Hawaii could stay closed to tourists through June: Here’s what you need to know
One of the most appealing things about Hawaii is that with all its incredible beauty and natural wonders, the locals often embrace (responsible) travelers and are more than willing to share their little piece of paradise. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the islands have a long history of hookipa — hospitality — and look forward to sharing the aloha spirit with you — just not right now.
As of press time, Hawaii has 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The highest number of cases, 414, are on Oahu. There are 117 cases on Maui; 75 on the Big Island, and 21 on Kauai. An additional 10 residents have been diagnosed with the virus outside the state.
If you visit GoHawaii.com, the islands’ main hub for travel information, you’ll see this announcement: “At this time, like many of you, we are focusing on the health and safety of our community, visitor industry employees, healthcare professionals and our healthcare system. As a small remote island community, our residents are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. Hawaii Governor David Ige has asked that you postpone your trips to Hawaii to give us the opportunity to address this health crisis.”
If you go, there’s a 14-day self-quarantine
Gov. Ige isn’t just asking you to stay away right now. He’s putting some teeth behind those words. On March 26, 2020, he issued emergency rules to safeguard Hawaii from the threat of the novel coronavirus. Part of the order included a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for anyone — tourist or resident — arriving on the island or traveling inter-island with the exception of individuals “performing critical infrastructure functions.”
This two-week self-quarantine rule is currently set to expire on May 31. However, an extension is expected. Gov. Ige conducted a Facebook Live on May 14 where he indicated that the stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine upon arrival will likely be extended through June. He went on to say that some current restrictions may be eased though and could include some sort of reopening for hair salons and restaurants. It’s not just tourists impacted by these orders. The stay-at-home order is also in place for residents across the islands and they can only leave their homes to conduct essential business, such as going to the doctor, grocery shopping or picking up takeout from a restaurant.
For visitors, quarantine really means quarantine. You cannot leave your quarantine location unless you need to seek medical care. You may not visit public spaces, such as a pool, fitness center or restaurant during this period, even within your hotel, if that’s where you are quarantining. And, you may not have any visitors — unless it’s a healthcare professional.
You might think you could head to Hawaii and skirt the self-quarantine — just cheat a bit. However, that’s a bad idea for all sorts of reasons. Tourists have been arrested for breaking quarantine early and car rental agencies are banned from renting a vehicle to anyone subject to this mandatory quarantine. Anyone who intentionally or knowingly breaks quarantine can be convicted of a misdemeanor. That could mean a fine up to $5,000 or jail time of up to one year.
Register with Hawaii’s Safe Travels system
If you decide to travel to the state and adhere to the self-quarantine, you’ll need to register with Hawaii’s Safe Travels system. Do this at least 72 hours before arrival. Although you don’t have to register, it will speed your exit from the airport because you will be asked to show your registration confirmation page.
Once you’re in quarantine, you need to check in on the app daily to report the condition of your health. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the continued use of this app in some form in the future — even after the self-quarantine rule expires.
Flight schedules have been reduced
As you would imagine, the 14-day self-quarantine requirement has done what it was conceived to do — convince travelers to stay home and avoid Hawaii in the short term. In May 2019, some 301,812 visitors and residents arrived in Hawaii by air, according to data provided by the Hawaii Vacation & Convention Bureau (HVCB).
So far through the first half of this May, only 7,345 individuals arrived to Hawaii by air.
This decline in passengers led airlines to drop some flights between the mainland and the Hawaiian Islands. Out of Southwest’s 12 daily flights to Hawaii, the carrier has temporarily suspended all but two of them. You’ll have fewer options to get to Hawaii until the self-quarantine rule expires and visitor volume rebounds enough to convince airlines to add back service.
You’ll have to wear a face mask
On April 17, the governor of Hawaii issued an order requiring anyone visiting an essential business to wear a face mask. (Employees must also wear a mask.) You’ll also need to wear a face covering when riding public transportation. So even if you get through the two-week quarantine and get out and about, life in Hawaii won’t feel back to “normal” the way you knew it before March.
Each island may have additional rules you need to follow
Oahu, Kauai, Maui County (Maui, Molokai and Lanai) and the Big Island have all issued additional and more specific guidelines and directives than the state in relation to bars, restaurants and which parks and beaches are open. If you travel to the islands, you need to be aware of those guidelines as well as the state’s mandatory quarantine.
Note that both Oahu and Kauai have already extended stay-at-home orders through June 30, which is a more stringent requirement than the state’s stay-at-home order that is currently set to expire on May 31.
Coronavirus rules in Oahu
- The island’s stay-at-home order has been extended through June 30.
- All travel, including, but not limited to, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit, except for essential travel and essential activities, is prohibited.
- All city and county of Honolulu parks are open on a limited basis for individual exercise activities.
Get up-to-date rules about travel to Oahu.
Coronavirus rules in Kauai
- The island’s stay-at-home order has been extended until June 30.
