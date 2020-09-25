Hawaiian Airlines joins United in offering pre-flight COVID-19 tests
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Thursday morning, United Airlines shared plans to provide COVID-19 testing for Hawaii-bound travelers once the islands reopen to tourists (without a mandatory 14-day quarantine) next month.
I was a bit surprised that it wasn’t Hawaii’s namesake airline kicking off the initiative, given how absolutely critical testing is to getting the carrier’s operation back off the ground. Still, we didn’t have to wait long for Hawaiian Airlines to join the fight.
Friday morning, the carrier confirmed that it too would help facilitate pre-flight tests. Beginning “around Oct. 15,” Hawaiian will partner with Worksite Labs to provide drive-through PCR testing near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
Related: Hawaii pushes back its reopening date to at least Oct. 15
Worksite Labs will offer the Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab test for $90, with results within 36 hours, or $150 for “day-of-travel express service.”
For now, the service will only be available near LAX and SFO, though Hawaiian expects to roll it out to other U.S. gateways soon.
Currently, Hawaiian Airlines is only scheduled to offer LAX and SFO service to Honolulu (HNL) during the month of October, with Los Angeles to Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA) and Maui (OGG), and San Francisco to Maui all joining the schedule on Nov. 2.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline-specific news!
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.