Opening America: State-by-state guide to coronavirus reopening
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post was last updated October 7, 2020. It will be updated frequently.
Here’s a look at where states are on the reopening curve to help you decide how to plan travel possibilities during these strange times.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter.
This guide is current as of the time of publication, and we will keep information regularly updated as the situation progresses.
And if you missed it, here’s our country-by-country guide to reopenings and our new Africa country-by-country guide.
See how states are reopening
Click on a state for details
In This Post
Alabama to Guam
Alabama
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Everything is open in Alabama and anyone can visit. Some states are requiring visitors from Alabama to quarantine. Alabama requires masks in public and in other circumstances including in schools and when interacting within six feet with people from another household.
For more information: Visit the state of Alabama’s COVID-19 information page.
Alaska
Quarantine required: Yes, unless you have proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test.
Conditions: All out-of-state visitors must provide proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Visitors must submit test results to the Alaska Travel Portal. For those who have been tested within 72 hours and are awaiting results, you must quarantine until results come back.
Penalties for violation: Anyone who violates Alaska’s health mandates or breaks quarantine requirements faces a penalty of up to $25,000 in fines and/or a year in jail. According to reporting out of Alaska, enforcement has not been strict.
Testing guidelines: Visitors and returning residents can get out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine by providing negative COVID-19 PCR test results that were taken within 72 hours of departure. Still, the state is asking people to restrict interactions while in Alaska. Anyone staying more than 7 days will need to get a second coronavirus test in Alaska.
Note that children under the age of two are exempt from these requirements. Additionally, all testing must be the PCR (nasal swab) test. Antibody/serology or rapid tests will not be accepted.
Related: How to visit Alaska during coronavirus
Important to know: All visitors and returning residents will be required to complete this health declaration form. Some communities are still not welcoming any outsiders even fellow Alaskans. Anchorage has put forth its own policies, which are largely compatible with the state’s policies overall. A critical distinction is that travelers must “inform their hotel, rental lodging host, and/or roommates of their quarantine status or whether they are required to minimize in-person interactions.” Masks are not required but are recommended.
For more information: Visit the state of Alaska’s coronavirus information page.
Arizona
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Most hotels and resorts in the state have reopened with new social-distancing and cleaning measures. Home sharing is allowed. Face masks are not required state-wide, but the governor claims 90% of local governments have required them. However, masks are required for those traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) or Tucson International Airport (TUC). There is no quarantine requirement, but some states require visitors from Arizona to quarantine. There’s a list of what is open and closed here.
For more information: Visit Arizona has more information on Covid-19 in the state.
Arkansas
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Hotels and resorts are open. Home sharing is fine. All parks and pools are also open. Golf courses are open. There is no quarantine, but visitors to Arkansas may face quarantine when they arrive home to states like New York. The health department of Arkansas recommends social distancing where possible, hand washing, and avoiding contact with the sick.
For more information: The state of Arkansas has more information on COVID-19 here.
California
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: Done on a county-by-county basis
Related: Best beaches in California
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a statewide plan for living with COVID-19 in the long term. The plan includes: a uniform framework for the state’s 58 counties with four simple risk categories — widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal; and allowing sectors to be partially opened and progressively add to their operations as disease transmission decreases. Check each county’s site for the most up-to-date information.
For more information: Visit the state of California’s COVID-19 information page.
Colorado
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Colorado encourages visitors to embrace “responsible tourism.” All Colorado state parks, national parks and monuments are open, along with public and private campgrounds. Some states are requiring visitors from Colorado to quarantine. In Colorado, masks are required in all indoor public spaces, and some counties require masks in outdoor spaces when social distancing can’t be maintained.
For more information: Visit the state of Colorado’s COVID-19 information page.
Connecticut
Quarantine required: Anyone traveling to Connecticut from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Conditions: Some workers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine, and travelers can stay at their home, a hotel or other temporary lodging for their quarantine. A traveler can be exempt from the self-quarantine requirement if they have had a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours prior to arrival or at any time following arrival in Connecticut. You must also fill out a Travel Health Form prior to arrival in Connecticut.
Penalties for violation: Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form may result in a penalty of $500 for each violation.
Testing guidelines: A traveler is exempt from the 14-day quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Connecticut and have emailed the negative result to the commissioner. Nucleic acid tests (RT-PCR) tests are the only acceptable testing option. Neither rapid antigen tests nor antibody tests satisfy the testing requirement for quarantine exemption.
