Register for our next Future of Travel webinar with the CEO of RVShare
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a monumental shift in the way we hit the road. Due to ongoing international travel restrictions and a short list of countries currently welcoming Americans, many are taking to the highways in search of their next vacation — and a lot are jumping head-first into the world of Recreational Vehicles (RVs).
But will this popularity surge last, or will preferences shift back to air travel as the industry returns to normal in the months and years to come?
Well, we’re going right to the top to find out, as TPG’s founder and CEO Brian Kelly welcomes Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, to his next Future of Travel webinar. The two will discuss a wide variety of topics to help you figure out if an RV makes sense for your next trip.
Date: Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a follow-up email with a session recap and a link to the recording.
Here at TPG, we’ve taken a closer look at the world of RVs across multiple angles in recent months — including tips for buying an RV as well as things to know about renting one. One of our writers even did a relocation rental for just $1/day, while another editorial team member pulled the trigger and bought one for his family. And given the popularity of these articles, it’s clear that many TPG readers are looking at RVs as a viable option.
RELATED: Maximizing points and miles on summer road trips
This jump in popularity makes for perfect timing for this webinar, as Brian and Jon will look under the hood (pun intended) at the current state of the RV industry and how quickly RVShare has seen bookings increase in light of the ongoing pandemic. And if you’re still in the early stages of considering such a trip, they’ll cover the nuts-and-bolts of what exactly it takes.
Most importantly, we’ll be announcing an exciting new initiative for charity on the live session — giving you a chance to win an incredible prize for supporting one of TPG’s favorite organizations.
Don’t miss out on a chance to learn about this fast-growing segment of the travel industry. Register today to see if you should consider an RV for an upcoming vacation.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
- Future of cruising with Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
- Your health and travel with Doctor Mike
- Airline operations with JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty
- 6 things America’s top flight attendant thinks about the future of travel, with Sara Nelson
- Hear from Brian Kelly and Oneika Raymond on the future of inclusive travel
Featured photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.