13 ways to give back during the coronavirus outbreak
It’s a scary and unpredictable world we’re living in. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, more and more people are struggling in some way, whether it’s physically, financially or mentally.
As we all continue to do our part by staying home, there are a few additional ways you can help those who are struggling. We’ve put together this helpful list:
Donate to a local food bank
There are thousands of Americans out of work and many are struggling to provide their families with sustainable meals. If you have the means to do so, consider donating food to your local food bank. Here are some NYC-based organizations.
City Meals – In need of 200,000 meals
This organization is, “taking donations to ensure every one of our homebound elderly neighbors in need has nourishing meals during this dangerous outbreak.”
Food Bank for New York City – Every $1 provides 5 meals
The Food Bank for New York City is committed to ensuring New Yorkers in need continue to have access to meals during times of crisis.
God’s Love We Deliver – Looking for volunteers and donations for emergency meal bags
A nonsectarian organization that prepares and delivers “nutritious and medically tailored meals” to people living with illnesses. Donate here.
Donate to the CDC Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund
This fund supports nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those working with the most vulnerable populations. Areas of emphasis include helping health-care workers purchase masks, gowns, gloves and other protective equipment; supporting quarantined and vulnerable individuals; and hygiene promotion campaigns. You can donate here.
Donate to “Feed the Frontline”
Healthcare providers are working tirelessly to not only treat COVID-19 patients, but their regular patients as well. These doctors, nurses, janitors, security guards, sonographers, and transporters are on the frontlines trying to fight this pandemic and many don’t have time to prepare meals. Donate to provide meals for hospital employees here.
Donate blood
There is a massive blood shortage right now and high demand for blood. Blood drives have been shut down, but many blood banks are open and stepping up efforts to keep their facilities safe and sanitized to ensure everyone’s health and safety. If you’re healthy, consider donating. To find hours and locations of blood banks in your area, visit the Red Cross website.
Buy a Social Distancing Hat to support Meals on Wheels
All proceeds from this stylish hat ($30) will go directly to Meals on Wheels, which brings food to the elderly so that they can safely stay inside. Buy it here.
Buy a Cameo of Brian and provide a meal for a hungry kid
TPG himself is now live on Cameo and ready to record whatever message you request. All proceeds ($100/message) will go directly to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending child hunger. Currently, No Kid Hungry is especially focused on providing healthy meals to kids who are no longer getting them due to coronavirus-related school closures. Book a Cameo here.
Support a local business
With many states ordering the closure of non-essential businesses, small business owners are struggling. However, there’s a few ways you can still show you support like buying a gift card. Check out some other ways to support here.
Donate masks and gloves to local hospitals
Hospitals are running short on protective gear. If you have extra masks or gloves, consider donating to those on the frontlines.
Check-in with your neighbors
This is an unprecedented global pandemic, everyone is struggling in someway. Be kind and call your neighbors to see how they’re doing.
Video with family and friends
With everyone social distancing, it can get pretty lonely — especially for those who live alone or are self-isolating. Set-up a time for some group FaceTimes.
Give your public transportation pass to a necessary worker
If you have an unlimited or multi-ride pass for local public transportation that you’re no longer using, consider donating it to someone who has to get into work each day. Health care professionals, first responders, and even grocery store workers are on the front lines of fighting this disease. They could use the free ride.