Important to know: Connecticut reviews which states and territories are on its quarantine list every Tuesday. Any state with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10% test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average will be added. In Connecticut, masks are required in all public places — indoor and outdoors — when you cannot maintain a distance of six feet from other people.
For more information: Visit the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 information page.
Delaware
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: People who violate an emergency order — including face masks and can be fined up to $500 or subject to imprisonment for up to six months for each violation.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Everything is open in Delaware and anyone can visit. Restaurant patrons are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when waitstaff visits a table, and whenever they are not eating or drinking. Bars in Delaware beach communities may reopen on Friday for food service with significant safety precautions. Patrons must maintain six feet social distance from non-household members.
For more information: Visit the state of Delaware’s COVID-19 information page
Florida
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Florida’s official government pages still claim to be in phase two of its reopening plan for most counties, but Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a move to phase three on Friday Sept. 25. Effectively immediately, the executive order (warning: PDF link) allows all businesses across the state — including restaurants, gyms, retail stores and museums — to open at full capacity. However, people 65 years old and older and those with underlying health issues are still being urged to stay home.
Local governments can still implement restrictions on restaurant capacity, but they must “quantify the impact of each limitation or requirement” and justify why such restrictions are in the interest of public health.
Interestingly, the executive order also suspends the collection of fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions imposed by city and county authorities — including those who don’t wear masks where required (Florida is one of a minority of states with no statewide mask mandate). However, many municipal governments stressed that local mandates and ordinances will remain in effect.
For more information: You can view this VisitFlorida page for details on beach reopenings — though most are now open, including those in the Florida Keys and in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale region. Meanwhile, this Florida State Parks page has information on parks that have reopened along with requirements for visitors.
Related: 13 of the best beaches in Florida
Georgia
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Georgia is largely open, though some states are requiring visitors from Georgia to quarantine. Masks are “strongly encouraged” when outside of your home, except when eating, drinking or exercising outside. Some local governments are now permitted to require the use of masks.
For more information: Visit the state of Georgia’s COVID-19 information page.
Guam
Quarantine required: Yes.
Conditions:This Pacific Ocean territory has simple guidelines that remain in effect: All incoming travelers, whether by land or sea, must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government facility at their own expense before proceeding to their final destination. Transiting travelers will be permitted to pass through Guam as long as they do not leave the airport. The Guam government is considering offering coronavirus PCR tests at the airport as alternative measures to the current quarantine orders.
Penalties for violation: According to published reports in the Pacific Island Times, “The knowing and intentional failure to follow any part of this order constitutes a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year or both (10 GCA, Chapter 19, §19604 (c) Cooperation.”
Testing guidelines: None at this time.
Important to know: The island territory had to scale back its reopening. It’s currently back in phase 1. The government is allowing many businesses and restaurants to re-open under very strict guidelines. Tourists are not welcome.
For more information: Go to Guam’s COVID-19 information page here.
Hawaii to Maryland
Hawaii
Quarantine required: Mandatory 14-day quarantine required of all incoming visitors until at least Oct. 15. As of Oct. 15, you may be able to avoid a 14-day quarantine in Hawaii by presenting an approved COVID-19 negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before taking off on your flight to Hawaii. Some islands have discussed ‘opting-out’ of the plans for the pre-testing program.
Conditions: The test must be an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), performed using a nasal swab, with results from a CLIA-certified laboratory. (A PCR test is a type of NAAT test.)
Penalties for violation: Violators face a $5,000 fine, a jail time of up to one year, or both.
Testing guidelines: None.
Related: What to know about testing to visit Hawaii
Important to know: The state brought back mandatory 14-day quarantines for inter-island travel. While the initial announcement indicated this would apply to all inter-island travel, the official order only impacts those traveling from Oahu to Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Kalawao counties. Some hotels have reopened. Those coming to Hawaii must register with the state’s Safe Travels program. Some resorts on Kauai may permit visitors to stay in a “resort bubble” with a GPS monitor as an alternative to an in-room only quarantine.
United and Hawaiian Airlines have both announced plans to offer testing for some inbound passengers to Hawaii.
Related: Hawaii scheduled to reopen with testing on Oct. 15
For more information: Visit the state of Hawaii’s COVID-19 information page.
Idaho
Quarantine required: A 14-day self-quarantine is encouraged, but not required, for people entering Idaho from another country or from an area outside Idaho with substantial community spread or case rates higher than Idaho.
