The World of Hyatt program announced today (August 1) that it had relaunched its World of Hyatt mobile app. The redesigned app includes new features that enable loyalty members to customize their stays and is available now on iOS and Android. Members will be able to manage all of their account details, including point balances and benefits on upcoming stays.
Even better, the launch offers members the change to earn bonus points by downloading and utilizing it. Starting today, World of Hyatt members will earn 500 bonus points per qualifying stay booked through the app at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts, M life Rewards destinations and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) properties. In order to get the points, your stay must be completed between August 1 and September 30.
Other enhancements in the new app allow members to:
- Access and stream personal content directly to the in-room TV through Chromecast without the need to enter additional credentials
- Unlock guestrooms and public spaces via Hyatt Mobile Entry*
- Quickly make requests directly to the hotel and receive feedback in real-time via a new chat option
- Request items directly to guestrooms
- Access the schedule of meetings and events happening at the hotel during the member’s stay
“As mobile bookings continue to increase, the new World of Hyatt app is designed to deliver ease of use and will lay the foundation for an increasingly personalized experience,” said Julia Vander Ploeg, Hyatt’s head of digital, in a statement.
If you find yourself booking stays at Hyatt properties often, The World of Hyatt Credit Card is a must-have in your wallet. It’s the chain’s only cobranded credit card currently accepting new applicants, and you’ll be rewarded with up to 50,000 points: 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening. It comes with automatic Discoverist status in the program (with an opportunity to spend your way to higher tiers) and a free night certificate every year on your cardmember anniversary. With a low annual fee of $95, it’s easy to get a ton of value from it.
Featured photo courtesy of Hyatt.
