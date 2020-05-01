7 ways Las Vegas will look very different when the lights turn back on
Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the world’s most electric cities, has gone dark. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the city known for The Strip, nightclubs, extravagant dining and, of course, 24/7 gambling has faced a tremendous crisis as most of the country — and the world — shelter in place. There’s no such thing as ordering a to-go game of blackjack and streaming a recording of an old Vegas nighttime show in your living room just isn’t the same.
For anyone expecting a return to the nonstop frenetic action of Sin City once the pandemic subsides, there’s reason to believe you’ll be disappointed — at least in the short to medium term. Valet parking, congregating at a hot craps table, and partying in a packed nightclub or pool won’t be happening again in Vegas anytime soon.
Much like at other typically mega-packed destinations, such as Disney World, a full reopening of Las Vegas isn’t going to be fast or simple.
The core elements that Las Vegas is most famous for — casinos, shows, nightclubs, buffets — are exactly the things that work against the new reality of social distancing that has become ingrained in the psyche of much of the planet in the last few weeks.
But, Las Vegas simply isn’t Las Vegas if it can’t put on a show day in and day out. The city where almost anything goes is going to have to figure out a way, at least for a while, to put on enough of a show to lure people back to one of the world’s entertainment capitals. The good news — Vegas is massively incentivized to find a way.
From masks, to sanitized chips, distance between players and more, here’s how Las Vegas could look when it reopens in a post-shutdown coronavirus landscape.
Staggered reopening times
The Las Vegas Strip is home to some of the country’s highest-capacity hotels. For example, the MGM Grand and Venetian/Palazzo each have close to 7,000 rooms, making them two of the largest hotels in the world.
Given how massive these casino resorts are, it’s very unlikely the whole Strip’s worth would reopen all at once. This is for a couple of different reasons. A phased reopening could help control the flow of people returning to The Strip, per direction from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, as to not overwhelm any fragile progress that will have been made. It’s also likely that initial visitor demand will be much softer than normal, so there likely won’t be a need for dozens of hotels all next to each other with thousands of available rooms in each.
We’re already seeing a staggered reopening starting to take shape.
As reported by ABC news, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak recently committed his state to joining the so-called Western States Pact, an agreement between several states in the western half of the nation to coordinate reopening plans. Part of that pact is a commitment to opening each state back up in phases, and according to the governor, “The casino and the gaming enterprises will probably come in the third or the fourth phase,” because they’re “not ready yet to handle that type of a volume.”
No major Las Vegas resort has confirmed an official opening date, but we can get an idea of when some of them are eyeing a reopening — and how they plan to structure it.
On its Q1 earnings call Thursday, MGM Resorts painted a picture of a staggered opening even within its own portfolio of resorts. The company said that it’s looking at reopening New York-New York (a smaller hotel, comparatively speaking with around 2,000 rooms) on one end of the spectrum and Bellagio at the higher end first. From there, it would make decisions on what other resorts reopen slowly and based on economics.
On the call, MGM stated that, “about 50% of the traffic coming into Las Vegas is from automobiles, and [it thinks] there will be some pent up demand and as the opportunity [to travel again] comes about, [it’ll] definitely open up properties to maximize [its] cash flow.”
The company painted a picture of a slow, controlled return of guests that it believes could actually a positive element. The company also has reason to believe that its higher-end customers will be returning first, as “they were the last to leave when [the casinos] closed down.” And, they’re the ones who likely will have more expendable income available to spend as the world begins to reopen.
And once these properties do begin to open again, don’t expect them to go full-steam ahead. Full-service restaurants may remain closed for table service, but could provide to-go options to guests.
There are other reopening clues based on when you can once again make a reservation at a given property. Wynn resorts is taking reservations for May 22. In fact, Wynn is on record this week as speaking with President Trump and working toward a phased reopening approach for Memorial Day weekend.
Some resorts are even more optimistic with their reopening timelines, with The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas taking reservations as of May 16 and Treasure Island, Caesars Resorts and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, to name a few, as of May 15. This timeline may not align with the newly announced phased reopening, but it gives a clue as to which properties are gauging booking demand, at a minimum.
Big changes for gambling
Gambling is the lifeblood of Las Vegas.
The trend in recent years has been for Vegas to emphasize revenue from dining and entertainment, alongside gambling, but betting is still synonymous with Vegas. However, casinos weren’t designed for maintaining six feet of distance from other people. With slot machines packed in side-by-side and groups of curious onlookers crowding behind blackjack and craps tables, there’s no doubt that casinos are going to have to make changes — big ones — to provide a safe environment for gamblers.
While the Nevada Gaming Control Board has laid out a set of 18 specific guidelines and regulations for reopening casinos, individual properties must submit their plans to the NGCB for approval before they can reopen.
Patrons should prepare themselves for many changes within casinos as individual properties are coming forward with their specific policies for how they’re going to work to get casinos ready for patrons in the pandemic age.
Individual casino resorts have begun to put forward their plans for what casinos will look like — at least initially — when they reopen. Wynn Las Vegas has released a 23-page “Health and Sanitation Program” that outlines how Wynn properties (which include the adjacent Encore) will operate upon their reopening.
New casino protocols cover five main areas including the casino cage, slot operations, table games operations, poker operations, and race and sportsbook operations. You can read the full list of protocols here, but to put it into perspective, the “table games operations” section alone has two sub-sections with 27 individual regulations and guidelines between them.
So, what exactly can you expect when The Strip flips the lights back on?
For a glimpse into the future, we can look east to Macau, the world’s other capital of gambling that’s home to many outposts of some of the most-famous Las Vegas resorts. There, according to the Wall Street Journal, gamblers are required to wear face masks, body temperatures are checked at entry points and waiter service is suspended — at least for now — at gambling tables. Vegas casinos have followed suit in announcing temperature checks and the use of masks, but per the Wynn’s plan, cocktail service will be available upon request at gambling tables and butler service for food will be available at VIP tables.
Wynn casinos will implement a cleaning and sanitization plan that includes regular sanitization of guest counters, slot machines, card tables and card shufflers plus the placement of hand sanitizer throughout the casino floors, outside entrances and next to all ATMs.
At the roulette table, the wheel head, ball and dolly will be sanitized every time a new dealer enters a game. When a guest leaves a table game, the rail and seat will be sanitized. Each new shooter at the craps will have the dice sanitized before picking them up.
Social distancing will be enforced in lines, slot machines will be spaced out, every other table will be closed to maintain distance between guests and those open tables will have a three-player maximum each. Big baccarat tables will have a four-chair maximum. Guests unrelated to a given game will be discouraged from congregating behind, and occupancy limits will be enforced in the Table Games Lounge.
All guests will be encouraged to wear masks and sanitize their hands before and after each game they play. A chip-cleaning policy is currently being reviewed.
Another major Las Vegas casino resort, The Venetian, which includes the Venetian tower, the Palazzo tower and the Venezia tower has outlined its “Venetian Clean” initiative, which includes near-constant disinfecting of table game areas, slot machines, electronic kiosks and chairs. And, like the Wynn, the Venetian will rearrange its slot machines and table games to allow for social distancing, enforce a three-player maximum per table and install hand sanitization stations and disinfectant wipes throughout the floor. Venetian also says that it will sanitize its chips “approximately every two hours.”
At MGM Resorts, a full plan has not yet been released to the public, but the company has said it is taking this downtime as an opportunity to install new carpet at multiple properties and also reconfigure the space in mind for distancing.
The show must go on, with fewer seats
The Wynn’s La Reve Theater, famous for its “The Dream” aquatic theater show, will look and feel different after it reopens. The theater itself will undergo daily sanitization, shows will only run once per day, guests will be spaced out and theater capacity controls will be in use to enforce social distancing, among other measures.
Shows at MGM Resorts, which include Cirque du Soleil productions like “O” at the Bellagio, “Ka” at MGM Grand, Michael Jackson One at Mandalay Bay and more have been canceled through June 30. On the recent earnings call, the company has said it has the capacity to eventually host events again, potentially in larger spaces than they normally would have utilized to keep attendees spread out.
The pool party is over … for now
In the last couple of decades, as Las Vegas shifted from strictly a gambler’s paradise to a more general entertainment destination (albeit one on steroids), nightlife has taken a more central role in the city. One of the more famous aspects of this “nightlife” ironically happens during the middle of the day: the pool party.
Imagine concert-sized crowds packed into a single pool sipping frozen cocktails while watching the hottest DJs perform a set in the middle of the afternoon. Doesn’t sound like it fits into the social-distancing guidelines, does it?
While pools will reopen when the resorts do, the party as we knew it is over … for now. The pools will adhere to social-distancing guidelines with cabanas and groups of loungers being spaced out in order to maintain proper distance. Additionally, pool areas will undergo a strict cleaning regimen throughout the day.