Conditions: None
Penalties for violation: None
Testing guidelines: None
Important to know: Idaho’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30. Most of the state is currently in stage four of the “Idaho Rebound” reopening plan, which allows businesses such as bars and nightclubs to operate with limited capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; and visits to nursing homes and senior facilities to resume under most circumstances. Note that travelers visiting New York and a few other states from Idaho must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Northeast.
For more information: Visit Idaho’s coronavirus information page.
Illinois
Quarantine required: The city of Chicago is directing those returning to the city from certain states and territories to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The list of states can be found here and is updated frequently. As of Oct. 2, 22 states and Puerto Rico were on the list. Additionally, Cook County, which includes many of Chicago’s suburbs
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: Those who violate the city of Chicago’s emergency travel order are subject of fines of $100–$500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: If a person lives outside the city of Chicago but commutes to the city for work, they will not be subject to quarantine rules unless traveling in from a state with a high rate of coronavirus infection. If that’s the case, that person will be subject to “essential worker” conditions set out for Chicago residents. You can learn more about the essential-worker guidelines at the “Exceptions” tab on this page.
Illinois has been divided into 11 regions, all of which are in Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan, though exact details vary by region.
This summer, as mentioned above, Cook County followed Chicago’s lead in instituting a 14-day quarantine for visitors coming from states with high rates of coronavirus infection. The list of states and territories changes often, so make sure you know the status of your state before traveling to Chicago.
For more information: Visit the Illinois Department of Health’s COVID-19 information and resource page.
Indiana
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Indiana began its phased reopening on May 4, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that Indiana would enter Stage 5, although public health authorities are concerned that the move comes too soon for flattening the curve. Holcomb signed an executive order on July 24 requiring the wearing of face masks in public spaces beginning July 27, which has been extended under Stage 5 guidelines.
Under Stage 5, all restrictions have been removed except for gatherings and events with attendance over 500, where organizers are required to submit a written plan to their local health department for approval, including steps being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Otherwise, restaurants are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity with parties separated by a social distance of six feet or more. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, and most other recreational sites are allowed to open at full capacity, although patrons must be seated except when walking to and from their seats. Retailers and shopping malls can open at full capacity. Casinos, hotels and golf courses are open.
Note that travelers visiting New York from Indiana must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Northeast.
For more information: Visit the state of Indiana’s coronavirus information page.
Iowa
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: A statewide stay-at-home order was never issued in Iowa, but there were some restrictions that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds started to lift on May 1.
As of Sept. 30, cases are beginning to spike again across the state, and health officials worry that winter could leave Iowa in a “vulnerable position” against COVID.
The state government relaxed all restrictions regarding capacity limits for Iowan establishments and is allowing them to operate only with social-distancing measures in effect. This includes restaurants, bars, casinos, racetracks, malls and others. Vulnerable citizens are still encouraged to limit outdoor activities and to limit interactions.
However, Iowa is still under a public health state of emergency after the governor signed an executive order on July 24, which has been extended several times through Oct. 18 as of latest update. This state of emergency limits restaurants, bars and similar places of business in two counties to specific restrictions:
- All bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs to close in Johnson and Story county. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises.
- Restaurants in both counties are permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.
Note that travelers visiting New York from Iowa must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Northeast.
For more information: Visit the state of Iowa’s coronavirus information page.
Kansas
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Kansas’s stay-at-home order expired on May 3, and the state began its phased reopening the following day. The reopening plan is not a statewide mandate, and local municipalities may have community-specific guidance.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order requiring the use of face masks in public spaces, effective July 3.
All activities, venues and establishments are allowed to operate so long as they follow public health guidelines. Nonessential travel may resume, but the state is currently mandating a 14-day quarantine for anyone who is coming from Aruba, all cruise ship or river cruise passengers, some international travelers, and anyone who “Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear masks.”
Unfortunately, more than half of Kansas’s counties have reported enough new coronavirus cases to “enter the red zone” for COVID-19 infections. Under this guide, schools in these areas are recommended to suspend in-person classes until the infection rate decreases.
Note that travelers visiting New York from Kansas must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the Northeast.
For more information: Visit the state of Kansas’s coronavirus information page.
Kentucky
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Kentucky began its gradual reopening back in May. Currently, a number of businesses have reopened with new protocols in place.
Kentucky’s travel ban is no longer in effect. Hotels and golf courses are open.
On July 17, the Kentucky Supreme Court kept Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandatory mask order in place. The Kentucky Department of Public Health issued a travel advisory recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for those who traveled to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas – that were reporting a positive coronavirus testing rate equal to or greater than 15%. The advisory also included Mississippi, which was quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15%, and Puerto Rico.
For more information: Visit the state of Kentucky’s coronavirus information page.
Louisiana
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expired back in May and most of the state entered phase three of its reopening plan in September. This means that businesses such as restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, salons and movie theaters can open with reduced capacity and under additional sanitation and spacing guidelines. Some bars are being allowed to open in areas where cases are not dramatically rising.
Amusement parks, water parks, arcades and other similar businesses are not yet permitted to open. Indoor live entertainment is not allowed either. Hotels are open.
For more information: Visit the state of Louisiana’s coronavirus information page.
Maine
Quarantine required: Yes.
Conditions: All visitors must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Maine, with the exception of visitors arriving from New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Penalties for violation: Up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine and/or civil damages to the state.
Testing guidelines: Visitors who show the results of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Maine are exempt from quarantine. They will be asked to show these results at their place of lodging in the state, and will be asked to fill out a health form. Tests are also available in Maine, and visitors may quarantine until they receive a negative result, but the state is recommending that travelers get tested before they arrive.
Important to know:
- Maine’s tourist sites, including museums, shops and restaurants, are all open and are required to pass a stringent set of hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing requirements. You may encounter timed entry, modified hours or limited capacity at many sites.
- Maine has a statewide, enforced mandate requiring that masks be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible.
More information: Keep Maine Healthy
Maryland
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: Anyone who violates state or local COVID-19 orders can face misdemeanor charge, subject to imprisonment for up to a year or a fine of up to $5,000 or both.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Maryland is in phase three of its reopening plan. Indoor theaters are opened at 50% capacity, or 100 people per auditorium—whichever is less—with health and safety protocols in place. Outdoor venues are open at 50% capacity, or 250 people—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place. Capacity for retail establishments and religious facilities have increased to 75 percent.
For more information: Visit the state of Maryland’s COVID-19 information page
Washington, D.C.
Quarantine required: Travelers entering the District from high-risk states must quarantine for 14 days
Conditions: None
Penalties for violation: None
Testing guidelines: None
Important to know:
Washington, D.C. has been in Phase Two of reopening since June 22, which allowed museums and attractions to open with capacity limitations. Restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining at 50 percent capacity, as well as retail stores. However, the District has remained in Phase Two since June due to increases in COVID cases, and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an executive order on July 24 requiring the use of face masks in public, as well as continued social distancing.
Anyone entering Washington, D.C., from a high-risk area not traveling for essential activities has been required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The order excludes Maryland and Virginia, and an updated list can be found every two weeks on the District’s coronavirus website.
For more information: Go to Washington D.C.’s coronavirus hub page.
Massachusetts to New Jersey
Massachusetts
Quarantine required: Yes, for travelers arriving from high-risk states.
Conditions: Massachusetts’ list of high-risk states can be found here. If you’re arriving from one of these states, you’re required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Penalties for violation: Up to $500 per day.
Testing guidelines: A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arriving in Massachusetts will exempt visitors from quarantine. If the visitor has not taken a test before arriving in the state, they must quarantine until they receive a negative test result.
Important to know:
- Travelers via land, air and water will be required to fill out a health form on arrival. https://www.mass.gov/forms/massachusetts-travel-form
- Most of the state’s tourism sites are open for business, including hotels and other kinds of lodging, and parks and recreation areas. You may encounter reduced capacity or timed entry at many attractions, as well as social distancing, mask requirements and increased disinfection.
- Massachusetts has a statewide mask mandate in place. https://www.mass.gov/doc/may-1-2020-masks-and-face-coverings/download
For more information: State of Massachusetts COVID-19 Travel Order: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-travel-order
Michigan
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Michigan has a six-phase reopening plan, with much of the Lower Peninsula in Phase 4 (excluding the Traverse City region in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula, which is in Phase 5), and the entire Upper Peninsula in Phase 5.
The opening status of businesses varies by region, but generally, movie theaters and cinemas remain closed, while gyms were recently allowed to reopen with capacity controls and safety measures in place. Foodservice establishments must close indoor dining if they get 70% or more of their revenue from alcohol sales, though restaurants are open with capacity controls and safety measures in place.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go and allowed cities to designate outdoor “social zones” where patrons can enjoy alcohol on the sidewalk or street.
An executive order signed by Whitmer in July reiterated that individuals must wear masks both in indoor public spaces, and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possibwle. It also requires all businesses open to the public to refuse entry or service to patrons who do not wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.
State parks and beaches are back open. Overnight residential, travel and troop camps are allowed to reopen.
For more information: Visit the MI Safe Start website, which contains specific information about each region of the state.
