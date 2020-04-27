Hilton teams up with Lysol and Mayo Clinic to promise clean hotels
As countries around the world look with caution toward a path to reopen the global economy, major players across the travel industry have been sharing their plans to ensure safety for travelers and employees as we move through the coronavirus crisis.
Today, Hilton is following Marriott’s lead in outlining new standards — to begin rolling out in June 2020 — for cleaning and disinfecting its properties around the world, and how it’s going to reassure guests that they are safe to stay at a Hilton property in the post-coronavirus world.
The chain has partnered with RB — the manufacturer of Lysol — and a team from the world-renowned Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team to launch “Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection,” which, according to a Hilton spokesperson, will build on the chain’s “already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene, with an increased focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their entire stay – in guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and in other public spaces.”
Since the outbreak began, personal safety and hygiene has shot to the top of people’s minds everywhere, and Hilton recognizes that having clean and safe properties — and guests that trust in the new standards — is a critical step in helping the resumption of travel worldwide.
Hilton is wisely leaning on trusted names in sanitation and healthcare to signal to the world that it’s taking the post-coronavirus reality of the travel industry seriously. Speaking to the mission of his company’s new initiative Christopher Nassetta, Hilton President and CEO, says that “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer — while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”
Experts from the Mayo Clinic will advise Hilton on how to adapt best practices for hospital sanitization for hotels, as well as give its input on new technology and processes, assist in employee training and establish the program that ensures the new guidelines are adhered to and implemented properly.
The chain is considering a number of standards that it could put into practice, many of which mirror Marriott’s guidelines and TPG’s recent predictions. Though they’re not finalized yet, these are some of the changes guests could expect to see at Hilton properties around the world:
- Room seals indicating that a room hasn’t been accessed since its last deep cleaning
- More frequent disinfection of some of the most-touched items in a room including light switches, door handles, TV remotes and more
- Removal of pens, paper and other printed materials and replacing them with digital versions if requested
- A limit on the number of guests allowed in fitness centers at a given time and more frequent gym disinfecting
- Increased cleaning frequency of public spaces
- Placing disinfecting wipes in entrances, high-traffic areas and in front of elevators for guest use
- Expansion of Hilton’s Digital Key technology to common areas and other access points, in addition to the existing ability to check-in, checkout and access guest rooms through the Hilton Honors mobile app
- Possible addition of things like electrostatic sprayers to sanitize surfaces and objects
None of these new guidelines are particularly surprising, as this approach is the generally agreed-upon way to step up cleaning — and ensure that guests and employees feel safe entering a hotel.
However, a particularly interesting consideration is the addition of a seal on rooms showing guests that they haven’t been entered since the last cleaning.
This is similar to hotels in countries like Singapore and Malaysia, that have begun programs that certify entire hotels as meeting cleanliness standards. As much of the battle against coronavirus cases going forward will be psychological, this could go a long way in contributing to guests feeling safe while staying at a hotel.
Bottom line
Though it hasn’t nailed down every detail of its plan yet, Hilton’s showing that it’s taking its role in protecting hotel guests and employees very seriously as the world moves through the coronavirus pandemic. Teaming up with household names like Lysol and the Mayo Clinic will likely help ease the minds of anxious travelers and employees worrying about re-entering a hotel after the world begins to open up again and clear, communicable cleaning protocols will help ensure that hotels are actually safe for travelers.
We all know that travel won’t look like it did in 2019 for quite some time (or maybe ever), but brands across the industry have begun sharing their plans for welcoming travelers back to the sky, sea and hotel rooms everywhere, and have shaped the view of the “new normal” in travel in the process.
Featured photo of the Conrad Bora Bora by Summer Hull / The Points Guy
