint frequent travelers have with Hyatt is that it has a relatively smaller global footprint compared to other chains like Marriott and Hilton. Hyatt has worked hard to address this concern on land by acquiring boutique luxury hotel chain Two Roads Hospitality and partnering with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and even announcing plans to launch its twentieth hotel brand, the millennial-friendly “Caption by Hyatt.”
Now, its attempt to provide more unique opportunities to its customers takes to the seas as Hyatt’s partnership with Lindblad Expeditions is officially live. Lindblad Expeditions operates a fleet of 14 vessels built to hold between 28 and 148 guests, offering adventure cruises to stunning natural destinations including Antarctica, Patagonia, Belize, Guatemala and much more.
World of Hyatt members can redeem points through Hyatt’s FIND platform to book cruises with Lindblad, or if paying out of pocket you will earn 5 base points per dollar on eligible charges plus Hyatt elite status bonuses (where applicable) and even elite night credits. All Hyatt members — regardless of status — will also enjoy a $250 onboard credit to use on incidental charges such as spa treatments, alcoholic beverages, excursions, classes or souvenirs and supplies.
The first Lindblad Expeditions FIND experience is a full 24-hour overnight voyage to Catalina Island and runs Nov. 16 – Nov. 17. Guests will be able to select an activity such as kayaking or paddle boarding and enjoy onboard meals and mingle with other World of Hyatt members. You can redeem Hyatt points to book a cabin for yourself and a guest at the rates below:
- 10,000 points: Category 2 cabin with portholes
- 12,000 points: Category 3 cabin with large window
- 15,000 points: Category 4 cabin with balcony
- 17,000 points: Suite with large window
Hyatt has been on quite a roll this year when it comes to launching new partnerships, and this collaboration with Lindblad Expeditions continues the trend of Hyatt branching out into boutique and remote destinations. Many of the properties Hyatt has acquired or partnered with, between Two Roads Hospitality and Small Luxury Hotels of the World, are in remote locations, like the Alila Yangshuo in Guilin, China. The “adventure travel” side of this partnership also meshes well with The World of Hyatt Credit Card being one of the only cards to offer bonus points for fitness clubs and gym memberships.
Bottom line
While many credit cards and loyalty programs are cutting benefits left and right, I have the utmost respect for a program like Hyatt that continues to add value for its users. Lindblad Expeditions is certainly a niche partner, and for many people this new redemption option won’t solve the ongoing concern of Hyatt’s (relatively) small footprint in many major cities, but having more redemption options is always a good thing and this is one area where Hyatt stands well ahead of the pack.
Featured photo courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions
