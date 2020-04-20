Here’s how hotels can prove to guests they’re safe after coronavirus
Although many Americans are still under stay-at-home orders, the hotel industry is already preparing to welcome back travelers in a post-coronavirus world. The industry knows it must adapt to lure customers back — and that won’t be easy.
Before this pandemic, few people gave a second thought to sleeping in a bed that hundreds of others had slept in, or touching door handles, faucets and television remotes. But after, people will be hyper-conscious of all the surfaces in a hotel room that are hosts for the virus.
So, to ease consumers’ fears, TPG asked how hotels will tackle the question: “Is my hotel clean and safe?”
Is clean certification on the horizon?
“For the hospitality industry to restart successfully, the key to success is instilling consumer confidence that a hotel campus is clean, safe and secure,” said Scott Berman, principal and industry leader of the Hospitality & Leisure Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Miami. “This conversation is turning into guidelines, and those guidelines will eventually turn into brand standards.”
Some countries have already begun putting this into practice. According to Skift, the Singapore Tourism Board launched a “new clean” auditing initiative that measures hotel compliance with seven criteria for cleanliness. The properties will be considered “SG Clean” if the hotels meet the standards.
To earn the SG Clean Quality Mark, a hotel property will have to appoint a manager to oversee the implementation of cleanliness and hygiene practices as well as to ensure compliance with health and travel advisories, guidelines and government orders on COVID-19, according to the Singapore Tourism Board,
Singapore has already certified many businesses — including the Grand Hyatt Singapore where a COVID-19 outbreak occurred earlier this spring. The country hopes to enroll more than 37,000 businesses, from retail stores to restaurants to hotels, in the coming months.
Neighboring Malaysia implemented its version of the program, called “Clean & Safe Malaysia,” through which hotels can be declared safe by “relevant authorities.”
If hotels can convey the message to their guests that they’re being regulated, checked and approved by the authorities for clean and safe practices, it may ease the minds of at least some guests who are eager to get back on the road but are still put off by the idea of staying in a hotel.
It remains to be seen how and when the U.S. and other nations will implement a similar certification scheme, if at all.
There are fundamental questions about how a hotel could be certified — and who would be in charge of that process. Will it come down to local and state authorities, or will that responsibility fall on individual properties or their larger corporate parents?
TPG spoke with Darron Billeter, associate professor of marketing at the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University, and he said countries and firms will have economic incentives to differentiate themselves from competitors by demonstrating that their accommodations are safe, clean and equipped to keep guests safe.
Within the U.S., a sort of checklist to ensure cleanliness and safety already exists in the form of the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) Diamond Program. It includes standards for hotels and restaurants to meet — and surpass — to receive a Diamond designation.
Individual properties are inspected annually and the inspection criteria include the cleanliness of public areas and guest rooms. However, there isn’t a publicly available point-by-point checklist for guests to see.
Although there’s some sort of framework for ensuring cleanliness standards, it hasn’t been at the forefront of a hotel’s pitch to consumers. It’s likely that, in a post-coronavirus reality, that will change. But to hold any weight with consumers, individual items on a checklist must be disclosed and communicated to guests at many points during a hotel stay.
“Firms must invest in publicity to communicate the changes they are making in order for it to impact the purchasing process,” Billeter explained. “Furthermore, there must be product integrity. The firms must change their processes to really provide outstanding cleanliness in service, or else the certifications will lack credibility.”
Whenever hotels begin to roll out plans for their new standards, it’s clear they will have to be effective, credible and clearly communicated to guests.
How will hotels change?
So, what has to change property by property to attract guests once we’re permitted to venture out again? Because travel has ceased almost completely, we don’t know — yet.
Sanitized arrivals
A hotel’s defense against the spread of germs will begin before a guest even enters a hotel. At mid-range or lower-end hotels, this could mean automatic sliding doors — which many already have — and bellhops wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at higher-end properties to open and close doors for guests. Hotels may require guests and visitors to be screened for temperature checks as they enter the hotel.
Front-desk agents might be equipped with face masks and gloves to complete check-in and checkout procedures as well as handle guest requests, signaling immediately the hotel is taking the safety of its employees and its guests seriously.
It’s possible we’ll see at least a pause in guests handing over their credit card and ID, and payments may be limited to the card listed on the original reservation made online so cards don’t need to be exchanged and handled by multiple people. (Here are tips for sanitizing your credit cards.)
Hotels will likely set up touch-free hand sanitizer stations in lobbies and throughout their properties, and we could see disinfectant wipes located outside elevators so guests can wipe down the buttons. Perhaps we’ll even see a return to a bygone era where luxury properties would staff an elevator with an attendant — wearing a mask and gloves, of course.