Minnesota
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired on May 17. The state is currently in the Phase Three of its reopening plan, which allows for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues to reopen with limited capacity. Bars have reopened as well with restrictions. State parks and and campgrounds have reopened. Casinos reopened on May 26, and many hotels are open again or reopening. Shopping and retail stores are now open at 50% capacity and Mall of America, is open for in-person shopping and dining with significant safety enhancements. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order requiting all residents and non-residents to wear a face mask indoors.
For more information: Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 page.
Mississippi
Quarantine required: Mandatory only for people who test positive for COVID-19
Conditions: None
Penalties for violation: None
Testing guidelines: None
Important to know: Mississippi residents are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance of six feet or more in public spaces. All retail businesses, gyms, restaurants and bars have reopened, but are limited to 75 percent of full capacity. People from different households must be separated by a distance of at least six feet in any direction. Masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged for public-facing employees, and for all employees when social distances cannot be maintained.
For more information: Mississippi State Department of Health
Missouri
Quarantine required: No
Conditions: None
Penalties for violation: None
Testing guidelines: None
Important to know: Missouri’s stay-at-home order expired in May, and the state fully reopened on June 18. All statewide health orders and restrictions are lifted, but local authorities are allowed to keep restrictions if needed. However, the state is still asking all individuals to continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene. Masks are recommended but not required. People who feel well are allowed to attend all gatherings with no restrictions including county fairs, sports events and places of worship.
Attractions such as the Missouri Botanical Garden have also reopened, although with social distancing measures and PPE requirements.
For more information: Missouri COVID-19 recovery information.
Montana
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Montana had a mandatory quarantine for out-of-state visitors but it expired early in the summer and was never renewed. Most hotels, bars, restaurants and other businesses are open, but there are crowd limits. Masks are required for those over 5-years-old in public, indoor spaces and outdoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Related: I visited Glacier and Yellowstone and it was weird
The popular Museum of the Rockies is open, but reservations are encouraged to make sure you get in. Montana is home to both Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. As of October, both the Montana and Wyoming entrances to Yellowstone are open. Glacier National Park is open only at its West Glacier entrance. The East entrance borders the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and will remain closed through 2020. Other American Indian reservations may be closed to the public.
For more information: You can find more information on COVID-19 in Montana here.
Nebraska
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: There was never any formal stay-at-home order for Nebraska, and it has remained one of the most wide-open states.
Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts moved most of the state into phase three in June. This allowed restaurants and bars to open at full capacity. Large scale indoor gatherings at venues like arenas and stadiums could reopen at 50% with a maximum capacity of 10,000 people. Wedding receptions and funerals also resumed under new guidelines.
Hotels, golf courses and other tourist attractions are open. The Nebraska nation forest is open and even some campgrounds and RV centers are available.
For more information: Nebraska’s COVID-19 page.
Nevada
Quarantine required: No
Conditions: None
Penalties for violation: None
Related: Ways Vegas has changed in age of COVID-19
Testing guidelines: None
Important to know: There are no restrictions for travelers,The lights are back on in Las Vegas — somewhat. As of Sept. 17, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force reopened Clark County bars, taverns, wineries and similar businesses that follow COVID-19 guidelines and operate at 50 percent capacity. But while bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries and wineries have reopened live entertainment is still banned outside of certain exceptions, including concerts, karaoke and the like. Throughout the rest of Nevada, life is resuming as usual, with a few restrictions. Travelers hoping to ski should expect to make reservations in advance at most resorts, and at some venues, food and parking must be pre-arranged as well. While the state is open, individual regions may be closed or have additional restrictions. People are requested to maintain safe social distance and wear masks whenever in public spaces, including in outdoor locations such as national and state parks.
For more information: Nevada COVID-19 resources.
New Hampshire
Quarantine required: For some visitors
Conditions: Travelers from other New England states (Massachusetts, Maine,
Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont) do not need to quarantine, while visitors from non-New England states are encouraged to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Penalties for violation: None. Quarantine guidelines are recommended and not enforced.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: While there is no statewide mask mandate, many individual cities and towns require mask wearing. Most tourist infrastructure and activities (campgrounds, beaches, amusement parks, hotels, restaurants) are open, but may be enforcing capacity restrictions.
For more information: Visit New Hampshire https://www.visitnh.gov/covid19/reopening
New Jersey
Quarantine required: Those entering New Jersey from 35 states or territories with a significant spread of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: New Jersey is not enforcing quarantine, although the governor has said he’s empowering the health department to enforce the rules. Some reporting suggests you could face a “disorderly persons charge,” which could cost you a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Face masks are encouraged outside the home, and required for entering essential businesses. Most businesses are open with capacity restrictions.
