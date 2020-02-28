A famous cherry blossom festival in Tokyo has been canceled due to coronavirus fears
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Tokyo’s Nakamerguro district has made the decision to cancel its annual cherry blossom festival in light of the seemingly never-ending coronavirus outbreak.
Japanese authorities have asked sporting and cultural organizations across the country to consider canceling or postponing all large gatherings until at least March 15. The Tokyo Nakamerguro district cherry blossom festival was scheduled to take place between March 21 and April 8. This marks just one of the many festivals and events being canceled as the COVID-19 disease spreads around the world.
Further reading: Complete guide to traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak
Here’s a look at some of the major events that have been postponed or canceled at this time, as well as major attractions (such as theme parks and museums) that have been closed indefinitely:
Festivals and events
- Okinawa’s Azalea Festival has been canceled
- Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit has been canceled
- Beijing and Shanghai fashion weeks are postponed until further notice
- Paris and Milan fashion weeks are canceled
- Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed
- Carnival was canceled in both Nice, France and Venice, Italy
- The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) canceled three international tournaments in Asia
- The Professional Golf Association (PGA) postponed its PGA Tour Series-China by two months
- Semi, a global organization that represents vendors of semiconductor productions systems and materials, canceled Semicon conventions in Korea and China
- The Dalai Lama canceled all upcoming public events indefinitely
- The World Athletics Indoor Championships have postponed the event until 2021
Museums
- Tokyo National Museum is closed until at least March 16
- Kyoto National Museum has been closed indefinitely
- Kyushu National Museum is also closed indefinitely
- Ghibli Museum is closed until at least March 17
Theme parks
- Hello Kitty Land Tokyo and Harmonyland is closed until March 12
- Tokyo Disney Resort is closed until at least March 15
- Shanghai Disney Resort is closed indefinitely
- Hong Kong Disneyland is closed indefinitely
- Universal Studios Japan is closed until at least March 15
Many businesses based in China have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, fast food chains including McDonald’s and Starbucks were some of the first to announce they’d be closing select locations in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.
There has also been talk about canceling major events as far out as late July. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo could potentially be canceled given the current status of the outbreak.
For more information on the coronavirus outbreak, see:
- Coronavirus cases in China now outnumber SARS cases in 2003 — what does this mean for travelers?
- Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
- American, Delta, United cancel flights as airlines isolate China
- New cruises rerouted as coronavirus situation escalates
Featured photo by Yasuhito Shigaki / Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.