- The beach closures in Gov. Ige’s Seventh Supplemental Proclamation, and any subsequent proclamation, are not applicable to the County of Kauai. Beaches are open with restrictions: All groups are limited to a single residential or family unit sharing the same address. No group can be larger than 10 people. Anyone using the beach must comply with social-distancing requirements; the beach may only be used one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset (unless the person is engaged in shore fishing or permitted outdoor exercise).
Get up-to-date rules about travel to Kauai.
Coronavirus rules in Maui County
- All bars, nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues and tourist attractions are closed.
- As of May 16, about 60 parks in the county reopened for exercise use. Here’s a list of open beaches in Maui.
- Restaurants and cafes are closed for customer seating but can provide takeout and delivery.
- All travel, including, but not limited to, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit, except for essential travel and essential activities, is prohibited.
Get up-to-date rules about travel to Maui.
Coronavirus rules in Big Island
- Bed and breakfasts, short-term vacation rentals and timeshares must cease operation except when accommodating medical personnel, first responders or workers in critical trades.
- All County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities are closed.
- The following parks are open on a limited basis for walking, jogging and running: Hilo Bayfront Trails, Kaumana Lani Park (Hokulani), Machado Acres Park, Waiohinu Park, Clarence Lum Won Park and Walua Trail.
- The following beaches are open for exercise, fishing and use of restroom/shower: Kahaluu Beach Park, Magic Sands Beach Park, Waihaha Bay Beach Park, Kawaihae Canoe Area, Honolii Beach Park, Kaipalaoa Landing Beach Park, Bayfront Park, Reed’s Bay Beach Park, Liliuokalani Gardens, Richardson Ocean Park, Carlsmith Beach Park, and Mahukona Wharf (does not include the park section).
- Hilo Municipal Golf Course reopened May 11 with modified rules for play and social-distancing requirements in effect.
Get up-to-date rules about travel to the Big Island.
Many hotels are closed
Nonessential businesses are still closed in Hawaii and that includes short-term rentals, which are defined as “lodging that provide guest accommodations for less than 30 days other than hotels and motels.” Even still, many hotels across the islands are currently closed, including some of TPG’s favorites listed below.
Some hotels, like the Grand Wailea, are taking reservations for May 30 and beyond while others such as The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua aren’t taking bookings for stays until July 1 and later. If making reservations for June or July, understand that opening dates could be subject to change.
- Hotels closed on Maui: Andaz Maui, Grand Wailea, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Sheraton Maui, Westin Maui and many others
- Hotels closed on Oahu: Disney’s Aulani, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki Beach Marriott, Westin Moana Surfrider and many other
- Hotels closed on Kauai: Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort, Kauai Marriott Resort, Sheraton Kauai Poipu, Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas and many others
- Hotels closed on the Big Island: Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hilton Waikoloa Village, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Westin Hapuna and many others
Can you eat out?
Restaurants and cafes are closed for customer seating but can provide takeout and delivery.
Are attractions and activities open?
Many attractions are still closed on the Hawaiian Islands.
However, on May 6, the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks announced the reopening of select state parks and monuments. Social-distancing requirements are still in place and not all recreation areas are open but the process of reopening has begun. Activities such as gatherings, picnics and camping are still not allowed.
The beaches are closed
Beaches are only open for exercise, fishing and food gathering. You can’t stand still or sit on the sand, but there are provisions for swimming, surfing and paddling. When you are crossing the sand to get to the water for one of the allowable activities, you must adhere to social-distancing measures.
Will passengers be tested upon arrival to Hawaii?
A growing number of destinations, such as Austria and Iceland, plan to lean on COVID-19 testing upon arrival as an alternative to a 14-day quarantine. That option was discussed on the May 14 Facebook Live hosted by the governor of Hawaii, along with Dr. Park and Dr. Desmond. This group stated that the rapid COVID-19 tests take from five to 13 minutes to conduct, and weren’t currently a viable solution to use on arriving tourists to Hawaii due to a few limitations in application.
Hawaii typically has 30,000 visitors arrive per day during normal times, which the trio of Hawaii officials stated would be a prohibitive number of tests to conduct given that one machine could only handle about three tests per hour. There were also concerns raised that the test, even if it works perfectly, only gives you a snapshot in time and may not tell you if you were incubating the virus.
On that same Facebook Live, the governor stated that Hawaii is exploring increased screening for passengers before they depart for Hawaii. However, his understanding is that current laws and testing capacity rule out requiring incoming visitors to be tested for COVID-19 before departure to the islands.
Bottom line
For most travelers, now is still not the time to visit Hawaii because of the restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. Of course, it is understandably disappointing to miss out on a trip to the islands, but the experience there now wouldn’t be the quintessential one of lazy beach days, mai tais at a pool bar or luaus on the beach.
TPG will follow Hawaii’s path to reopening and will let you know as rules relax and visitors are once again welcome to visit the islands.
Featured image courtesy of Timur Alexandrov/EyeEm/Getty Images