For more information: New Jersey coronavirus hub.
New Mexico to South Carolina
New Mexico
Quarantine required: Out-of-state visitors who travel by air are being required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are coming from what New Mexico considers high-risk states. The only exceptions right now are California, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Washington, and Washington D.C.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: According to the state of New Mexico, “Non-compliant individuals are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.”
Testing guidelines: People who can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled.
Important to know: Face masks are required. People who violate the policy face a $100 fine. Most businesses have reopened with social distancing and capacity restrictions. Most state parks remain closed to non-residents. The state is discouraging tourism.
For more information: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s COVID-19 information page.
New York
Quarantine required: Anyone traveling to New York form 36 U.S. states and territories must self-quarantine for 14 days. You can find that list here.
Conditions: Arriving passengers are required to fill out a self-declaration form at area airports.
Penalties for violation: Maximum fine is $2,000.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Many businesses and tourist sites are reopening in New York, but there are capacity and social-distancing restrictions. Previous phases opened in-person retail, hair salons, barbershops, and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars. Indoor dining is now allowed with severe capacity restrictions. Broadway, opera, ballet and some museums will not be allowed to reopen for now. Professional sports has resumed without fans, film production started back up, and outdoor attractions such as zoos are open.
Related: Here’s what you need to know if planning to visit NYC
Some people may even begin to return to work as office jobs are allowed to return at half capacity. Northern counties in the state have already moved into the final phases. Most beaches in New York state are open with restrictions.
Hotels were not asked to close, and most hotels in NYC that had been closed or open only to house COVID-19 patients or hospital workers have reopened.
For more information: New York State Health Department COVID-19 page.
North Carolina
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Face coverings are required at all times while in public, both indoors and outdoors, The state has allowed restaurants, barbers, salons and swimming pools to open with capacity restrictions. Bars with outdoor seating are allowed to open. Indoor-only bars must remain closed. Amusement parks, casinos and entertainment venues are slowly being allowed to open with crowd limitations.
For more information: North Carolina COVID-19 hub.
North Dakota
Ohio
Quarantine required: Visitors and residents arriving from states where coronavirus cases are surging, are urged, but not required, to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Most businesses are open. Even large entertainment and leisure venues such as country clubs and movie theaters were given the go ahead to reopen. Some large venues and tourist attractions remain closed.
For more information: Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 page.
Oklahoma
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Oklahoma never issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but it did shut down various businesses across the state. Many of those were permitted to reopen beginning in April.
For more information: Oklahoma COVID-19 resources hub.
Oregon
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Businesses across Oregon were permitted to begin reopening in May on a county-by-county basis. Since then most of the counties have moved into phase two of reopening. However, not all counties are reopening at the same pace.
Among businesses that are allowed to reopen in phase two are restaurants, bars, personal care services, and gyms. Face coverings are required in public indoor spaces in all counties, along with outdoor public spaces where physical distance can’t be maintained. Under phase two, bars and restaurants are able to stay open until midnight and indoor recreational activities including bowling and mini-golf will be allowed to reopen. Pools and spas are permitted to open as they meet social distancing guidelines.
For more information: State of Oregon COVID-19 information.
Pennsylvania
Quarantine required: No. But a 14-day quarantine is recommended for travelers arriving from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Many restaurants, bars and attractions have reopened, but there are restrictions. Restaurants only can operate at either 25% or 50% of capacity, depending on whether they complete a self-certification process. Bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. In addition, bar and restaurant patrons can’t order alcohol unless they are eating a meal. Some attractions, such as Valley Forge National Historic Park near Philadelphia, have closed all or most indoor areas. Pennsylvania requires masks in all public spaces both indoors and outdoors.
For more information: Visit the state of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Information for Travelers page.
Puerto Rico
Quarantine required: Not in most cases. All travelers arriving by air must pass through San Juan International Airport (SJU) and undergo enhanced health screenings, then may be asked to participate in a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Conditions: Negative PCR coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Health forms must be filled out by all arriving passengers. All visitors must have travel insurance. Many countries are banned from entering (following U.S. rules).
Penalties for violation: Mandatory quarantine without proof of negative test.
Testing guidelines: Negative COVID-19 PCR test taken with three days of arrival.