Apps for contactless arrival and departure
We’ll likely see hotels roll out contactless initiatives, such as mobile check-in and digital keys. Check-in and door-key apps have been implemented in a somewhat piecemeal fashion over the past several years, but the pace will need to accelerate quickly so guests can more easily open doors in public spaces and complete check-in and checkout procedures digitally.
Technology-driven cleaning tools and health monitoring
Guests will not only need a clean room to sleep in, but they’ll also need to trust that it is indeed clean. “There are discussions moving in rapid fashion around whether daily housekeeping as we knew it pre-COVID will be very different when we come back. Examples of major potential changes include adding new technologies, such as germ-detecting ultraviolet lighting in rooms, as well as contact tracing,” according to Berman.
At least one hotel has already leaned heavily on new technologies. The Westin Houston Medical Center has become the first hotel in the nation with germ-killing robots that use UV light to disinfect areas throughout the hotel.
Of course, the use of ozone generators to remove odors from rooms — and kill microorganisms — has also been standard practice for years at many hotels and could be one more point on a new-and-improved clean-room checklist.
And maybe we’ll see even more hotel rooms coated with long-term disinfectant like ACT CleanCoat, which has been used at hotels in Denmark and even a self-disinfecting cruise ship.
Reconsidering in-room amenities
There could also be a return to some old practices, like reinstating the use of single-use toiletries instead of multiuse bottles to minimize the spread of germs through contact between guests. In recent years, Hyatt, IHG and Marriott have announced plans to phase out single-use plastics across their entire portfolio. But with a new focus on mitigating the spread of disease, there’s a chance that single-use toiletries could make a comeback.
There’s a good chance these types of amenities (a cheese plate, for example, or a bottle of wine) won’t be immediately returning to hotel rooms.
In guest rooms, the priority is going to be on cleanliness, not extravagance. We could even see a reduction in decorative pillows, bed runners, items stocked in minibars and even paper products like magazines and pamphlets.
U.S. hotel chains have been monitoring the situation closely, and have begun taking steps to fortify their lines of defense at individual properties. For example, IHG has a section in its COVID-19 advisory explaining that its properties “have increased the frequency of cleaning public areas (including lobbies, elevators, door handles, public bathrooms) and high-touch points in guest rooms.”
If hotels can successfully show they’re taking the threat of germ spread seriously — maybe going so far as to wrap a television remote in plastic and replacing it daily — it could bring travelers additional peace of mind.
Differences in dining
As mentioned above, we’re likely to see hotels displaying their new procedures prominently in lobbies, other public spaces and guest rooms. Just as restaurants in large cities such as New York and Los Angeles display letter grades in their windows that reflect how they fared in health department inspections, hotels will probably be eager to show off a “clean bill of health.”
We’ll also likely see social-distancing measures continue to apply within hotel restaurants and bars for a while, and guests will probably turn to room service in higher numbers. However, staff members who bring food to a guest’s room will have to show they’re following strict protocols to ensure minimal interaction for the safety of both parties. We could reasonably expect to see food delivered with a lot more plastic wrap. And, perhaps we’ll even see rooms rearranged to be more suitable for in-room dining.
At properties that don’t offer room service, the popular lobby grab-and-go stations where you can pick up a complimentary apple or cookie will probably not be stocked for several months.
And, those who love an elaborate Las Vegas buffet will likely be disappointed, at least in the near-term. Hotels aren’t going to take the risk of a new outbreak originating at the make-your-own omelet station.
Changes to other public spaces
Hotel pools, gyms and spas are other heavily trafficked areas where we’ll likely notice changes. In the gym, you may be worried about using equipment. That’s why we wouldn’t be surprised to see mask-wearing attendants in the fitness center to ensure equipment is wiped down and disinfected between uses. And we’ll likely see a reduction or elimination of amenities like headphones and fruit.
In the spa, staff members will also have to wear PPE, and there’s a good chance the menu of treatments will be trimmed significantly to cut down on the spread of germs and minimize contact.
Finally, at the pool and the beach we’ll see social distancing measures, like chairs spaced further apart, and changes to service at the pool and beach, with attendants wearing masks and gloves and being less hands-on about setting up lounge chairs and fetching glasses of water and other drinks.
Bottom line
As the world envisions what life will be like after coronavirus, hotels are beginning to cobble together plans to improve the safety of their properties and communicate new procedures clearly to their guests.
Indeed, we don’t yet know exactly what the future of hotel stays will look like, but we can look to the example of other nations. And it’s becoming increasingly apparent that in the post-coronavirus age, the greatest luxury in travel — and specifically hotels — won’t be overwater villas or private butlers, but the assurance of cleanliness and safety.
