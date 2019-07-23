This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The World of Hyatt is a favorite among award travelers. Despite its small geographic footprint, it’s taking steps to expand with the addition of Two Roads Hospitality (including brands like Thompson, Joie de Vivre and Alila) and the rapidly-expanding partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. These terrific luxury properties allow the program to go toe to toe with competitors Hilton and Marriott — and it often comes out ahead due to its generous rewards program and valuable partnerships.
This is especially true when it comes to Las Vegas, where its presence looms large thanks to a relationship with MGM plus its own branded hotels. More importantly, Hyatt elites can make excellent use of their status here, with tons of opportunities to maximize their benefits. Today we’ll go through exactly why Hyatt elites can get so much from a trip to Sin City.
Hotels
First things first — though this isn’t necessarily a benefit of being an elite member, all World of Hyatt members can use their points to book stays at participating MGM hotels. As MGM owns and operates a whopping 12 hotels on the strip — 11 of which are bookable with points — you’re spoiled for choice when staying in Sin City.
While this may not be the best use of your Hyatt points given the low cash cost of hotels in Vegas, it’s certainly an option to be considered. If you’re looking to build your stash, remember that Hyatt is a transfer partner of Chase at a 1:1 ratio. There are currently several cards that offer sign-up bonuses to help with this endeavor, allowing you to earn a large amount of points in a relatively short amount of time:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 2x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year.
Status Matching
This is where Hyatt really starts to shine. Due to its partnership with MGM, the two companies have agreed to tier reciprocity, meaning that if you’ve got elite status with Hyatt you can match yourself over to gain elite status at MGM or vice versa.
This process can be repeated, so if you have Hyatt elite status and match yourself to MGM, you can then use your MGM status (received from Hyatt) to renew your Hyatt status before it expires, granting you indefinite status with both programs.
So, you can be a Hyatt elite, book your stay with Hyatt points, and then receive M life elite status/benefits once you match yourself over.
Status Matching: Pearl
Hyatt elite status is incredibly easy to get. Holders of The World of Hyatt Credit Card receive automatic Discoverist status plus the ability to spend their way to higher tiers. With just a $95 annual fee — and a free night certificate valid at Category 1-4 properties — you’re easily coming out ahead.
Using the reciprocity program, Discoverist members become Pearl elites at MGM, which includes many benefits, most notably:
- Increased bonus points (10%) on slot play and express comps
- Extended expiration for points and express comps
- 10% discount on shopping at MGM retail shops
- Dedicated line at the buffet
- Complimentary self parking
Considering parking in Las Vegas is around $20/night, you can save quite a lot of money over the course of your stay.
Status Matching: Gold
Even better, if you’re a Hyatt Explorist or above, you qualify for M life Gold, which grants you quite a few more perks:
- Room upgrades (not including suites)
- Complimentary valet and self-parking
- Priority lines at check-in, restaurants and nightclubs
- Priority access to fine dining reservations
- Increased bonus points (20%) on slot play and express comps
However, the most valuable aspect of M life Gold is its ability to match to Caesars Diamond. We’ve written a guide on how to use a single credit card to match across multiple hotel chains, starting with Wyndham and ending with Hyatt, but this also works in reverse.
If you’ve got Hyatt Explorist status, you can use that to match to M life Gold. You can then use that to get Caesars Diamond status, which includes such benefits as waived resort fees (saving over $40/night), complimentary valet and self parking, a $100 annual dinner credit and free show tickets every month.
Once you’ve got Caesars Diamond status, you can then match over to Wyndham Diamond, which is most notable for offering suite upgrades on all stays, paid or not. Caesars and Wyndham share the same matching program as Hyatt and MGM, which means you can match yourself back and forth between the two.
All told, if you’re an Explorist or Globalist member, you’re getting three additional (and effectively permanent) elite memberships from your single Hyatt status.
Bottom Line
Hyatt has long been known as an especially generous program for its reward members, from club upgrade certificates to confirmed suite upgrades. Additionally, its members can see some extraordinary value with their membership in Las Vegas, by leveraging tier reciprocity and status matches to maximize their benefits.
Featured photo courtesy of MGM
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.