Important to know: Most businesses have reopened at 50% capacity including beaches, nature reserves, museums, restaurants and spas. Larger venue businesses are reopened at 25% capacity. Masks are required. Malls and retail stores remain open. Personal care facilities are open by appointment only. An island-wide curfew of 10 p.m. expires on October 16.
Related: Sorry travelers, Puerto Rico has postponed its reopening plans
For more information: More information at Discover Puerto Rico.
Rhode Island
Quarantine required:A quarantine requirement is still in place for travelers coming from states with high cases of coronavirus.
Conditions: Some travelers do have the option to provide a negative test taken 72 hours before arrival to Rhode Island to escape the quarantine. Rhode Island requires out-of-state visitors to complete this certificate of compliance with out-of-state travel quarantine/testing requirements and out-of-state travel screening form upon arriving in Rhode Island.
Penalties for violation:The R.I. Department of Health is empowered to imposter’s a fine of $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third.
Testing guidelines: PCR test is required to get out of quarantine.
Important to know: Rhode Island is currently in phase 3 of its reopening. Hair salons and barbershops, gyms, malls and outdoor venues have all reopened, but there are some restrictions. State parks and beaches, public gardens, historical sites, zoos and even mini-golf facilities are among the outdoor locations that opened. Restaurants are open with 50% occupancy. Rhode Island beaches are open but some amenities might be closed. Gatherings are limited to 25 people and large venues are limited to 125 people.
For more information: Rhode Island COVID-19 hub.
South Carolina
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: South Carolina’s stay-at-home order expired in May, and the state began reopening in April. Currently, most of the state has reopened under new guidelines encouraging social distancing and new sanitary requirements.
Restrictions on attractions and sports were lifted in late May. That meant that places like waterparks, amusement parks and zoos all reopened. Bowling facilities and retail stores have also had their capacity restraints lifted. Bars have been given an 11pm curfew to try to lessen the outbreak.
For more information: South Carolina health department COVID-19 page.
South Dakota to Wyoming
South Dakota
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: South Dakota is one of a handful of states that never had a stay-at-home order. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced a “back to normal” plan with guidelines for businesses to reopen as normal. She has said shutdowns are “useless.” Restaurants never closed, but guests are asked to maintain social distancing. Hotels and home-sharing are allowed to be open. Mount Rushmore is open. Keep in mind many Native American lands are closed to outsiders due to coronavirus concerns.
For more information: South Dakota Department of Health coronavirus page.
Tennessee
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and restaurants reopened to diners on April 27. Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced that restaurants could increase their capacity under updated guidelines, including enforcing social distancing. Masks are required. Bars and restaurants are open depending on the county. Bars in Nashville, for example, are open at 50% capacity but only until 11pm. Hotels and home-sharing are open and allowed, but with new safety measures.
For more information: Tennessee governor’s COVID-19 page.
Texas
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate on July 2 after cases began to rise in the state, however, mask usage is more common in some parts of the state than others. Bars that make 51% or more of revenue from alcohol remain closed and restaurant capacity is a maximum of 75%. Gov. Greg Abbott lifted travel restrictions for travelers to Texas on May 20.
For more information: Visit the state of Texas coronavirus information page.
Related: Is Texas open for travel?
Utah
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Masks are required in public, both indoors and where social distancing isn’t possible outdoors, in Salt Lake County, Logan County, Summit County, where Park City is located, Grand County, where Moab is located and Springdale, the gateway town to Zion National Park.
For more information: Visit the state of Utah’s COVID Travel Guidance site.
Vermont
Quarantine required: Yes, depending on where you are traveling from.
Conditions: Per the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing’s website, “if you are coming from an area with <400 active cases/million residents, you can travel to and from Vermont without quarantine requirements. If you are coming to Vermont from outside of one of those areas, as long as you travel directly to Vermont in your personal vehicle, you can complete either a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test in your home state and enter Vermont without further quarantine restrictions. If you are coming to Vermont from outside one of those areas, and either taking public transportation like a bus, train, or plane, or are driving and would need to stop along the way, then you will need to complete either a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test when you arrive in a Vermont at either a lodging establishment or with friends or family.” You can find an up-to-date cross travel map here.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Per the tourism website, “Lodging properties are now operating at 100% capacity. If you will be staying at a commercial lodging property, you’ll be required to complete a certificate of compliance. Outdoor restaurants and bars have reopened, though at a limited capacity. Bar seating is now available. Reservations or call ahead seating is required. Customers are encouraged to wear face coverings when not eating.”
Eight of Vermont’s rest areas are open with limited access. Access to interior restrooms are open from 10:0 am – 6:00 pm, seven days per week. Travelers are required to wear a mask when inside the building. Other rest areas that remain closed will have portable toilets available.
