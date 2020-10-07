Register for next week’s Future of Travel webinar with Hyatt’s Chief Commercial Officer
The hotel industry has faced significant challenges in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Occupancy rates plummeted in the early weeks of the outbreak, and many chains extended elite status and other perks to reflect the sudden drop in travel. The impacts will likely continue for months or years to come, as COVID-19 will likely reshape the future of travel in many ways.
So how are the major hotel chains approaching this new reality?
Well, register for the next Future of Travel webinar to find out! Join TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, as he welcomes Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt’s Chief Commercial Officer to discuss this very topic. They’ll cover a myriad of topics on the hotel experience, including how properties initially reacted to the pandemic and what steps are being taken to not only ensure guest safety but also remain on the cutting edge of the industry.
Date: Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Hyatt has taken a number of steps in light of the pandemic, including a new work-from-a-hotel initiative. Many others have related to its World of Hyatt loyalty program. The new promotion is incredibly rewarding (including a great rebate on award stays), and just this week we saw another announcement — which included new extensions and yet another postponement of peak and off-peak pricing.
Hyatt even added the ability to book suites online using points during this downturn in travel. And in a notable departure from trends over the last couple of years, the program announced minimal award chart changes, with the majority of impacted properties dropping in price.
READ MORE: Complete guide to current World of Hyatt promotions
While the World of Hyatt program doesn’t have the same geographical coverage as other, larger hotel loyalty programs, it’s clearly taking steps to ensure its loyal members remain that way as travel begins to rebound.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
