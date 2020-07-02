Getting a coronavirus test for travel sounds great — but here, it’s virtually impossible
The good news for those of us in the U.S. is that even though we really aren’t included in any international “travel bubbles” right now, there are still a number of countries we can visit if we pack a negative coronavirus test taken within the last 72 hours.
In fact, that’s precisely how TPG’s founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, recently pulled off a weekend getaway to Antigua with no quarantine.
But before you assume you’ll be able to replicate that success story, there are a few things to consider.
Namely, there’s the reality that though we’re months into this pandemic, it’s still almost impossible to quickly get a coronavirus test (and the results) within 72 hours in many parts of the country — especially if you’re getting the test for reasons other than being symptomatic.
That means summer travel beyond the borders of you home state could be incredibly difficult.
Destinations requiring negative coronavirus test results
Puerto Rico and Hawaii, for example, will allow you to enter without quarantine beginning on July 15 and Aug. 1, respectively, if you bring a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours of travel. Both of these destinations say they’ll require PCR tests as proof of negative infection status.
As more states and countries say they’ll allow visitors to enter without quarantine if — and only if — you bring negative coronavirus test results completed within 72 hours before your trip, I was curious about how feasible that really is for Americans across the country.
Securing a coronavirus test isn’t always easy
I live in a Houston suburb. There are dozens and dozens of doctors’ offices, urgent care centers, hospitals and clinics around. I don’t live in a rural area with just one doctor’s office serving the whole region, though parts of Texas certainly do fall into that category.
In my quest to find somewhere — anywhere — to provide a PCR coronavirus test with results available within 72 hours, I found a number of possibilities. None of them were promising.
One facility said it was out of tests for the next three days; another said a line forms very early and is many hours long (and results aren’t fast); another would only test symptomatic patients. I was told by other clinics they’re running out of tests and rationing, out of rapid tests, the wait is currently 4 to 5 hours long and results take seven to 10 days — you get the idea.
To give you an accurate picture, here are currently posted waits at some urgent care centers in Texas, which really are some of the easiest places to get tested at the moment.
Of all the possible outcomes I was given at the places I contacted, no one said, “Yes, we can test you for travel purposes and provide rapid results.”
The closest I got to that result was an urgent care clinic that would take an appointment for the next day and test you for any reason — but the results, I’m told, typically take more than a week to come in.
If I truly needed a test right now with results within 72 hours … I couldn’t find that in my area. If I kept calling places closer to Houston, it’s possible I would have eventually found one that fit the bill. But with the area experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases, there’s also the ethical dilemma that taking a test you didn’t truly need is potentially taking it away from someone who needs it more for true diagnostic purposes. Multiple places I contacted were simply out of tests.
I heard similar reports of rapid testing still being a real challenge from people in Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Upstate New York; and some parts of Florida and Idaho.
On the flip side, I’ve heard many reports that some areas have an abundance of rapid tests. In those areas, you can easily drive up, take a test and have the results delivered in an hour or so. Those reports I received were from parts of California (such as San Francisco and Napa); Miami, Florida; New York City and nearby suburbs; Connecticut and, frankly, throughout much of the Northeast.
What to do if you need a coronavirus test for travel
CVS is rolling out nationwide testing via its drive-thru window, so that may be a future solution to widespread rapid testing.
In fact, it’s said that Hawaii is in talks with CVS as a part of its reopening plan, but the CVS testing is still in a rollout phase. While the program is up and running in some places, many locations still don’t yet have drive-thru testing available. There are other complications, too. Testing is often restricted to those who are actively symptomatic, and many of the sites use a process that still takes several days to deliver results.
If you want to research the feasibility of getting a coronavirus test for travel in your area, you’ll want to do an online search for places that offer rapid coronavirus tests and then follow up with a phone call to confirm that information is current. You’ll likely need to ask if they offer a PCR test with rapid results that’s available to a nonsymptomatic person.
Depending on where you are, and whether the area is experiencing an outbreak, getting a coronavirus test for travel with rapid results has the potential to be very simple — or virtually impossible. If I hoped to head to Hawaii with my family when it allows travelers who test negative within 72 hours to visit in August without a quarantine, I’m not certain that would even be possible for us right now.
Featured image by Octavio Jones / Stringer / Getty Images