Also note that, “All of Vermont’s state parks have opened for public use. Mandatory health and safety guidelines are in effect. Day use activity is being managed to ensure sufficient physical space is available for social distancing, and amenities have been scaled back. State park campgrounds are limited to tent, RV and lean-to camping; a new and improved web-based reservation system is also now available.”
The site goes on to say that, “Vermonters and visitors are required to wear masks or cloth facial coverings over their nose and mouth any time they are in public spaces – indoors or outdoors – where they come in contact with others from outside their households. Even while wearing a mask, individuals should stay 6′ apart from others not in their group. All out of state travelers are strongly encouraged to register with Sara Alert upon arrival to Vermont to get two weeks of daily reminders to check for common symptoms of COVID-19.”
For more information: Visit the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing’s website.
Virgin Islands
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: Every traveler who enters the U.S. Virgin Islands after September 19 is required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained within five days of commencement of travel to the Territory.
Penalties for violation:The government website reads, “Travelers unable to produce a test result will be subject to mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay in the Territory.”
Testing guidelines: PCR test taken within five days of departure for the islands.
Important to know: The U.S. Virgin Islands began welcoming back tourists on September 19, but restrictions are still in place.
For more information: Temperature checks and health screenings are being conducted at ports of entry. Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity and gatherings are permitted with up to 10 people. Hotels are accepting reservations and guidelines are in place when traveling in taxis, limos and safaris. Mask must be worn when entering businesses and attractions.
Virginia
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Per the Virginia Department of Health’s website, Virginia “currently does not have any quarantine requirements for people arriving in the Commonwealth from other U.S. or international locations. Wearing a mask is required for any person 10 years or older while inside public buildings.”
The site says that “All travelers should check with the state, tribal, or local health department where you are, along your route, and where you will be visiting to get the most up to date information, in case there are travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders or quarantine requirements upon arrival, state border closures, or other requirements. Plan to keep checking for updates as you travel.”
For more information: Visit the Virginia Department of Health website.
Washington
Quarantine required: None.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Currently, most of the state is in phase three of its “Safe Start” approach to reopening, which allows for the use of recreational facilities. Restaurants, bars, museums and retail stores opened under new safety protocols in phase two.
For more information: Visit the state of Washington’s COVID-19 information page.
West Virginia
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: Per West Virginia’s tourism website, “A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect and visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling the state. Face coverings must be worn in all public indoor places where social distancing cannot be maintained. The order does not apply to children under the age of 9 or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Restaurants and bars are running indoor facilities at 50% capacity. All lodging providers including properties such as hotels, motels, rental properties, Airbnb/VRBO style lodging, and cabins are open with limited services and usages. Separate guidance has been issued for campgrounds and can be accessed here. Travelers are encouraged to check the status of any upcoming reservation, special event and operations of individual businesses before embarking on their trip.
All West Virginia welcome centers and rest areas remain open to travelers and continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open.”
For more information: Visit the West Virginia Tourism page.
Wisconsin
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: The state of Wisconsin is not currently providing any clear cut information on travel restrictions or guidelines for visiting the state. That state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website recommends that “Wisconsinites cancel or postpone all travel, including travel within the state” and says that “if you must travel, you should prepare for changing travel restrictions.”
Gov. Evers signed an executive order requiring face coverings indoors and in enclosed spaces, with some exceptions. This order went into effect in August and has been extended through Nov. 21.
For more information: Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard to see key metrics in specific regions of the state.
Wyoming
Quarantine required: No.
Conditions: None.
Penalties for violation: None.
Testing guidelines: None.
Important to know: The Wyoming Office of Tourism says to “check to see if there are face mask ordinances for the areas in which you plan to travel” and recommends “wearing face coverings throughout the state.”
It also says that “Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Devils Tower National Monument, Fossil Butte National Monument and Fort Laramie National Historic Site are open with some limitations.” State parks are “open to everyone for day use and overnight camping. Campsites must be reserved through Wyoming State Parks’ reservation system.”
For more information: Visit the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s website.
Related: When will national parks reopen?
Additional reporting by Ariana Arghandewal, Nick Ellis, Nick Ewen, Katherine Fan, Jordyn Fields, Jane Frye, Summer Hull, Liz Hund, Brian Kim, Emily McNutt, Laura Motta, Andrea Rotondo, Gene Sloan and Benét J. Wilson.
Featured photo of Yellowstone by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.