At Wynn resorts, loungers and cabanas will be thoroughly cleaned after each use and cabanas will be pressure washed each night; the towel desks, entry points and other counters will be cleaned at least hourly; and lifeguard posts will be cleaned at each rotation.
The Venetian, while not going into as much detail, reiterated that its pools are treated daily with antibacterial and antiviral treatments and that its pool chairs will be separated to comply with social distancing protocol.
What about masks?
Resort properties will encourage among guests the use of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). The Venetian plans to equip all of its rooms with a “Venetian Clean” pack that will contain hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves and a face mask.
At Wynn resorts, both employees and guests will be asked to wear masks while on the property, and the resort will provide them for both groups. Wynn resorts will even have staff members greeting each guest and asking them to put on a mask before entering the property.
Unsurprisingly, masks pose a unique challenge for casinos, who in the past have relied heavily on video surveillance for safety and fraud prevention. The Venetian says that “For added safety, masks that obscure the entire face are prohibited,” and Wynn has said that “All guests wishing to gamble will be requested to briefly lower their masks for age and identification purposes in compliance with Nevada gaming requirements.”
Clearly, face masks will be a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen, however, how — or if — they’ll impact safety and security within casinos.
Temperature screenings and sanitation
Just like non-gaming hotels, casino resorts will beef up their hygienic measures to keep guests and employees safe. Wynn resorts will install “non-invasive thermal cameras” at each entry point, and “Any person displaying a cough, shortness of breath or other known symptoms of COVID-19 or a temperature above 100.0°F will be discreetly offered a secondary screening” by staff donning masks and eye protection.
Venetian resorts will implement the same procedures, with those who show a temperature of over 100.4°F undergoing a further medical assessment and being directed to other medical care.
Of course, sanitization and disinfection will be central to the plans of all major resort casinos. As was mentioned throughout this story, stations dispensing hand sanitizer, regular employee-provided disinfecting of public spaces and other customer-facing areas, and access to disinfecting wipes and other PPE will be located all around the resort and casino grounds.
No more self-service buffets
Vegas wouldn’t be Vegas without the famous buffets, right? Well, it might have to be.
At least in the medium-term, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see self-serve buffets return. MGM resorts closed buffets at all their Las Vegas properties before states began shutting down, and since then they’ve been suspended elsewhere, and will be for the foreseeable future.
The real question with buffets isn’t when they’ll come back, but if. In a post-coronavirus world, buffets seem like exactly the kinds of situations that people will avoid due to the large number of people congregating around — and breathing on — food in a confined space. In any buffet-type situation, such as a Player’s Club, expect to see snacks and beverages served by staff upon request, as opposed to self-service.
So, will lower prices return?
If Vegas reopens this summer — as it seems to be attempting, even if only partially at first — expect to find lodging deals as hot as the desert temperatures outside. Summer was already a time to find great deals in Vegas, but we expect to see much-better-than-normal offers as The Strip reopens. We’re already seeing offers for top resorts, such as Bellagio and Aria at or below $100 per night through June and July when logged into players club accounts. It’s likely that those who actually gamble will see targeted comp offers go back to the offers of yesteryear when even moderately profitable gamblers were given offers of multiple free nights.
Will parking and resort fees go on a hiatus? That would be nice, and isn’t impossible, but as coronavirus was worsening in the weeks before the shutdown, we saw multiple Caesars casinos actually increase resort fees. But the weeks before the shutdown also saw sub-$100 rates at the higher-end resorts that typically price at a few times that amount.
Bottom line
Las Vegas is feeling the pinch of the economic catastrophe caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus even more acutely than other places, due to its reliance on people having expendable income — and lots of it — to burn. It is costing the Las Vegas casinos millions of dollars every day that the doors remain shut. There are reports that the MGM properties alone are going through more than 14 million dollars per day during the shutdown.
So while these changes are massive lifts for Vegas, they have every incentive to find a brightly lit path forward.
Will the post-shutdown Las Vegas find a way to feel like a carefree, money-flowing party with face masks, designated markers displaying where to stand in line, temperature screenings and constant sanitation? Maybe. The odds actually aren’t awful that if they build a socially distanced Vegas, that some people will come. MGM reports that about half its Vegas visitors drive to the resorts, and since most people have been confined to home for months, even a spread out afternoon by the pool, followed by some hands of blackjack with a masked dealer who is using disinfected casino chips may still sound like a pretty rocking party by our newly recalibrated standards.
Featured photo by f11photo/Getty Images
