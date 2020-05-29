4 things to know about traveling to Texas as it reopens
Everything is, indeed, bigger in Texas.
The Lone Star State is close to 800 miles across, meaning it would take you at least 12 to 13 hours to drive from El Paso in the west to the Louisana state line in the east. Tourism is also big business here, representing about $164 billion in revenue in 2018, which typically supports 1.2 million Texas jobs, according to Travel Texas.
And while those tourism numbers will undoubtedly be smaller for 2020 because of the coronavirus and subsequent pause in nonessential travel, Texas has around 29 million residents, some of whom started traveling again when the state’s stay-at-home order expired nearly a month ago.
Now, the state is already in its second phase of reopening, and in many ways, is open for business — and travel.
Texas travel bans
As of May 1, 2020, Texas residents are no longer under a stay-at-home order and the state’s borders are open, with some caveats. Until May 21, the state had a 14-day self-quarantine requirement for those entering Texas from places such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Washington and a few select cities. That executive order, however, has ended and there are no restrictions on those entering Texas from other states by air. You can view up-to-date orders here.
What’s open in Texas
Texas is pretty much open for life and travel at this point. Restaurants are open to 50% capacity, along with retail stores, movie theaters and malls, which are permitted to reopen with limited capacity. You can even get in a workout at the gym, and get your nails and hair done.
Many Texas state parks, such as Davis Mountains State Park, Garner State Park or Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, are also open for day use, along with some limited camping for those with an existing reservation. Texas state parks require visitors to practice social distancing, and face coverings are strongly encouraged, though not required. You need to make day-use reservations for state parks online.
For those ready for some sun and sand, public beaches in Texas have all reopened as well.
Several major resorts in Texas are also reopening their doors. For example, the Hyatt Regency Hill Country in San Antonio is now open (you can use 15,000 Hyatt points per night or a Category 1 to 4 award from The World of Hyatt Credit Card to book a stay). Great Wolf Lodge outside Dallas, and La Cantera Resort near San Antonio, both also have June reopening dates.
What’s not open in Texas
Not everything is open in Texas.
Theme parks and major attractions, such as Six Flags, SeaWorld San Antonio and the iconic Alamo are still closed. Some hotels and resorts have yet to turn the lights back on. Some city pools and parks are either closed or are open on a very limited basis. If you have your heart set on a particular local hiking trail or pool in Texas, be sure to check if it’s open and whether you need to make a reservation.
When it comes to national parks in Texas, Big Bend in West Texas has not yet reopened. It is, however, aiming for a phased reopening beginning in early June for day use. Attractions like the McDonald Observatory also have not yet announced reopening dates.
Where to go in Texas
In addition to some of the large resorts, Texas offers outstanding options when it comes to social distancing with a wide variety of outdoor activities, beaches and cabin rentals available.
If you’re craving the beach, you can check out the sands around Galveston, South Padre, Corpus Christi or Rockport.
If you’re dreaming of a rustic cabin getaway, consider a trip to picturesque Wimberley, Fredericksburg and other destinations across Central Texas. While you are in the Texas Hill Country, you’ll also be a stone’s throw from rivers such as the Comal, Frio and Colorado, so take a tube and grab a rope swing if you want to dive in. (Just keep in mind that some smaller swimming holes require reservations.)
You can head far west to Marfa, Fort Davis and, once it ultimately reopens, Big Bend, should wide-open spaces really be calling your name.
Bottom line
Texas is a vast state with plenty of space for visitors, but it’s not 100% open or running at full capacity right now. So, do some research before planning a trip this summer.
Featured image courtesy of Cody Ash/Getty Images
