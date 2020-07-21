Learn about the future of international travel with Brian Kelly and a US State Department deputy
The world of international travel looks very different today than the beginning of the year. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, many countries and states continue to impose restrictions on visitors. And even if you wanted to head outside the U.S. and found a destination that is welcoming Americans, you might run into additional problems, as passport offices continue to offer limited services, and Global Entry enrollment locations remain closed through at least Sept. 8.
So what does the future of international travel look like?
Join TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, as he welcomes Ian Brownlee from the U.S. State Department to his next Future of Travel webinar. Ian currently serves as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs and is thus in a perfect position to discuss what U.S. travelers can expect in the weeks and months to come.
Date: Tuesday July 28, 2020
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t attend the session live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically be sent a link to the recording the day following the session.
If you’re thinking about taking a trip outside the country in the weeks or months to come, this is a session you don’t want to miss!
More about Ian Brownlee
Ian Brownlee became the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in February 2019. Previously he had served as an Inspector in the Office of the Inspector General. Mr. Brownlee’s previous experience includes serving as the Minister Counselor for Consular and Consulate Affairs in Mexico, where he was responsible for coordination of consular operations across Mission Mexico’s nine consulates general and the embassy.
Prior to that, he was the Director of the State Department’s Office of Central American Affairs, where he was responsible for the implementation of the U.S. Strategy for Engagement in Central America. From 2012-2015, Mr. Brownlee was the Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Mr. Brownlee’s previous tours in the U.S. Foreign Service include as the Deputy Director of the State Department’s Office of Mexican Affairs, as Executive Assistant to the Assistant Secretaries for Western Hemisphere Affairs and Consular Affairs, and in consular management positions in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and San Jose, Costa Rica. He also served in Matamoros, Mexico and Santiago, Chile.
Don’t miss your chance to hear from Ian on next week’s session!
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
- Future of cruising with Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
- Your health and travel with Doctor Mike
- Airline operations with JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty
- 6 things America’s top flight attendant thinks about the future of travel, with Sara Nelson
Featured photo by Maskot/Getty Images
